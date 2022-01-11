Encrypted field for typeorm.

Installation

npm install --save typeorm-encrypted

Example

This library can invoked in 2 ways: transformers or subscribers. In both of the examples below, the Key and IV vary based on the algorithm. See the node docs for more info.

Transformers (Recommended)

The following example has the field automatically encrypted/decrypted on save/fetch respectively.

import { Entity, Column } from "typeorm" ; import { EncryptionTransformer } from "typeorm-encrypted" ; () class User { ... ({ type : "varchar" , nullable: false , transformer: new EncryptionTransformer({ key: 'e41c966f21f9e1577802463f8924e6a3fe3e9751f201304213b2f845d8841d61' , algorithm: 'aes-256-cbc' , ivLength: 16 , iv: 'ff5ac19190424b1d88f9419ef949ae56' }) }) secret: string ; ... }

More information about transformers is available in the typeorm docs.

import { BaseEntity, Entity, Column, createConnection } from "typeorm" ; import { ExtendedColumnOptions, AutoEncryptSubscriber } from "typeorm-encrypted" ; () class User extends BaseEntity { ... (<ExtendedColumnOptions>{ type : "varchar" , nullable: false , encrypt: { key: "d85117047fd06d3afa79b6e44ee3a52eb426fc24c3a2e3667732e8da0342b4da" , algorithm: "aes-256-cbc" , ivLength: 16 } }) secret: string ; ... } let connection = createConnection({ ... entities: [ User, ... ], subscribers: [ AutoEncryptSubscriber, ... ] ... });

Entities and subscribers can be configured via ormconfig.json and environment variables as well. See the typeorm docs for more details.

How to use a configuration file

The following example is how you can create a config stored in a separate and use it

encryption-config.ts

export const MyEncryptionTransformerConfig = { key: process.env.ENCRYPTION_KEY, algorithm: 'aes-256-cbc' , ivLength: 16 };

user.entity.ts

import { Entity, Column } from "typeorm" ; import { EncryptionTransformer } from "typeorm-encrypted" ; import { MyEncryptionTransformerConfig } from './encryption-config.ts' ; () class User { ({ type : "varchar" , nullable: false , transformer: new EncryptionTransformer(MyEncryptionTransformerConfig) }) secret: string ; }

It's possible to customize the config if you need to use a different ivLength or customize other fields, a brief example below

user.entity.ts

class User { ({ type : "varchar" , nullable: false , transformer: new EncryptionTransformer({...MyEncryptionTransformerConfig, ivLength: 24 }) }) secret: string ; }

FAQ

Why won't complex queries work?

Queries that transform the encrypted column wont work because transformers and subscribers operate outside of the DBMS.

Error: Invalid IV length

The most likely reasons you're receiving this error:

Column definition is wrong. Probably an issue with the key or IV. There is existing data in your DBMS. In this case, please migrate the data. Your query cache needs to be cleared. The typeorm query cache can be cleared globally using the typeorm-cli: typeorm cache:clear . For other, more specific, solutions, see the typeorm documentation.

How can an encrypted column be added to a table with data?

Follow these steps to add an encrypted column.

Add a new column (col B) to the table. Configure the column to be encrypted. Remove the transformer from the original column (col A). Write a script that queries all of the entries in the table. Set the value of col B to col A. Save all the records. Rename col A to something else manually. Rename col B to the original name of col A manually. Remove the typeorm configuration for col A. Rename the typeorm configuration for col B to col A's name. Remove col A (unencrypted column) from the table manually.

Can typeorm-encrypted encrypt the entire database?

No. This library encrypts specific fields in a database.

Popular databases like MySQL and PostgreSQL are capable of data-at-rest and in-flight encryption. Refer to your database manual to figure out how to encrypt the entirety of the database.