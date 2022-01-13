Description

This project is a bridge between TypeORM and Aurora Data API. It allows you to migrate to Aurora Data API which is extremely useful is serverless environments by only modifying the connection configuration.

✔ Supports both Postgres and MySQL.

✔ Supports casting (allows using UUID, enums, properly formats date and time columns).

⚠ Data API currently destroys any timezone information returning everything in UTC. Be aware of that when using Postgres 'timestamp with time zone', 'time with time zone' and similar types.

How to use

Enable the Data API on your database

Install the driver by running either yarn add typeorm-aurora-data-api-driver or npm i --save typeorm-aurora-data-api-driver

Modify your connection configuration to look similar to this:

const connection = await createConnection({ type : 'aurora-data-api' , database : 'test-db' , secretArn : 'arn:aws:secretsmanager:eu-west-1:537011205135:secret:xxxxxx/xxxxxx/xxxxxx' , resourceArn : 'arn:aws:rds:eu-west-1:xxxxx:xxxxxx:xxxxxx' , region : 'eu-west-1' , serviceConfigOptions : { }, formatOptions : { } })

Or if you're using Postgres:

const connection = await createConnection({ type : 'aurora-data-api-pg' , database : 'test-db' , secretArn : 'arn:aws:secretsmanager:eu-west-1:537011205135:secret:xxxxxx/xxxxxx/xxxxxx' , resourceArn : 'arn:aws:rds:eu-west-1:xxxxx:xxxxxx:xxxxxx' , region : 'eu-west-1' , serviceConfigOptions : { }, formatOptions : { } })

After you done that you can use the connection just as you did with any other connection:

const postRepository = connection.getRepository(Post) const post = new Post() post.title = 'My First Post' post.text = 'Post Text' post.likesCount = 4 const insertResult = await postRepository.save(post)

Additional configuration options

This driver uses the Data API Client. To pass additional options to it, use serviceConfigOptions and formatOptions properties.

Automatic Casting

By default, this driver will try to cast entity fields on insert and update queries using entity metadata and Data API client's type casting. This allows using UUID and enum columns which wouldn't be possible before. To disable this behavior, set the formatOptions.castParameters to false.

Parameter Casting

You can specify casting for query parameters as well. To do that pass an object with properties value and cast

const dbPost = await postRepository.findOne({ title : { value : 'f01bdc12-ed72-4260-86aa-b7123f08cab9' , cast : 'uuid' , }, })