typelevel-ts

by Giulio Canti
0.4.0 (see all)

Type level programming in TypeScript

Documentation
Downloads/wk

3.3K

GitHub Stars

351

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

