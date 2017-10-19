openbase logo
typeis

by typeis
1.1.2

Typeis. it's the smart and simple javaScript type checker

Readme

In Javascript, "Everything is (or acts like) an Object" We need to write "typeis.js" due to a problem (type check) arised other than except the conveniences it is a providing to us.

typeis.js

Typeis. it's the smart and simple javascript type check and validation library ~226 Bytes;

ValueNativeTypeis.js
Undeclared variablesundefined---
undefinedundefined---
nullobject---
BooleansbooleanBoolean
NumbersnumberNumber
StringstringString
FunctionsfunctionFunction
ArrayobjectArray
ObjectobjectObject
DateobjectDate
RegExpobjectRegExp

Be careful!

Everything in JavaScript acts like an object, with the only two exceptions being null and undefined. *JavaScript Garden Typeis.js acts like an property; doesn't work null and undefined types because they doesn't have properties.

Download

Installation

npm install typeis
bower install typeis

Usage

In Node.js:

require('typeis');

In a browser:

<script src="typeis.js"></script>

Examples

Property usage will not available after ^2.0 anymore, please use function typeis(variable, [type]) Basic type checking 
variable.typeis();
// return Array, Object, RegExp, Date etc.

Multi type validation

typeis(variable, ['array', 'object']);
// if variable is Array or Object return true otherwise false

Type valition with regex

typeis(variable, 'array|object');
// if variable is Array or object return true otherwise false

typeis(variable, '.+[yep]$');
// if variable type end of "y", "e" and "p" like Array, Date, RegExp return true otherwise false

typeis(variable, '(^(?!array|object).+)[^n]$');
// if variable is Array, Object or ending "n" like Function and Boolean return false otherwise true

Real world Usage

function realWorld( options ){
    if(typeis(options, 'object')){
        //do something
    } else {
        //do another something
    }
}

Browser Support

IE9 and below also support all modern browser.

Changelog

1.1.2

Property usage warning

1.1.1

Update readme

1.1.0

Multi type validation support

variable.typeis(['array', 'object']);
// if variable is Array or Object return true otherwise false

type validation with regex support

variable.typeis('array|object');
// if variable is Array or object return true otherwise false
1.0

Typeis.js Released

