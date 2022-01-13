openbase logo
tad

typeorm-aurora-data-api-driver

by Arseny Yankovsky
2.3.4 (see all)

A bridge between TypeORM and Aurora Data API

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.4K

GitHub Stars

141

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

parimalyeole1

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Performant
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

typeorm-aurora-data-api-driver

typeorm-aurora-data-api-driver

NPM

Description

This project is a bridge between TypeORM and Aurora Data API. It allows you to migrate to Aurora Data API which is extremely useful is serverless environments by only modifying the connection configuration.

✔ Supports both Postgres and MySQL.

✔ Supports casting (allows using UUID, enums, properly formats date and time columns).

⚠ Data API currently destroys any timezone information returning everything in UTC. Be aware of that when using Postgres 'timestamp with time zone', 'time with time zone' and similar types.

How to use

  • Enable the Data API on your database

  • Install the driver by running either yarn add typeorm-aurora-data-api-driver or npm i --save typeorm-aurora-data-api-driver

  • Modify your connection configuration to look similar to this:

    const connection = await createConnection({
      type: 'aurora-data-api',
      database: 'test-db',
      secretArn: 'arn:aws:secretsmanager:eu-west-1:537011205135:secret:xxxxxx/xxxxxx/xxxxxx',
      resourceArn: 'arn:aws:rds:eu-west-1:xxxxx:xxxxxx:xxxxxx',
      region: 'eu-west-1',
      serviceConfigOptions: {
        // additional options to pass to the aws-sdk RDS client
      },
      formatOptions: {
        // additional format options to pass to the Data API client
      }
    })

Or if you're using Postgres:

    const connection = await createConnection({
      type: 'aurora-data-api-pg',
      database: 'test-db',
      secretArn: 'arn:aws:secretsmanager:eu-west-1:537011205135:secret:xxxxxx/xxxxxx/xxxxxx',
      resourceArn: 'arn:aws:rds:eu-west-1:xxxxx:xxxxxx:xxxxxx',
      region: 'eu-west-1',
      serviceConfigOptions: {
        // additional options to pass to the aws-sdk RDS client
      },
      formatOptions: {
        // additional format options to pass to the Data API client
      }
    })

After you done that you can use the connection just as you did with any other connection:

  const postRepository = connection.getRepository(Post)

  const post = new Post()

  post.title = 'My First Post'
  post.text = 'Post Text'
  post.likesCount = 4

  const insertResult = await postRepository.save(post)

Additional configuration options

This driver uses the Data API Client. To pass additional options to it, use serviceConfigOptions and formatOptions properties.

Automatic Casting

By default, this driver will try to cast entity fields on insert and update queries using entity metadata and Data API client's type casting. This allows using UUID and enum columns which wouldn't be possible before. To disable this behavior, set the formatOptions.castParameters to false.

Parameter Casting

You can specify casting for query parameters as well. To do that pass an object with properties value and cast

const dbPost = await postRepository.findOne({
  title: {
    value: 'f01bdc12-ed72-4260-86aa-b7123f08cab9',
    cast: 'uuid',
  },
})

Alternative way of automatically cast your UUID ids is to enable automatic casting of UUID (based on regex) by passing enableUuidHack: true to formatOptions.

100
Parimal Yeole
Lang :Node[TS,JS] | Dart | Go | Haskell DB: Mongo | Postgres | Redis | DynamoDb | ElasticSearch Acrhitecture: Micro-service | Serverless AWS Certified
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Performant
Responsive Maintainers

TypeORM is the only ORM that helps you get started with AWS RDS Aurora serverless data-api. But connection to data-api is not built in the main package. We have to use driver (plugin) and we end up using typeorm-aurora-data-api-driver. It provides a clear way to mention secret manager ARN and RDS ARN. Great Plugin! Get the job done. Oh and if you have AWS secretes configured locally you can make it work locally as well. Serverless Framework + typeorm with aurora = <3

0

