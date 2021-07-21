TypeORM Cursor Pagination

Cursor-based pagination works with TypeORM Query Builder.

Why or What is Cursor-Based Pagination

If this project is helpful to you, I truly appreciate you all for your stars ⭐⭐⭐ and contributions 💪💪💪.

Installation

npm install typeorm-cursor-pagination --save

Usage

Query first page without any cursor

import { getConnection } from "typeorm" ; import { buildPaginator } from 'typeorm-cursor-pagination' ; const queryBuilder = getConnection() .getRepository(User) .createQueryBuilder( 'user' ) .where( "user.gender = :gender" , { gender: 'male' }); const paginator = buildPaginator({ entity: User, paginationKeys: [ 'id' ], query: { limit: 10 , order: 'ASC' , }, }); const { data, cursor } = await paginator.paginate(queryBuilder);

The buildPaginator function has the following options

entity [required]: TypeORM entity.

[required]: TypeORM entity. alias [optional]: alias of the query builder.

[optional]: alias of the query builder. paginationKeys [optional]: array of the fields to be used for the pagination, default is id .

[optional]: array of the fields to be used for the pagination, . query [optional]: limit : limit the number of records returned, default is 100 . order : ASC or DESC , default is DESC . beforeCursor : the before cursor. afterCursor : the after cursor.

[optional]:

paginator.paginate(queryBuilder) returns the entities and cursor for the next iteration

interface PagingResult<Entity> { data: Entity[]; cursor: Cursor; } interface Cursor { beforeCursor: string | null ; afterCursor: string | null ; }

Query next page by afterCursor

const nextPaginator = buildPaginator({ entity: User, paginationKeys: [ 'id' ], query: { limit: 10 , order: 'ASC' , afterCursor: cursor.afterCursor, }, }); const { data, cursor } = await nextPaginator.paginate(queryBuilder);

Query prev page by beforeCursor

const prevPaginator = buildPaginator({ entity: User, paginationKeys: [ 'id' ], query: { limit: 10 , order: 'ASC' , beforeCursor: cursor.beforeCursor, }, }); const { data, cursor } = await prevPaginator.paginate(queryBuilder);

Integration Test with Docker

To start an integration test, run the following command:

npm run test:docker

Contributing

All contributions are welcome, open a pull request or issue any time.

Commit your changes using a descriptive commit message that follows commit message conventions.

License

© Ben Hu (benjamin658), 2021-NOW

Released under the MIT License