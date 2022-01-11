Encrypted field for typeorm.
npm install --save typeorm-encrypted
This library can invoked in 2 ways: transformers or subscribers. In both of the examples below, the
Key and
IV vary based on the algorithm. See the node docs for more info.
The following example has the field automatically encrypted/decrypted on save/fetch respectively.
import { Entity, Column } from "typeorm";
import { EncryptionTransformer } from "typeorm-encrypted";
@Entity()
class User {
...
@Column({
type: "varchar",
nullable: false,
transformer: new EncryptionTransformer({
key: 'e41c966f21f9e1577802463f8924e6a3fe3e9751f201304213b2f845d8841d61',
algorithm: 'aes-256-cbc',
ivLength: 16,
iv: 'ff5ac19190424b1d88f9419ef949ae56'
})
})
secret: string;
...
}
More information about transformers is available in the typeorm docs.
import { BaseEntity, Entity, Column, createConnection } from "typeorm";
import { ExtendedColumnOptions, AutoEncryptSubscriber } from "typeorm-encrypted";
@Entity()
class User extends BaseEntity {
...
@Column(<ExtendedColumnOptions>{
type: "varchar",
nullable: false,
encrypt: {
key: "d85117047fd06d3afa79b6e44ee3a52eb426fc24c3a2e3667732e8da0342b4da",
algorithm: "aes-256-cbc",
ivLength: 16
}
})
secret: string;
...
}
let connection = createConnection({
...
entities: [ User, ... ],
subscribers: [ AutoEncryptSubscriber, ... ]
...
});
Entities and subscribers can be configured via
ormconfig.json and environment variables as well. See the typeorm docs for more details.
The following example is how you can create a config stored in a separate and use it
encryption-config.ts
// it is recommended to not store encryption keys directly in config files,
// it's better to use an environment variable or to use dotenv in order to load the value
export const MyEncryptionTransformerConfig = {
key: process.env.ENCRYPTION_KEY,
algorithm: 'aes-256-cbc',
ivLength: 16
};
user.entity.ts
import { Entity, Column } from "typeorm";
import { EncryptionTransformer } from "typeorm-encrypted";
import { MyEncryptionTransformerConfig } from './encryption-config.ts'; // path to where you stored your config file
@Entity()
class User {
// ...
@Column({
type: "varchar",
nullable: false,
transformer: new EncryptionTransformer(MyEncryptionTransformerConfig)
})
secret: string;
// ...
}
It's possible to customize the config if you need to use a different ivLength or customize other fields, a brief example below
user.entity.ts
class User {
// same as before, but for the transformer line
@Column({
type: "varchar",
nullable: false,
transformer: new EncryptionTransformer({...MyEncryptionTransformerConfig, ivLength: 24})
})
secret: string;
// ...
}
Queries that transform the encrypted column wont work because transformers and subscribers operate outside of the DBMS.
The most likely reasons you're receiving this error:
typeorm cache:clear. For other, more specific, solutions, see the typeorm documentation.
Follow these steps to add an encrypted column.
No. This library encrypts specific fields in a database.
Popular databases like MySQL and PostgreSQL are capable of data-at-rest and in-flight encryption. Refer to your database manual to figure out how to encrypt the entirety of the database.