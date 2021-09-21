openbase logo
typeorm-adapter

by node-casbin
1.4.2

TypeORM adapter for Casbin

Overview

1.3K

GitHub Stars

53

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

11

Dependencies

2

License

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

TypeORM Adapter

TypeORM Adapter is the TypeORM adapter for Node-Casbin. With this library, Node-Casbin can load policy from TypeORM supported database or save policy to it.

Based on Officially Supported Databases, the current supported databases are:

  • MySQL
  • PostgreSQL
  • MariaDB
  • SQLite
  • MS SQL Server
  • Oracle
  • WebSQL
  • MongoDB

You may find other 3rd-party supported DBs in TypeORM website or other places.

Installation

npm install typeorm-adapter

Simple Example

import { newEnforcer } from 'casbin';
import TypeORMAdapter from 'typeorm-adapter';

async function myFunction() {
    // Initialize a TypeORM adapter and use it in a Node-Casbin enforcer:
    // The adapter can not automatically create database.
    // But the adapter will automatically and use the table named "casbin_rule".
    // I think ORM should not automatically create databases.  
    const a = await TypeORMAdapter.newAdapter({
        type: 'mysql',
        host: 'localhost',
        port: 3306,
        username: 'root',
        password: '',
        database: 'casbin',
    });


    const e = await newEnforcer('examples/rbac_model.conf', a);

    // Load the policy from DB.
    await e.loadPolicy();

    // Check the permission.
    await e.enforce('alice', 'data1', 'read');

    // Modify the policy.
    // await e.addPolicy(...);
    // await e.removePolicy(...);

    // Save the policy back to DB.
    await e.savePolicy();
}

Simple Filter Example

import { newEnforcer } from 'casbin';
import TypeORMAdapter from 'typeorm-adapter';

async function myFunction() {
    // Initialize a TypeORM adapter and use it in a Node-Casbin enforcer:
    // The adapter can not automatically create database.
    // But the adapter will automatically and use the table named "casbin_rule".
    // I think ORM should not automatically create databases.  
    const a = await TypeORMAdapter.newAdapter({
        type: 'mysql',
        host: 'localhost',
        port: 3306,
        username: 'root',
        password: '',
        database: 'casbin',
    });


    const e = await newEnforcer('examples/rbac_model.conf', a);

    // Load the filtered policy from DB.
    await e.loadFilteredPolicy({
        'ptype': 'p',
        'v0': 'alice'
    });

    // Check the permission.
    await e.enforce('alice', 'data1', 'read');

    // Modify the policy.
    // await e.addPolicy(...);
    // await e.removePolicy(...);

    // Save the policy back to DB.
    await e.savePolicy();
}

Getting Help

License

This project is under Apache 2.0 License. See the LICENSE file for the full license text.

