typeless

TypeScript + React Hooks + RxJS = 😻

Installation

Required peer dependencies: react@^16.8 and rxjs^@6

npm i typeless yarn add typeless

Why Typeless?

Creating scalable React apps with TypeScript can be painful. There are many small libraries that can be combined, but none of them provide a complete solution for building complex applications.

typeless provide all building blocks: actions creators, reducers, epics with a minimal overhead of type annotation.

Features

Designed for TypeScript and type safety. Only minimal type annotations are required, all types are inferred where possible.

Simple and developer friendly syntax with React hooks.

Event-driven architecture using RxJS.

Reducers and epics are loaded dynamically in React components. There is no single reducers.ts or epics.ts file.

or file. Code splitting for reducers and epics work out of the box.

HMR works out of the box.

Quick start

https://typeless.js.org/introduction/quick-start

License

MIT