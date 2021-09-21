TypeORM Adapter

TypeORM Adapter is the TypeORM adapter for Node-Casbin. With this library, Node-Casbin can load policy from TypeORM supported database or save policy to it.

Based on Officially Supported Databases, the current supported databases are:

MySQL

PostgreSQL

MariaDB

SQLite

MS SQL Server

Oracle

WebSQL

MongoDB

You may find other 3rd-party supported DBs in TypeORM website or other places.

Installation

npm install typeorm-adapter

Simple Example

import { newEnforcer } from 'casbin' ; import TypeORMAdapter from 'typeorm-adapter' ; async function myFunction ( ) { const a = await TypeORMAdapter.newAdapter({ type : 'mysql' , host: 'localhost' , port: 3306 , username: 'root' , password: '' , database: 'casbin' , }); const e = await newEnforcer( 'examples/rbac_model.conf' , a); await e.loadPolicy(); await e.enforce( 'alice' , 'data1' , 'read' ); await e.savePolicy(); }

Simple Filter Example

import { newEnforcer } from 'casbin' ; import TypeORMAdapter from 'typeorm-adapter' ; async function myFunction ( ) { const a = await TypeORMAdapter.newAdapter({ type : 'mysql' , host: 'localhost' , port: 3306 , username: 'root' , password: '' , database: 'casbin' , }); const e = await newEnforcer( 'examples/rbac_model.conf' , a); await e.loadFilteredPolicy({ 'ptype' : 'p' , 'v0' : 'alice' }); await e.enforce( 'alice' , 'data1' , 'read' ); await e.savePolicy(); }

Getting Help

License

This project is under Apache 2.0 License. See the LICENSE file for the full license text.