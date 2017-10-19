In Javascript, "Everything is (or acts like) an Object" We need to write "typeis.js" due to a problem (type check) arised other than except the conveniences it is a providing to us.

Typeis. it's the smart and simple javascript type check and validation library ~226 Bytes;

Value Native Typeis.js Undeclared variables undefined --- undefined undefined --- null object --- Booleans boolean Boolean Numbers number Number String string String Functions function Function Array object Array Object object Object Date object Date RegExp object RegExp

Be careful!

Everything in JavaScript acts like an object, with the only two exceptions being null and undefined. *JavaScript Garden Typeis.js acts like an property; doesn't work null and undefined types because they doesn't have properties.

Download

Installation

npm install typeis bower install typeis

Usage

In Node.js:

require ( 'typeis' );

In a browser:

< script src = "typeis.js" > </ script >

Examples

variable.typeis();

Property usage will not available after ^2.0 anymore, please use function typeis(variable, [type]) Basic type checking

Multi type validation

typeis(variable, [ 'array' , 'object' ]);

Type valition with regex

typeis(variable, 'array|object' ); typeis(variable, '.+[yep]$' ); typeis(variable, '(^(?!array|object).+)[^n]$' );

Real world Usage

function realWorld ( options ) { if (typeis(options, 'object' )){ } else { } }

Browser Support

IE9 and below also support all modern browser.

Changelog

Property usage warning

Update readme

Multi type validation support

variable.typeis([ 'array' , 'object' ]);

type validation with regex support

variable.typeis( 'array|object' );

Typeis.js Released