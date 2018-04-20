Simple mocking library for JavaScript targeting TypeScript development. If you have used before a library like Moq then the syntax should look familiar, otherwise the examples below should hopefully provide enough information to get you started quickly.
npm install typemoq
Or add this NuGet dependency to your project:
PM> Install-Package typemoq
The distribution directory should contain:
typemoq.js and its minified version
typemoq-min.js
typemoq.d.ts
npm install https://github.com/florinn/typemoq
import * as TypeMoq from "typemoq";
/// <reference path="./node_modules/typemoq/dist/typemoq.d.ts" />
TypeMoq = require("typemoq");
Include at the top of your script file:
/// <reference path="./node_modules/typemoq/dist/typemoq.d.ts" />
import * as TypeMoq from "typemoq";
TypeMoq requires some dependencies to run, so make sure to include them in your page before
typemoq.js:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/circular-json/build/circular-json"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/lodash"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/typemoq"></script>
Also in your
tsconfig.json you need to set the module target as
UMD:
"compilerOptions": {
...
"module": "UMD",
...
}
At this point you should have access in your script to a global variable named
TypeMoq.
After importing TypeMoq into your project, the following types should be available:
|Type
|Description
|TypeMoq.Mock
|Used for creating 'regular' mocks (see Create mocks and Setup mocks)
|TypeMoq.MockBehavior
|Used to specify how the mock should act when no expectations are defined (see Control mock behavior)
|TypeMoq.It
|Helper for matching arguments (see Setup mocks and Verify expectations)
|TypeMoq.Times
|Helper for performing verification (see Verify expectations)
|TypeMoq.GlobalMock
|Used to create 'global' mocks corresponding to global objects (see Create global mocks)
|TypeMoq.GlobalScope
|Used to create an execution context that makes use of any specified 'global' mocks (see Auto sandbox global mocks)
|TypeMoq.MockException
|Exception thrown internally containing debug info
Static mocks can be created either from class types and constructor arguments or from existing objects, including function objects.
(method) TypeMoq.Mock.ofType<T>(targetConstructor?: {
new (...ctorArgs: any[]): T;
prototype: Object;
}, behavior?: TypeMoq.MockBehavior, shouldOverrideTarget?: boolean, ...targetConstructorArgs: any[]): TypeMoq.IMock<T>
(method) TypeMoq.Mock.ofType2<T>(targetConstructor: {
new (...ctorArgs: any[]): T;
prototype: Object;
}, targetConstructorArgs: any[], behavior?: TypeMoq.MockBehavior, shouldOverrideTarget?: boolean): TypeMoq.IMock<T>
Note: During the creation of the static mock, the target object is being instantiated as a regular JavaScript object by executing the target constructor with any provided constructor args
Examples:
interface IBar {
value: string;
anyValue: any;
}
class Bar implements IBar {
value: string = '';
anyValue: any = undefined;
}
class Foo {
constructor(private _bar: IBar) { this._bar = _bar || new Bar(); }
get bar(): IBar { return this._bar; }
do(stringValue: string) { return 'Foo.do:' + stringValue; }
setBar(value: string) { this._bar.value = value; }
}
class GenericFoo<T> {
private _bar: T;
constructor(barCtor?: { new (): T }, public numberValue?: number) {
this._bar = new barCtor();
}
get bar(): T { return this._bar; }
do(stringValue: string) { return 'GenericFoo.do:' + stringValue + ': ' + this._bar.toString(); }
}
// Using class as constructor parameter
const mock: TypeMoq.IMock<Bar> = TypeMoq.Mock.ofType(Bar);
// Using class as constructor parameter and casting result to interface
const mock: TypeMoq.IMock<IBar> = TypeMoq.Mock.ofType(Bar);
// Using interface as type variable and class as constructor parameter
const mock: TypeMoq.IMock<IBar> = TypeMoq.Mock.ofType<IBar>(Bar);
// Using class as constructor parameter and constructor arguments
const bar = new Bar();
const mock: TypeMoq.IMock<Foo> = TypeMoq.Mock.ofType(Foo, TypeMoq.MockBehavior.Loose, bar);
// Using a generic class as constructor parameter and constructor arguments
const mock = <TypeMoq.IMock<GenericFoo<Bar>>>TypeMoq.Mock.ofType(GenericFoo, TypeMoq.MockBehavior.Loose, Bar, 999);
(method) TypeMoq.Mock.ofInstance<T>(
targetInstance: T, behavior?: TypeMoq.MockBehavior, shouldOverrideTarget?: boolean): TypeMoq.IMock<T>
Note: To create the static mock, the provided target object is replaced by a deep clone which is accesible through the
.target property of the resulting mock object
Examples:
function someFunc() {
return "someFunc was called";
}
function someFuncWithArgs(a: any, b: any, c: any) {
return "someFuncWithArgs was called";
}
// From an existing object
const bar = new Bar();
const mock: TypeMoq.IMock<Bar> = TypeMoq.Mock.ofInstance(bar);
// Or from function objects
const mock1: TypeMoq.IMock<() => string> = TypeMoq.Mock.ofInstance(someFunc);
const mock2: TypeMoq.IMock<(a: any, b: any, c: any)=>string> = TypeMoq.Mock.ofInstance(someFuncWithArgs);
Important: Dynamic mocking requires the runtime (browser or node.js) to support the
Proxy global object added in ECMAScript 6. If
Proxy is not detected, TypeMoq is going to throw a MockException.
A dynamic mock is created by specifying just a type parameter and some optional args:
(method) TypeMoq.Mock.ofType<T>(targetConstructor?: {
new (...ctorArgs: any[]): T;
prototype: Object;
}, behavior?: TypeMoq.MockBehavior, shouldOverrideTarget?: boolean): TypeMoq.IMock<T>
undefined for dynamic mocks
Note: While creating the dynamic mock, the target object is not instantiated by executing the constructor of the provided type parameter
The following type parameters are supported:
Function (as the type of a function object)
// Using Function as type parameter
const mock: TypeMoq.IMock<Function> = TypeMoq.Mock.ofType<Function>();
// Using the 'instance' side of the class as type parameter
const mock: TypeMoq.IMock<Bar> = TypeMoq.Mock.ofType<Bar>();
// Specifying mock behavior
const mock: TypeMoq.IMock<Foo> = TypeMoq.Mock.ofType<Foo>(undefined, TypeMoq.MockBehavior.Loose);
// Using the 'static' side of the class as type parameter
const mock: TypeMoq.IMock<typeof Bar> = TypeMoq.Mock.ofType<typeof Bar>();
// Using an interface as type parameter
const mock: TypeMoq.IMock<IBar> = TypeMoq.Mock.ofType<IBar>();
As opposed to static mocks, dynamic mocks have some limitations:
function object and not
undefined
interface IThing {
getA(a: string): string;
getB(b: number): number;
getC(): boolean;
valueA: string;
}
const mock: TypeMoq.IMock<IThing> = TypeMoq.Mock.ofType<IThing>();
expect(mock.object.getA("abc")).to.be.undefined;
expect(mock.object.getB(123)).to.be.undefined;
expect(mock.object.getC()).to.be.undefined;
expect(mock.object.valueA).to.be.a("function");
As a workaround you may set the property to return
undefined:
mock.setup(x => x.valueA).returns(() => undefined);
expect(mock.object.valueA).to.be.undefined;
This limitation also impacts the scenario where a mocked object is passed to
Promise.resolve. To be able to handle such scenario, the mocked object must be set as a thenable (i.e. has a "then" method) by returning
undefined or another value:
mock.setup((x: any) => x.then).returns(() => undefined);
Promise.resolve(mock.object)
.then(x => {
expect(x).eql(mock.object);
});
Mocks (created in any of the ways listed above) have the type
IMock<T> and expose a couple important properties:
(property) TypeMoq.IMock<T>.object: T - the actual mock object (that has the same type T as the class or object being mocked)
(property) TypeMoq.IMock<T>.target: T - the underlying object being mocked
Mocks allow to match functions, methods and properties and setup return callbacks or exceptions to throw.
(method) TypeMoq.IMock<T>.setup<TResult>(
expression: (x: T) => TResult): TypeMoq.MethodCallReturn<T, TResult>
setup accepts a function (also referred as 'matcher') taking as input argument the type being mocked and as body the value/property/method (with arguments if that's the case) to match.
|Matcher
|Description
TypeMoq.It.isValue<T>(x: T)
|Performs deep comparison against the provided object or basic value
TypeMoq.It.isObjectWith<T>(x: Object)
|Performs partial deep comparison against the provided object
TypeMoq.It.isAny()
|Matches any type
TypeMoq.It.isAnyObject<T>(x: Ctor<T>)
|Matches any object compatible with the provided type
TypeMoq.It.isAnyString()
|Matches any string
TypeMoq.It.isAnyNumber()
|Matches any number
TypeMoq.It.is<T>(predicate: IFunc2<T, boolean>)
|Performs comparison using the provided predicate
If no matcher is specified then an implicit matcher is considered that performs strict equality deep comparison, equivalent to
TypeMoq.It.is(x => _.isEqual(x, a)).
// Match a no args function
const mock: TypeMoq.IMock<() => string> = TypeMoq.Mock.ofInstance(someFunc);
mock.setup(x => x()).returns(() => "At vero eos et accusamus");
// Match a function with args
const mock: TypeMoq.IMock<(a: any, b: any, c: any) => string> = TypeMoq.Mock.ofInstance(someFuncWithArgs);
mock.setup(x => x(TypeMoq.It.isAny(), TypeMoq.It.isAny(), TypeMoq.It.isAny())).returns(() => "At vero eos et accusamus");
class Doer {
doVoid(): void { }
doNumber(n?: number): number { return n || 101; }
doString(s?: string): string { return s || 'xyz'; }
doObject(o?: Object): Object { return o || new Object(); }
doBar(b?: Bar): Bar { return b; }
}
const mock = TypeMoq.Mock.ofType(Doer);
// Match a no args method
mock.setup(x => x.doNumber());
// Match a method with explicit number value params
mock.setup(x => x.doNumber(TypeMoq.It.isValue(321)));
// Match a method with implicit number value params
mock.setup(x => x.doNumber(321));
// Match a method with explicit string value params
mock.setup(x => x.doString(TypeMoq.It.isValue("abc")));
// Match a method with implicit string value params
mock.setup(x => x.doString("abc"));
// Match a method with object value params
const bar = new Bar();
mock.setup(x => x.doObject(TypeMoq.It.isAnyObject(Bar)));
// Match a method with implicit object value params
const anObject = {};
mock.setup(x => x(anObject)).returns(() => 123);
expect(mock.object(anObject)).to.eq(123);
// Match a method with any string params
mock.setup(x => x.doString(TypeMoq.It.isAnyString()));
// Match a method with any number params
mock.setup(x => x.doNumber(TypeMoq.It.isAnyNumber()));
// Match a method with any interface/class params
mock.setup(x => x.doBar(TypeMoq.It.isAnyObject(Bar)));
// Match a method by a param predicate
const bar1 = new Bar();
bar1.value = "Ut enim ad minim veniam";
const bar2 = new Bar();
const mock = TypeMoq.Mock.ofType(Doer);
mock.setup(x => x.doBar(TypeMoq.It.is((x: Bar) => x.value === "Ut enim ad minim veniam"))).returns(() => bar2);
To be able to match the static methods of some class, you would need to create a dynamic mock of the type of the class itself. E.g.
class Greeter {
private static _instance: Greeter | null;
static instance(): Greeter {
if (!this._instance) {
this._instance = new Greeter();
}
return this._instance;
}
greet(): string {
return 'Hello';
}
}
const greeter = Greeter.instance();
const mock: TypeMoq.IMock<typeof Greeter> = TypeMoq.Mock.ofType<typeof Greeter>();
mock.setup(x => x.instance()).returns(() => greeter);
expect(mock.object.instance()).to.eq(greeter);
class FooWithPublicGetterAndSetter {
private _foo: string;
public get foo(): string { return this._foo; }
public set foo(value: string) { this._foo = value; }
}
// Match a property getter
const mock = TypeMoq.Mock.ofType(FooWithPublicGetterAndSetter);
mock.setup(x => x.foo);
// Match a property setter
mock.object.foo = "Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet";
mock.verify(x => x.foo = TypeMoq.It.isValue("Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet"), Times.atLeastOnce());
To be able to match a property make sure the property is initialized. Otherwise the TypeScript compiler will omit the uninitialized property from the emitted JavaScript and hence TypeMoq will throw a MockException with an 'invalid setup expression' message.
class Baz {
value: string = '';
anyValue: any;
}
const mock = TypeMoq.Mock.ofType(Baz);
mock.setup(x => x.value); // OK
mock.setup(x => x.anyValue); // throws MockException - invalid setup expression
interface Baz {
bar: string
jaz: number
}
class FooWithObjectArgMethod {
private _foo: Object
public foo(value: Object): void { }
}
const mock = TypeMoq.Mock.ofType(FooWithObjectArgMethod);
// Match object deeply
mock.setup(x => x.foo(TypeMoq.It.isValue({ bar: 'hello', jaz: 42 })));
// Match object partially
mock.setup(x => x.foo(TypeMoq.It.isObjectWith({ jaz: 42 })));
For the predicate based matcher,
TypeMoq.It.is<T>(predicate: IFunc2<T, boolean>), the argument of the predicate is a deep clone of the target argument, thus for doing object equality comparison,
=== should be replaced by
_.isEqual.
interface BeanParams {
colour: string
}
interface Service {
getBeans(params: BeanParams): string;
}
const service = TypeMoq.Mock.ofType<Service>();
const beanParams: BeanParams = { colour: 'red' };
// Wrong way of doing strict object comparison
service.setup(x => x.getBeans(TypeMoq.It.is<BeanParams>(x => x === beanParams))).returns(() => 'success');
expect(service.object.getBeans(beanParams)).to.not.eq('success');
// Right way of doing strict object comparison
service.setup(x => x.getBeans(TypeMoq.It.is<BeanParams>(x => _.isEqual(x, beanParams)))).returns(() => 'success');
service.setup(x => x.getBeans(beanParams)).returns(() => 'success'); // Short form equivalent to the explicit form above
expect(service.object.getBeans(beanParams)).to.eq('success');
(method) TypeMoq.IReturns<T, TResult>.returns(
valueFunction: (...x: any[]) => TResult): TypeMoq.IReturnsResult<T>
The callback attached to
.returns has the same signature as the matching function/method.
Also the callback gets called with the arguments passed to the matching function/method and it must have the same return type, making possible the following:
mock.setup(x => x.doString("abc")).returns((s: string) => s.toUpperCase());
(method) TypeMoq.IThrows.throws<T extends Error>(exception: T): TypeMoq.IThrowsResult
Example:
mock.setup(...).throws(new CustomException());
(method) TypeMoq.ICallback<T, TResult>.callback(
action: () => void): TypeMoq.IReturnsThrows<T, TResult>
(method) TypeMoq.ICallback<T, TResult>.callback(
action: (x: T) => void): TypeMoq.IReturnsThrows<T, TResult>
Attached callbacks are called before the
.returns callback or
.throws get called, and they have similar signature and behavior to
.returns callbacks.
Examples:
const mock = TypeMoq.Mock.ofType(Doer);
let called1, called2 = false;
let numberArg: number;
mock.setup(x => x.doString(TypeMoq.It.isAnyString())).callback(() => called1 = true).returns(s => s.toUpperCase());
mock.setup(x => x.doNumber(TypeMoq.It.isAnyNumber())).callback(n => { numberArg = n; called2 = true; }).returns(n => n + 1);
Mocks allow to "record" and "replay" one or more setups for the same matching function, method or property.
const mock = TypeMoq.Mock.ofInstance(() => -1);
// record
mock.setup(x => x()).returns(() => 0);
// replay
expect(mock.object()).to.eq(0);
expect(mock.object()).to.eq(0);
expect(mock.object()).to.eq(0);
const mock = TypeMoq.Mock.ofInstance(() => -1);
// record
mock.setup(x => x()).returns(() => 0);
mock.setup(x => x()).returns(() => 1);
mock.setup(x => x()).returns(() => 2);
// replay
expect(mock.object()).to.eq(0);
expect(mock.object()).to.eq(1);
expect(mock.object()).to.eq(2);
expect(mock.object()).to.eq(undefined);
In the latter case, when there are no more recorded setups left to play, the mock starts returning default values or raises MockException if
MockBehavior.Strict (see Control mock behavior).
(method) TypeMoq.IMock<T>.reset(): void
Calling
.reset() on a mock returns the mock to its initial state by removing any previous setups.
At mock creation, use the optional
behavior argument with value:
MockBehavior.Loose (default) - never throws when no corresponding setup is found and just returns default values
MockBehavior.Strict - raises exceptions for anything that doesn't have a corresponding setup
const mock = TypeMoq.Mock.ofType(Doer, TypeMoq.MockBehavior.Strict);
(property) TypeMoq.IMock<T>.callBase: boolean
When the mock property
callBase is set to
true, if there's no overriding setup the mock invokes the object being mocked.
mock.callBase = true;
The default value of
callBase is
false, so by default when there's no overriding setup the mock returns
undefined.
At mock creation, use the optional
shouldOverrideTarget argument with value:
true (default) - mock setups are going to be applied to the target object
false - mock setups are not going to be applied to the target object
To be able to use the target object inside
.returns, you need to choose not to override the target properties:
const targetInstance = {
n: 100,
getValue() {
return this.n;
},
setValue(n) {
this.n = n;
}
};
const mock = TypeMoq.Mock.ofInstance(targetInstance, undefined, false);
mock.setup(x => x.getValue()).returns(() => mock.target.getValue());
expect(mock.object.getValue()).equal(100);
(method) TypeMoq.IVerifies.verifiable(times?: TypeMoq.Times): void
Expectations can be verified either one by one or all at once by marking matchers as verifiable.
|Expectation
|Description
TypeMoq.Times.exactly(n: number)
|Called exactly
n times
TypeMoq.Times.never()
|Never called
TypeMoq.Times.once()
|Called once
TypeMoq.Times.atLeast(n: number)
|Called at least
n times
TypeMoq.Times.atMost(n: number)
|Called at most
n times
TypeMoq.Times.atLeastOnce()
|Called at least once (default value)
TypeMoq.Times.atMostOnce()
|Called at most once
(method) TypeMoq.IMock<T>.verify<TResult>(
expression: (x: T) => TResult, times: TypeMoq.Times): void
To verify an expectation you can use the
verify method and specify a matching function and an expectation.
Examples:
// Verify that a no args function was called at least once
const mock: TypeMoq.IMock<() => string> = TypeMoq.Mock.ofInstance(someFunc);
mock.object();
mock.verify(x => x(), TypeMoq.Times.atLeastOnce());
// Verify that a function with args was called at least once
const mock: TypeMoq.IMock<(a: any, b: any, c: any) => string> = TypeMoq.Mock.ofInstance(someFuncWithArgs);
mock.object(1, 2, 3);
mock.verify(x => x(TypeMoq.It.isAnyNumber(), TypeMoq.It.isAnyNumber(), TypeMoq.It.isAnyNumber()), TypeMoq.Times.atLeastOnce());
// Verify that no args method was called at least once
const mock = TypeMoq.Mock.ofType(Doer);
mock.object.doVoid();
mock.verify(x => x.doVoid(), TypeMoq.Times.atLeastOnce());
// Verify that method with params was called at least once
const mock = TypeMoq.Mock.ofType(Doer);
mock.object.doString("Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet");
mock.verify(x => x.doString(TypeMoq.It.isValue("Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet")), TypeMoq.Times.atLeastOnce());
// Verify that value getter was called at least once
const mock = TypeMoq.Mock.ofType(Bar);
mock.object.value;
mock.verify(x => x.value, TypeMoq.Times.atLeastOnce());
// Verify that value setter was called at least once
const mock = TypeMoq.Mock.ofType(Bar);
mock.object.value = "Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet";
mock.verify(x => x.value = TypeMoq.It.isValue("Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet"), TypeMoq.Times.atLeastOnce());
Note:
const mockBar = TypeMoq.Mock.ofType(Bar);
const mockFoo = TypeMoq.Mock.ofType(Foo, TypeMoq.MockBehavior.Loose, mockBar.object);
mockFoo.callBase = true;
mockFoo.object.setBar("Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet");
mockBar.verify(x => x.value = TypeMoq.It.isValue("Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet"), TypeMoq.Times.atLeastOnce());
class FooBar {
register(): void {
this.canExecute();
}
registerLambda = () => {
this.canExecute();
}
canExecute(): void {
console.log("FooBar.canExecute() was called");
}
}
const mock: TypeMoq.IMock<FooBar> = TypeMoq.Mock.ofType(FooBar);
mock.callBase = true;
mock.object.register();
mock.object.registerLambda(); // Function calls cannot be verified inside a lambda
mock.verify(x => x.canExecute(), TypeMoq.Times.once());
(method) TypeMoq.IMock<T>.verifyAll(): void
Instead of verifying one expectation at a time, you may specify the expectation at setup time by calling
verifiable(times: TypeMoq.Times) and then
verifyAll() to check all expectations.
The default value of the
times parameter is equal to
TypeMoq.Times.once().
mock.setup(x => x.doNumber(999)).verifiable(); // implicitly TypeMoq.Times.once()
mock.setup(x => x.doString(TypeMoq.It.isAny())).verifiable(TypeMoq.Times.exactly(2));
mock.setup(x => x.doVoid()).verifiable(TypeMoq.Times.atMostOnce());
mock.object.doVoid();
mock.object.doString("Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet");
mock.object.doString("Ut enim ad minim veniam");
mock.object.doNumber(999);
mock.verifyAll();
When mock behavior is
TypeMoq.MockBehavior.Strict, every call to
.setup() automatically calls
.verifiable() behind the scenes, as the default.
const mock = TypeMoq.Mock.ofType(Doer, TypeMoq.MockBehavior.Strict);
mock.setup(x => x.doNumber(999)); // implicitly TypeMoq.Times.once()
mock.setup(x => x.doVoid()).verifiable(TypeMoq.Times.atMostOnce());
mock.object.doVoid();
mock.object.doNumber(999);
mock.verifyAll();
|Expectation invocation order
|Description
TypeMoq.ExpectedCallType.InAnyOrder
|Only call count considered (default value)
TypeMoq.ExpectedCallType.InSequence
|Both call count and order considered
const mock = TypeMoq.Mock.ofInstance((x: number) => { });
mock.setup(x => x(1)).verifiable(TypeMoq.Times.once(), TypeMoq.ExpectedCallType.InSequence);
mock.setup(x => x(2)).verifiable(TypeMoq.Times.once(), TypeMoq.ExpectedCallType.InSequence);
mock.object(2);
mock.object(1);
mock.verifyAll(); // it should throw MockException
Static global mocks are created by specifying a class type or an existing object, similar to regular static mocks.
You may also specify a container object for the type/object being mocked.
For browsers the top global object is the
window object, which is the default
container value in
TypeMoq.GlobalMock.
For node.js the top global object is the
global object.
(method) TypeMoq.GlobalMock.ofType<T>(targetConstructor: {
new (): T;
prototype: Object;
}, container?: Object, behavior?: TypeMoq.MockBehavior): TypeMoq.IGlobalMock<T>
Due to browser security limitations, global mocks created by specifying class type cannot have constructor arguments.
Examples:
// global scope
interface IGlobalBar {
value: string;
}
class GlobalBar implements IGlobalBar {
value: string = '';
}
// Create an instance using class as ctor parameter
const mock: TypeMoq.IGlobalMock<GlobalBar> = TypeMoq.GlobalMock.ofType(GlobalBar, global);
// Create an instance using class as ctor parameter and casting result to interface
const mock: TypeMoq.IGlobalMock<IGlobalBar> = TypeMoq.GlobalMock.ofType(GlobalBar, global);
// Create an instance using interface as type variable and class as ctor parameter
const mock: TypeMoq.IGlobalMock<IGlobalBar> = TypeMoq.GlobalMock.ofType<IGlobalBar>(GlobalBar, global);
// Create an instance of 'XmlHttpRequest' global type
const mock = TypeMoq.GlobalMock.ofType(XMLHttpRequest, global);
(method) TypeMoq.GlobalMock.ofInstance<T>(
targetInstance: T, globalName?: string, container?: Object, behavior?: TypeMoq.MockBehavior): TypeMoq.IGlobalMock<T>
When creating mock instances out of global objects (such as
window.localStorage), you should provide the name of the global object ("localStorage" in this case) as the second parameter.
Examples:
// Create an instance using class as ctor parameter and ctor args
const bar = new Bar();
const foo = new Foo(bar);
const mock: TypeMoq.IGlobalMock<Foo> = TypeMoq.GlobalMock.ofInstance(foo);
// Create an instance using a generic class as ctor parameter and ctor args
const foo = new GenericFoo(Bar);
const mock: TypeMoq.IGlobalMock<GenericFoo<Bar>> = TypeMoq.GlobalMock.ofInstance(foo);
// Create an instance from an existing object
const bar = new GlobalBar();
const mock: TypeMoq.IGlobalMock<GlobalBar> = TypeMoq.GlobalMock.ofInstance(bar);
// Create an instance from a function object
const mock1: TypeMoq.IGlobalMock<() => string> = TypeMoq.GlobalMock.ofInstance(someGlobalFunc);
const mock2: TypeMoq.IGlobalMock<(a: any, b: any, c: any) => string> = TypeMoq.GlobalMock.ofInstance(someGlobalFuncWithArgs);
// Create an instance from 'window.localStorage' global object
const mock = TypeMoq.GlobalMock.ofInstance(localStorage, "localStorage");
(method) TypeMoq.GlobalMock.ofType2<T>(
globalName: string, container?: Object, behavior?: TypeMoq.MockBehavior): TypeMoq.IGlobalMock<T>
Dynamic global mocks are created by specifying a type parameter and the name of the global object as the first constructor argument.
// Create an instance using a class as type parameter
const mock: TypeMoq.IGlobalMock<GlobalBar> = TypeMoq.GlobalMock.ofType2<GlobalBar>("GlobalBar", global);
// Create an instance using an interface as type parameter
const mock: TypeMoq.IGlobalMock<IGlobalBar> = TypeMoq.GlobalMock.ofType2<IGlobalBar>("IGlobalBar", global);
// Create an instance of 'XmlHttpRequest' global type
const mock = TypeMoq.GlobalMock.ofType2<XMLHttpRequest>("XMLHttpRequest", global);
Compared to static global mocks, dynamic global mocks suffer from the same limitations as regular dynamic mocks.
(method) TypeMoq.GlobalScope.using(
...args: TypeMoq.IGlobalMock<any>[]): TypeMoq.IUsingResult
(method) TypeMoq.IUsingResult.with(action: () => void): void
Replacing and restoring global class types and objects is done automagically by combining global mocks with global scopes.
Examples:
// global scope
function someGlobalFunc() {
return "someGlobalFunc was called";
}
function someGlobalFuncWithArgs(a: any, b: any, c: any) {
return "someGlobalFuncWithArgs was called";
}
// Global no args function is auto sandboxed
const mock = TypeMoq.GlobalMock.ofInstance(someGlobalFunc);
TypeMoq.GlobalScope.using(mock).with(() => {
someGlobalFunc();
someGlobalFunc();
});
// Global function with args is auto sandboxed
const mock = TypeMoq.GlobalMock.ofInstance(someGlobalFuncWithArgs);
TypeMoq.GlobalScope.using(mock).with(() => {
someGlobalFuncWithArgs(1,2,3);
someGlobalFuncWithArgs("1","2","3");
someGlobalFuncWithArgs(1, 2, 3);
);
// Global object is auto sandboxed
const mock = TypeMoq.GlobalMock.ofType(GlobalBar);
TypeMoq.GlobalScope.using(mock).with(() => {
const bar1 = new GlobalBar();
bar1.value;
bar1.value;
});
// 'window.XmlHttpRequest' global object is auto sandboxed
const mock = TypeMoq.GlobalMock.ofType(XMLHttpRequest);
TypeMoq.GlobalScope.using(mock).with(() => {
const xhr1 = new XMLHttpRequest();
xhr1.open("GET", "http://www.typescriptlang.org", true);
xhr1.send();
mock.verify(x => x.send(), TypeMoq.Times.exactly(1));
});
const xhr2 = new XMLHttpRequest();
xhr2.open("GET", "http://www.typescriptlang.org", true);
xhr2.send();
mock.verify(x => x.send(), TypeMoq.Times.exactly(1));
// 'window.localStorage' global object is auto sandboxed
const mock = TypeMoq.GlobalMock.ofInstance(localStorage, "localStorage");
mock.setup(x => x.getItem(TypeMoq.It.isAnyString())).returns((key: string) => "[]");
TypeMoq.GlobalScope.using(mock).with(() => {
expect(localStorage.getItem("xyz")).to.eq("[]");
});
localStorage.setItem("xyz", "Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet");
expect(localStorage.getItem("xyz")).to.eq("Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet");
Note:
Inside the scope of a TypeMoq.GlobalScope, when constructing objects from global functions/class types which are being replaced by mocks, the constructor always returns the mocked object (of corresponding type) passed in as argument to the
TypeMoq.GlobalScope.using function