TypeScript + React Hooks + RxJS = 😻
Required peer dependencies:
react@^16.8 and
rxjs^@6
npm i typeless
yarn add typeless
Creating scalable React apps with TypeScript can be painful. There are many small libraries that can be combined, but none of them provide a complete solution for building complex applications.
typeless provide all building blocks: actions creators, reducers, epics with a minimal overhead of type annotation.
https://typeless.js.org/introduction/quick-start
MIT