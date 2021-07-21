Cursor-based pagination works with TypeORM Query Builder.
Why or What is Cursor-Based Pagination
npm install typeorm-cursor-pagination --save
import { getConnection } from "typeorm";
import { buildPaginator } from 'typeorm-cursor-pagination';
const queryBuilder = getConnection()
.getRepository(User)
.createQueryBuilder('user')
.where("user.gender = :gender", { gender: 'male' });
const paginator = buildPaginator({
entity: User,
paginationKeys: ['id'],
query: {
limit: 10,
order: 'ASC',
},
});
// Pass queryBuilder as parameter to get paginate result.
const { data, cursor } = await paginator.paginate(queryBuilder);
The
buildPaginator function has the following options
entity [required]: TypeORM entity.
alias [optional]: alias of the query builder.
paginationKeys [optional]: array of the fields to be used for the pagination, default is
id.
query [optional]:
limit: limit the number of records returned, default is 100.
order: ASC or DESC, default is DESC.
beforeCursor: the before cursor.
afterCursor: the after cursor.
paginator.paginate(queryBuilder) returns the entities and cursor for the next iteration
interface PagingResult<Entity> {
data: Entity[];
cursor: Cursor;
}
interface Cursor {
beforeCursor: string | null;
afterCursor: string | null;
}
afterCursor
const nextPaginator = buildPaginator({
entity: User,
paginationKeys: ['id'],
query: {
limit: 10,
order: 'ASC',
afterCursor: cursor.afterCursor,
},
});
const { data, cursor } = await nextPaginator.paginate(queryBuilder);
beforeCursor
const prevPaginator = buildPaginator({
entity: User,
paginationKeys: ['id'],
query: {
limit: 10,
order: 'ASC',
beforeCursor: cursor.beforeCursor,
},
});
const { data, cursor } = await prevPaginator.paginate(queryBuilder);
To start an integration test, run the following command:
npm run test:docker
