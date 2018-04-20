TypeMoq

Simple mocking library for JavaScript targeting TypeScript development. If you have used before a library like Moq then the syntax should look familiar, otherwise the examples below should hopefully provide enough information to get you started quickly.

Features

Strongly typed

Auto complete/intellisense support

Static and dynamic mocking

Mock objects, classes (with arguments), constructor functions and interfaces

Control mock behavior

Record and replay expectations

Auto sandbox global objects and types

Support ECMAScript 5 and 6

Support node.js and browser

Installing

Release version

npm install typemoq

Or add this NuGet dependency to your project:

Install-Package typemoq

The distribution directory should contain:

Compiled JavaScript: typemoq.js and its minified version typemoq-min.js

and its minified version TypeScript definitions: typemoq.d.ts

Development version

npm install https://github.com/florinn/typemoq

TypeScript 1.6 and later

import * as TypeMoq from "typemoq" ;

TypeScript pre 1.6

TypeMoq = require ( "typemoq" );

Browser

Include at the top of your script file:

import * as TypeMoq from "typemoq" ;

TypeMoq requires some dependencies to run, so make sure to include them in your page before typemoq.js :

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/circular-json/build/circular-json" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/lodash" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/typemoq" > </ script >

Also in your tsconfig.json you need to set the module target as UMD :

"compilerOptions" : { ... "module" : "UMD" , ... }

At this point you should have access in your script to a global variable named TypeMoq .

Usage

After importing TypeMoq into your project, the following types should be available:

Create mocks

Static mocks

Static mocks can be created either from class types and constructor arguments or from existing objects, including function objects.

Using class types and constructor arguments

(method) TypeMoq.Mock.ofType<T>(targetConstructor?: { new (...ctorArgs: any []): T; prototype: Object ; }, behavior?: TypeMoq.MockBehavior, shouldOverrideTarget?: boolean , ...targetConstructorArgs: any []): TypeMoq.IMock<T> (method) TypeMoq.Mock.ofType2<T>(targetConstructor: { new (...ctorArgs: any []): T; prototype: Object ; }, targetConstructorArgs: any [], behavior?: TypeMoq.MockBehavior, shouldOverrideTarget?: boolean ): TypeMoq.IMock<T>

targetConstructor - target constructor type

...targetConstructorArgs - target constructor args

behavior - mock behavior (see Control mock behavior)

shouldOverrideTarget - override target properties (see Override target properties)

Note: During the creation of the static mock, the target object is being instantiated as a regular JavaScript object by executing the target constructor with any provided constructor args

Examples:

interface IBar { value: string ; anyValue: any ; } class Bar implements IBar { value: string = '' ; anyValue: any = undefined ; } class Foo { constructor ( private _bar: IBar ) { this ._bar = _bar || new Bar(); } get bar(): IBar { return this ._bar; } do (stringValue: string ) { return 'Foo.do:' + stringValue; } setBar(value: string ) { this ._bar.value = value; } } class GenericFoo<T> { private _bar: T; constructor ( barCtor?: { new (): T }, public numberValue?: number ) { this ._bar = new barCtor(); } get bar(): T { return this ._bar; } do (stringValue: string ) { return 'GenericFoo.do:' + stringValue + ': ' + this ._bar.toString(); } } const mock: TypeMoq.IMock<Bar> = TypeMoq.Mock.ofType(Bar); const mock: TypeMoq.IMock<IBar> = TypeMoq.Mock.ofType(Bar); const mock: TypeMoq.IMock<IBar> = TypeMoq.Mock.ofType<IBar>(Bar); const bar = new Bar(); const mock: TypeMoq.IMock<Foo> = TypeMoq.Mock.ofType(Foo, TypeMoq.MockBehavior.Loose, bar); const mock = <TypeMoq.IMock<GenericFoo<Bar>>>TypeMoq.Mock.ofType(GenericFoo, TypeMoq.MockBehavior.Loose, Bar, 999 );

Using existing objects, including function objects

(method) TypeMoq.Mock.ofInstance<T>( targetInstance: T, behavior?: TypeMoq.MockBehavior, shouldOverrideTarget?: boolean ): TypeMoq.IMock<T>

targetInstance - target object

behavior - mock behavior (see Control mock behavior)

shouldOverrideTarget - override target properties (see Override target properties)

Note: To create the static mock, the provided target object is replaced by a deep clone which is accesible through the .target property of the resulting mock object

Examples:

function someFunc ( ) { return "someFunc was called" ; } function someFuncWithArgs ( a: any , b: any , c: any ) { return "someFuncWithArgs was called" ; } const bar = new Bar(); const mock: TypeMoq.IMock<Bar> = TypeMoq.Mock.ofInstance(bar); const mock1: TypeMoq.IMock< () => string > = TypeMoq.Mock.ofInstance(someFunc); const mock2: TypeMoq.IMock< ( a: any , b: any , c: any )=> string > = TypeMoq.Mock.ofInstance(someFuncWithArgs);

Dynamic mocks

Important: Dynamic mocking requires the runtime (browser or node.js) to support the Proxy global object added in ECMAScript 6. If Proxy is not detected, TypeMoq is going to throw a MockException.

A dynamic mock is created by specifying just a type parameter and some optional args:

(method) TypeMoq.Mock.ofType<T>(targetConstructor?: { new (...ctorArgs: any []): T; prototype: Object ; }, behavior?: TypeMoq.MockBehavior, shouldOverrideTarget?: boolean ): TypeMoq.IMock<T>

targetConstructor - always undefined for dynamic mocks

for dynamic mocks behavior - mock behavior (see Control mock behavior)

shouldOverrideTarget - override target properties (see Override target properties)

Note: While creating the dynamic mock, the target object is not instantiated by executing the constructor of the provided type parameter

The following type parameters are supported:

Function (as the type of a function object)

const mock: TypeMoq.IMock< Function > = TypeMoq.Mock.ofType< Function >();

a class type

const mock: TypeMoq.IMock<Bar> = TypeMoq.Mock.ofType<Bar>(); const mock: TypeMoq.IMock<Foo> = TypeMoq.Mock.ofType<Foo>( undefined , TypeMoq.MockBehavior.Loose);

a constructor function

const mock: TypeMoq.IMock< typeof Bar> = TypeMoq.Mock.ofType< typeof Bar>();

an interface type

const mock: TypeMoq.IMock<IBar> = TypeMoq.Mock.ofType<IBar>();

As opposed to static mocks, dynamic mocks have some limitations:

No partial mocking

No embedded mocks passed as constructor arguments

Properties return by default a function object and not undefined

interface IThing { getA(a: string ): string ; getB(b: number ): number ; getC(): boolean ; valueA: string ; } const mock: TypeMoq.IMock<IThing> = TypeMoq.Mock.ofType<IThing>(); expect(mock.object.getA( "abc" )).to.be.undefined; expect(mock.object.getB( 123 )).to.be.undefined; expect(mock.object.getC()).to.be.undefined; expect(mock.object.valueA).to.be.a( "function" );

As a workaround you may set the property to return undefined :

mock.setup( x => x.valueA).returns( () => undefined ); expect(mock.object.valueA).to.be.undefined;

This limitation also impacts the scenario where a mocked object is passed to Promise.resolve . To be able to handle such scenario, the mocked object must be set as a thenable (i.e. has a "then" method) by returning undefined or another value:

mock.setup( ( x: any ) => x.then).returns( () => undefined ); Promise .resolve(mock.object) .then( x => { expect(x).eql(mock.object); });

Mocks type

Mocks (created in any of the ways listed above) have the type IMock<T> and expose a couple important properties:

(property) TypeMoq.IMock<T>.object: T - the actual mock object (that has the same type T as the class or object being mocked)

- the actual mock object (that has the same type T as the class or object being mocked) (property) TypeMoq.IMock<T>.target: T - the underlying object being mocked

Setup mocks

Mocks allow to match functions, methods and properties and setup return callbacks or exceptions to throw.

(method) TypeMoq.IMock<T>.setup<TResult>( expression: ( x: T ) => TResult): TypeMoq.MethodCallReturn<T, TResult>

setup accepts a function (also referred as 'matcher') taking as input argument the type being mocked and as body the value/property/method (with arguments if that's the case) to match.

Parameter matchers

Matcher Description TypeMoq.It.isValue<T>(x: T) Performs deep comparison against the provided object or basic value TypeMoq.It.isObjectWith<T>(x: Object) Performs partial deep comparison against the provided object TypeMoq.It.isAny() Matches any type TypeMoq.It.isAnyObject<T>(x: Ctor<T>) Matches any object compatible with the provided type TypeMoq.It.isAnyString() Matches any string TypeMoq.It.isAnyNumber() Matches any number TypeMoq.It.is<T>(predicate: IFunc2<T, boolean>) Performs comparison using the provided predicate

If no matcher is specified then an implicit matcher is considered that performs strict equality deep comparison, equivalent to TypeMoq.It.is(x => _.isEqual(x, a)) .

Matching functions

const mock: TypeMoq.IMock< () => string > = TypeMoq.Mock.ofInstance(someFunc); mock.setup( x => x()).returns( () => "At vero eos et accusamus" ); const mock: TypeMoq.IMock< ( a: any , b: any , c: any ) => string > = TypeMoq.Mock.ofInstance(someFuncWithArgs); mock.setup( x => x(TypeMoq.It.isAny(), TypeMoq.It.isAny(), TypeMoq.It.isAny())).returns( () => "At vero eos et accusamus" );

Matching methods

class Doer { doVoid(): void { } doNumber(n?: number ): number { return n || 101 ; } doString(s?: string ): string { return s || 'xyz' ; } doObject(o?: Object ): Object { return o || new Object (); } doBar(b?: Bar): Bar { return b; } } const mock = TypeMoq.Mock.ofType(Doer); mock.setup( x => x.doNumber()); mock.setup( x => x.doNumber(TypeMoq.It.isValue( 321 ))); mock.setup( x => x.doNumber( 321 )); mock.setup( x => x.doString(TypeMoq.It.isValue( "abc" ))); mock.setup( x => x.doString( "abc" )); const bar = new Bar(); mock.setup( x => x.doObject(TypeMoq.It.isAnyObject(Bar))); const anObject = {}; mock.setup( x => x(anObject)).returns( () => 123 ); expect(mock.object(anObject)).to.eq( 123 ); mock.setup( x => x.doString(TypeMoq.It.isAnyString())); mock.setup( x => x.doNumber(TypeMoq.It.isAnyNumber())); mock.setup( x => x.doBar(TypeMoq.It.isAnyObject(Bar))); const bar1 = new Bar(); bar1.value = "Ut enim ad minim veniam" ; const bar2 = new Bar(); const mock = TypeMoq.Mock.ofType(Doer); mock.setup( x => x.doBar(TypeMoq.It.is( ( x: Bar ) => x.value === "Ut enim ad minim veniam" ))).returns( () => bar2);

To be able to match the static methods of some class, you would need to create a dynamic mock of the type of the class itself. E.g.

class Greeter { private static _instance: Greeter | null ; static instance(): Greeter { if (! this ._instance) { this ._instance = new Greeter(); } return this ._instance; } greet(): string { return 'Hello' ; } } const greeter = Greeter.instance(); const mock: TypeMoq.IMock< typeof Greeter> = TypeMoq.Mock.ofType< typeof Greeter>(); mock.setup( x => x.instance()).returns( () => greeter); expect(mock.object.instance()).to.eq(greeter);

Matching properties

class FooWithPublicGetterAndSetter { private _foo: string ; public get foo(): string { return this ._foo; } public set foo(value: string ) { this ._foo = value; } } const mock = TypeMoq.Mock.ofType(FooWithPublicGetterAndSetter); mock.setup( x => x.foo); mock.object.foo = "Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet" ; mock.verify( x => x.foo = TypeMoq.It.isValue( "Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet" ), Times.atLeastOnce());

To be able to match a property make sure the property is initialized. Otherwise the TypeScript compiler will omit the uninitialized property from the emitted JavaScript and hence TypeMoq will throw a MockException with an 'invalid setup expression' message.

class Baz { value: string = '' ; anyValue: any ; } const mock = TypeMoq.Mock.ofType(Baz); mock.setup( x => x.value); mock.setup( x => x.anyValue);

Matching objects

interface Baz { bar: string jaz: number } class FooWithObjectArgMethod { private _foo: Object public foo(value: Object ): void { } } const mock = TypeMoq.Mock.ofType(FooWithObjectArgMethod); mock.setup( x => x.foo(TypeMoq.It.isValue({ bar: 'hello' , jaz: 42 }))); mock.setup( x => x.foo(TypeMoq.It.isObjectWith({ jaz: 42 })));

For the predicate based matcher, TypeMoq.It.is<T>(predicate: IFunc2<T, boolean>) , the argument of the predicate is a deep clone of the target argument, thus for doing object equality comparison, === should be replaced by _.isEqual .

interface BeanParams { colour: string } interface Service { getBeans(params: BeanParams): string ; } const service = TypeMoq.Mock.ofType<Service>(); const beanParams: BeanParams = { colour: 'red' }; service.setup( x => x.getBeans(TypeMoq.It.is<BeanParams> ( x => x === beanParams ))). returns ( ( ) => 'success' ); expect ( service.object.getBeans( beanParams ) ). to . not . eq ( 'success' ); // Right way of doing strict object comparison service . setup ( x => x.getBeans( TypeMoq.It.is<BeanParams>( x => _.isEqual( x, beanParams ) ) ) ). returns ( ( ) => 'success' ); service . setup ( x => x.getBeans( beanParams ) ). returns ( ( ) => 'success' ); // Short form equivalent to the explicit form above expect ( service.object.getBeans( beanParams ) ). to . eq ( 'success' );

Attaching return callbacks

(method) TypeMoq.IReturns<T, TResult>.returns( valueFunction: ( ...x: any [] ) => TResult): TypeMoq.IReturnsResult<T>

The callback attached to .returns has the same signature as the matching function/method.

Also the callback gets called with the arguments passed to the matching function/method and it must have the same return type, making possible the following:

mock.setup( x => x.doString( "abc" )).returns( ( s: string ) => s.toUpperCase());

Attaching exceptions to throw

(method) TypeMoq.IThrows.throws<T extends Error >(exception: T): TypeMoq.IThrowsResult

Example:

mock.setup(...).throws( new CustomException());

Attach callbacks

(method) TypeMoq.ICallback<T, TResult>.callback( action: () => void ): TypeMoq.IReturnsThrows<T, TResult> (method) TypeMoq.ICallback<T, TResult>.callback( action: ( x: T ) => void ): TypeMoq.IReturnsThrows<T, TResult>

Attached callbacks are called before the .returns callback or .throws get called, and they have similar signature and behavior to .returns callbacks.

Examples:

const mock = TypeMoq.Mock.ofType(Doer); let called1, called2 = false ; let numberArg: number ; mock.setup( x => x.doString(TypeMoq.It.isAnyString())).callback( () => called1 = true ).returns( s => s.toUpperCase()); mock.setup( x => x.doNumber(TypeMoq.It.isAnyNumber())).callback( n => { numberArg = n; called2 = true ; }).returns( n => n + 1 );

Record and replay

Mocks allow to "record" and "replay" one or more setups for the same matching function, method or property.

If a single setup is recorded then at replay it is always executed:

const mock = TypeMoq.Mock.ofInstance( () => -1 ); mock.setup( x => x()).returns( () => 0 ); expect(mock.object()).to.eq( 0 ); expect(mock.object()).to.eq( 0 ); expect(mock.object()).to.eq( 0 );

If more setups are recorded then at replay they are executed in the order of registration:

const mock = TypeMoq.Mock.ofInstance( () => -1 ); mock.setup( x => x()).returns( () => 0 ); mock.setup( x => x()).returns( () => 1 ); mock.setup( x => x()).returns( () => 2 ); expect(mock.object()).to.eq( 0 ); expect(mock.object()).to.eq( 1 ); expect(mock.object()).to.eq( 2 ); expect(mock.object()).to.eq( undefined );

In the latter case, when there are no more recorded setups left to play, the mock starts returning default values or raises MockException if MockBehavior.Strict (see Control mock behavior).

Reset mocks

(method) TypeMoq.IMock<T>.reset(): void

Calling .reset() on a mock returns the mock to its initial state by removing any previous setups.

Control mock behavior

Using MockBehavior

At mock creation, use the optional behavior argument with value:

MockBehavior.Loose (default) - never throws when no corresponding setup is found and just returns default values

(default) - never throws when no corresponding setup is found and just returns default values MockBehavior.Strict - raises exceptions for anything that doesn't have a corresponding setup

const mock = TypeMoq.Mock.ofType(Doer, TypeMoq.MockBehavior.Strict);

Partial mocking

(property) TypeMoq.IMock<T>.callBase: boolean

When the mock property callBase is set to true , if there's no overriding setup the mock invokes the object being mocked.

mock.callBase = true ;

The default value of callBase is false , so by default when there's no overriding setup the mock returns undefined .

Override target properties

At mock creation, use the optional shouldOverrideTarget argument with value:

true (default) - mock setups are going to be applied to the target object

(default) - mock setups are going to be applied to the target object false - mock setups are not going to be applied to the target object

To be able to use the target object inside .returns , you need to choose not to override the target properties:

const targetInstance = { n: 100 , getValue() { return this .n; }, setValue(n) { this .n = n; } }; const mock = TypeMoq.Mock.ofInstance(targetInstance, undefined , false ); mock.setup( x => x.getValue()).returns( () => mock.target.getValue()); expect(mock.object.getValue()).equal( 100 );

Verify expectations

(method) TypeMoq.IVerifies.verifiable(times?: TypeMoq.Times): void

Expectations can be verified either one by one or all at once by marking matchers as verifiable.

Expectations

Expectation Description TypeMoq.Times.exactly(n: number) Called exactly n times TypeMoq.Times.never() Never called TypeMoq.Times.once() Called once TypeMoq.Times.atLeast(n: number) Called at least n times TypeMoq.Times.atMost(n: number) Called at most n times TypeMoq.Times.atLeastOnce() Called at least once (default value) TypeMoq.Times.atMostOnce() Called at most once

Verify expectations one by one

(method) TypeMoq.IMock<T>.verify<TResult>( expression: ( x: T ) => TResult, times: TypeMoq.Times): void

To verify an expectation you can use the verify method and specify a matching function and an expectation.

Examples:

const mock: TypeMoq.IMock< () => string > = TypeMoq.Mock.ofInstance(someFunc); mock.object(); mock.verify( x => x(), TypeMoq.Times.atLeastOnce()); const mock: TypeMoq.IMock< ( a: any , b: any , c: any ) => string > = TypeMoq.Mock.ofInstance(someFuncWithArgs); mock.object( 1 , 2 , 3 ); mock.verify( x => x(TypeMoq.It.isAnyNumber(), TypeMoq.It.isAnyNumber(), TypeMoq.It.isAnyNumber()), TypeMoq.Times.atLeastOnce()); const mock = TypeMoq.Mock.ofType(Doer); mock.object.doVoid(); mock.verify( x => x.doVoid(), TypeMoq.Times.atLeastOnce()); const mock = TypeMoq.Mock.ofType(Doer); mock.object.doString( "Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet" ); mock.verify( x => x.doString(TypeMoq.It.isValue( "Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet" )), TypeMoq.Times.atLeastOnce()); const mock = TypeMoq.Mock.ofType(Bar); mock.object.value; mock.verify( x => x.value, TypeMoq.Times.atLeastOnce()); const mock = TypeMoq.Mock.ofType(Bar); mock.object.value = "Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet" ; mock.verify( x => x.value = TypeMoq.It.isValue( "Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet" ), TypeMoq.Times.atLeastOnce());

Note:

When constructing a mock, it is allowed to pass mock objects as arguments and later verify expectations on them. E.g.:

const mockBar = TypeMoq.Mock.ofType(Bar); const mockFoo = TypeMoq.Mock.ofType(Foo, TypeMoq.MockBehavior.Loose, mockBar.object); mockFoo.callBase = true ; mockFoo.object.setBar( "Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet" ); mockBar.verify( x => x.value = TypeMoq.It.isValue( "Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet" ), TypeMoq.Times.atLeastOnce());

For static mocks, TypeMoq is able to verify any inner calls inside regular functions but not inside lambda ones. E.g.:

class FooBar { register(): void { this .canExecute(); } registerLambda = () => { this .canExecute(); } canExecute(): void { console .log( "FooBar.canExecute() was called" ); } } const mock: TypeMoq.IMock<FooBar> = TypeMoq.Mock.ofType(FooBar); mock.callBase = true ; mock.object.register(); mock.object.registerLambda(); mock.verify( x => x.canExecute(), TypeMoq.Times.once());

Verify all expectations at once

(method) TypeMoq.IMock<T>.verifyAll(): void

Instead of verifying one expectation at a time, you may specify the expectation at setup time by calling verifiable(times: TypeMoq.Times) and then verifyAll() to check all expectations.

The default value of the times parameter is equal to TypeMoq.Times.once() .

mock.setup( x => x.doNumber( 999 )).verifiable(); mock.setup( x => x.doString(TypeMoq.It.isAny())).verifiable(TypeMoq.Times.exactly( 2 )); mock.setup( x => x.doVoid()).verifiable(TypeMoq.Times.atMostOnce()); mock.object.doVoid(); mock.object.doString( "Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet" ); mock.object.doString( "Ut enim ad minim veniam" ); mock.object.doNumber( 999 ); mock.verifyAll();

When mock behavior is TypeMoq.MockBehavior.Strict , every call to .setup() automatically calls .verifiable() behind the scenes, as the default.

const mock = TypeMoq.Mock.ofType(Doer, TypeMoq.MockBehavior.Strict); mock.setup( x => x.doNumber( 999 )); mock.setup( x => x.doVoid()).verifiable(TypeMoq.Times.atMostOnce()); mock.object.doVoid(); mock.object.doNumber( 999 ); mock.verifyAll();

Verify expectation invocation order

Expectation invocation order Description TypeMoq.ExpectedCallType.InAnyOrder Only call count considered (default value) TypeMoq.ExpectedCallType.InSequence Both call count and order considered

const mock = TypeMoq.Mock.ofInstance( ( x: number ) => { }); mock.setup( x => x( 1 )).verifiable(TypeMoq.Times.once(), TypeMoq.ExpectedCallType.InSequence); mock.setup( x => x( 2 )).verifiable(TypeMoq.Times.once(), TypeMoq.ExpectedCallType.InSequence); mock.object( 2 ); mock.object( 1 ); mock.verifyAll();

Create global mocks

Static global mocks

Static global mocks are created by specifying a class type or an existing object, similar to regular static mocks.

You may also specify a container object for the type/object being mocked.

For browsers the top global object is the window object, which is the default container value in TypeMoq.GlobalMock . For node.js the top global object is the global object.

Using class types

(method) TypeMoq.GlobalMock.ofType<T>(targetConstructor: { new (): T; prototype: Object ; }, container?: Object , behavior?: TypeMoq.MockBehavior): TypeMoq.IGlobalMock<T>

Due to browser security limitations, global mocks created by specifying class type cannot have constructor arguments.

Examples:

interface IGlobalBar { value: string ; } class GlobalBar implements IGlobalBar { value: string = '' ; } const mock: TypeMoq.IGlobalMock<GlobalBar> = TypeMoq.GlobalMock.ofType(GlobalBar, global); const mock: TypeMoq.IGlobalMock<IGlobalBar> = TypeMoq.GlobalMock.ofType(GlobalBar, global); const mock: TypeMoq.IGlobalMock<IGlobalBar> = TypeMoq.GlobalMock.ofType<IGlobalBar>(GlobalBar, global); const mock = TypeMoq.GlobalMock.ofType(XMLHttpRequest, global);

Using existing objects, including function objects

(method) TypeMoq.GlobalMock.ofInstance<T>( targetInstance: T, globalName?: string , container?: Object , behavior?: TypeMoq.MockBehavior): TypeMoq.IGlobalMock<T>

When creating mock instances out of global objects (such as window.localStorage ), you should provide the name of the global object ("localStorage" in this case) as the second parameter.

Examples:

const bar = new Bar(); const foo = new Foo(bar); const mock: TypeMoq.IGlobalMock<Foo> = TypeMoq.GlobalMock.ofInstance(foo); const foo = new GenericFoo(Bar); const mock: TypeMoq.IGlobalMock<GenericFoo<Bar>> = TypeMoq.GlobalMock.ofInstance(foo); const bar = new GlobalBar(); const mock: TypeMoq.IGlobalMock<GlobalBar> = TypeMoq.GlobalMock.ofInstance(bar); const mock1: TypeMoq.IGlobalMock< () => string > = TypeMoq.GlobalMock.ofInstance(someGlobalFunc); const mock2: TypeMoq.IGlobalMock< ( a: any , b: any , c: any ) => string > = TypeMoq.GlobalMock.ofInstance(someGlobalFuncWithArgs); const mock = TypeMoq.GlobalMock.ofInstance(localStorage, "localStorage" );

Dynamic global mocks

(method) TypeMoq.GlobalMock.ofType2<T>( globalName: string , container?: Object , behavior?: TypeMoq.MockBehavior): TypeMoq.IGlobalMock<T>

Dynamic global mocks are created by specifying a type parameter and the name of the global object as the first constructor argument.

const mock: TypeMoq.IGlobalMock<GlobalBar> = TypeMoq.GlobalMock.ofType2<GlobalBar>( "GlobalBar" , global); const mock: TypeMoq.IGlobalMock<IGlobalBar> = TypeMoq.GlobalMock.ofType2<IGlobalBar>( "IGlobalBar" , global); const mock = TypeMoq.GlobalMock.ofType2<XMLHttpRequest>( "XMLHttpRequest" , global);

Compared to static global mocks, dynamic global mocks suffer from the same limitations as regular dynamic mocks.

Auto sandbox global mocks

(method) TypeMoq.GlobalScope.using( ...args: TypeMoq.IGlobalMock< any >[]): TypeMoq.IUsingResult (method) TypeMoq.IUsingResult.with(action: () => void ): void

Replacing and restoring global class types and objects is done automagically by combining global mocks with global scopes.

Examples:

function someGlobalFunc ( ) { return "someGlobalFunc was called" ; } function someGlobalFuncWithArgs ( a: any , b: any , c: any ) { return "someGlobalFuncWithArgs was called" ; } const mock = TypeMoq.GlobalMock.ofInstance(someGlobalFunc); TypeMoq.GlobalScope.using(mock).with( () => { someGlobalFunc(); someGlobalFunc(); }); const mock = TypeMoq.GlobalMock.ofInstance(someGlobalFuncWithArgs); TypeMoq.GlobalScope.using(mock).with( () => { someGlobalFuncWithArgs( 1 , 2 , 3 ); someGlobalFuncWithArgs( "1" , "2" , "3" ); someGlobalFuncWithArgs( 1 , 2 , 3 ); ); const mock = TypeMoq.GlobalMock.ofType(GlobalBar); TypeMoq.GlobalScope.using(mock).with( () => { const bar1 = new GlobalBar(); bar1.value; bar1.value; }); const mock = TypeMoq.GlobalMock.ofType(XMLHttpRequest); TypeMoq.GlobalScope.using(mock).with( () => { const xhr1 = new XMLHttpRequest(); xhr1.open( "GET" , "http://www.typescriptlang.org" , true ); xhr1.send(); mock.verify( x => x.send(), TypeMoq.Times.exactly( 1 )); }); const xhr2 = new XMLHttpRequest(); xhr2.open( "GET" , "http://www.typescriptlang.org" , true ); xhr2.send(); mock.verify( x => x.send(), TypeMoq.Times.exactly( 1 )); const mock = TypeMoq.GlobalMock.ofInstance(localStorage, "localStorage" ); mock.setup( x => x.getItem(TypeMoq.It.isAnyString())).returns( ( key: string ) => "[]" ); TypeMoq.GlobalScope.using(mock).with( () => { expect(localStorage.getItem( "xyz" )).to.eq( "[]" ); }); localStorage.setItem( "xyz" , "Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet" ); expect(localStorage.getItem( "xyz" )).to.eq( "Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet" );

Note: Inside the scope of a TypeMoq.GlobalScope, when constructing objects from global functions/class types which are being replaced by mocks, the constructor always returns the mocked object (of corresponding type) passed in as argument to the TypeMoq.GlobalScope.using function

License

MIT