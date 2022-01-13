This project is a bridge between TypeORM and Aurora Data API. It allows you to migrate to Aurora Data API which is extremely useful is serverless environments by only modifying the connection configuration.
✔ Supports both Postgres and MySQL.
✔ Supports casting (allows using UUID, enums, properly formats date and time columns).
⚠ Data API currently destroys any timezone information returning everything in UTC. Be aware of that when using Postgres 'timestamp with time zone', 'time with time zone' and similar types.
Install the driver by running either
yarn add typeorm-aurora-data-api-driver
or
npm i --save typeorm-aurora-data-api-driver
Modify your connection configuration to look similar to this:
const connection = await createConnection({
type: 'aurora-data-api',
database: 'test-db',
secretArn: 'arn:aws:secretsmanager:eu-west-1:537011205135:secret:xxxxxx/xxxxxx/xxxxxx',
resourceArn: 'arn:aws:rds:eu-west-1:xxxxx:xxxxxx:xxxxxx',
region: 'eu-west-1',
serviceConfigOptions: {
// additional options to pass to the aws-sdk RDS client
},
formatOptions: {
// additional format options to pass to the Data API client
}
})
Or if you're using Postgres:
const connection = await createConnection({
type: 'aurora-data-api-pg',
database: 'test-db',
secretArn: 'arn:aws:secretsmanager:eu-west-1:537011205135:secret:xxxxxx/xxxxxx/xxxxxx',
resourceArn: 'arn:aws:rds:eu-west-1:xxxxx:xxxxxx:xxxxxx',
region: 'eu-west-1',
serviceConfigOptions: {
// additional options to pass to the aws-sdk RDS client
},
formatOptions: {
// additional format options to pass to the Data API client
}
})
After you done that you can use the connection just as you did with any other connection:
const postRepository = connection.getRepository(Post)
const post = new Post()
post.title = 'My First Post'
post.text = 'Post Text'
post.likesCount = 4
const insertResult = await postRepository.save(post)
This driver uses the Data API Client. To pass additional options to it, use
serviceConfigOptions and
formatOptions properties.
By default, this driver will try to cast entity fields on insert and update queries using entity metadata and Data API client's type casting.
This allows using UUID and enum columns which wouldn't be possible before. To disable this behavior, set the
formatOptions.castParameters to false.
You can specify casting for query parameters as well. To do that pass an object with properties
value and
cast
const dbPost = await postRepository.findOne({
title: {
value: 'f01bdc12-ed72-4260-86aa-b7123f08cab9',
cast: 'uuid',
},
})
Alternative way of automatically cast your UUID ids is to enable automatic casting of UUID (based on regex) by passing
enableUuidHack: true to
formatOptions.
TypeORM is the only ORM that helps you get started with AWS RDS Aurora serverless data-api. But connection to data-api is not built in the main package. We have to use driver (plugin) and we end up using typeorm-aurora-data-api-driver. It provides a clear way to mention secret manager ARN and RDS ARN. Great Plugin! Get the job done. Oh and if you have AWS secretes configured locally you can make it work locally as well. Serverless Framework + typeorm with aurora = <3