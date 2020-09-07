openbase logo
typeless

by typeless-js
1.7.0 (see all)

A complete toolkit for building scalable React apps with Typescript.

77

GitHub Stars

222

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

typeless

TypeScript + React Hooks + RxJS = 😻

Build Status npm module

Installation

Required peer dependencies: react@^16.8 and rxjs^@6

npm i typeless
yarn add typeless

Why Typeless?

Creating scalable React apps with TypeScript can be painful. There are many small libraries that can be combined, but none of them provide a complete solution for building complex applications.
typeless provide all building blocks: actions creators, reducers, epics with a minimal overhead of type annotation.

Features

  • Designed for TypeScript and type safety. Only minimal type annotations are required, all types are inferred where possible.
  • Simple and developer friendly syntax with React hooks.
  • Event-driven architecture using RxJS.
  • Reducers and epics are loaded dynamically in React components. There is no single reducers.ts or epics.ts file.
  • Code splitting for reducers and epics work out of the box.
  • HMR works out of the box.

Quick start

https://typeless.js.org/introduction/quick-start

License

MIT

