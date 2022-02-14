TypeIt

The Most Versatile JavaScript Animated Typing Utility on the Planet

Overview

TypeIt is the most versatile JavaScript typewriter effect utility on the planet. With its simple yet flexible configuration, you're empowerd to type single or multiple strings that break lines, delete & replace each other, easily handle string containing HTML, loop, and a whole lot more.

For more advanced, controlled typing effects, TypeIt comes with companion functions that can be chained to control your typing down to a single character or millisecond, enabling you to type an dynamic narrative, with complete reign over speed changes, line breaks, deletions, and pauses.

Key Features

Offers a beautiful, fluent API for chaining commands in order to fine-tune an effect.

Choose to start typing only when your target element becomes visible on the screen.

Loop your string(s) continuously.

Define strings programmatically or directly in the HTML (a useful fallback in case user doesn't have JavaScript enabled, as well as for SEO).

Handle HTML (even nested tags!) with ease, preserving all of its attributes (classes, ids, etc.).

Offered as an ES module for modern bundlers, or a UMD library for loading via a traditional <script> tags.

License Options

Using TypeIt for an open source or personal project is completely free is licensed under GPLv3. To use it in a commercial project, however, a paid license is required. Learn more about them here:

Single Commercial License - Purchase Here

Extended Commercial License - Purchase Here

Demos

See some more examples and try out the sandbox at https://typeitjs.com.

Documentation

All of TypeIt's documentation can be found at https://typeitjs.com/docs.

Included Packages

typeit - The original, vanilla JavaScript library.

typeit-react - A simple React package wrapping the vanilla library.

Contribute

Please do! Check out the CONTRIBUTING.md file to see how to get started.

Know of a Neat Site Using TypeIt?

I'd love to see and share it! Send me a message or tweet at me.

Need Help?

If you're working with a custom implementation of TypeIt and would like some help, I'm available for hire. Get in touch!