Revision 14
Current Status: typekit-cache only works for older Typekit installations (using JavaScript). Newer installations use a
<link> tag; all resources are cached properly by the browser
and served from disk on a revisit. This cannot be further improved so upgrading to the
<link> embed and removing typekit-cache is recommended.
Keeps a site's Typekit in
localStorage and injects it on page load.
Eliminates the annoying Flash Of Invisible/Unstyled Text (FOUT) and provides
better UX for slow or offline connections.
The same requests are sent as in loading a Typekit regularly, and the Typekit embed code is unaltered. However, using this script may still violate the Typekit Terms Of Use.
Copy the contents of typekit-cache.min.js right before your Typekit (advanced) embed code. That's it, your website should be caching your Typekit happily.
<script>
/* contents of typekit-cache.min.js */
</script>
<script>
(function(d) {
var config = {
kitId: 'abcd1234',
scriptTimeout: 3000
},
h=d.documentElement, // ...
})(document);
</script>
The regular Typekit behavior is not modified at all.
Exceptions visible in the console (e.g. if the storage is not available) can be safely ignored.
However, you should use separate
<script> tags to ensure the Typekit embed code is still run if an exception occurs.
In addition to the regular
wf-* classes, the
wf-cached class is added to the
<html> tag on cache hit.
To use
sessionStorage instead, just replace the
localStorage reference.
Make sure PRs contain an updated minified version.
Run
npm run prepublish to build it.
Thanks!