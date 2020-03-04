Categories
typeioc
●
by typeioc
●
3.0.3
●
Dependency injection container for typescript / javascript
●
npm
●
GitHub
●
CDN
npm i typeioc
Popularity
Downloads/wk
122
GitHub Stars
32
Maintenance
Last Commit
2yrs
ago
Contributors
1
Package
Dependencies
3
License
MIT
Type Definitions
Built-In
Tree-Shakeable
Yes
Categories
Readme
TypeIOC
Dependency injection container for typescript / javascript
...X
Windows
Coverage
Install
npm install typeioc
Documentation
Wiki
API
Examples
TypeScript
JavaScript
Features
Type compliance checking.
Late instances creation through lambda expressions.
Dependencies resolution.
Named instances resolution.
Custom instance initialization.
Custom instance disposal.
Instance scoping.
Instance ownership.
Fluent API.
Runtime / Dynamic dependencies substitution.
Cached resolution results.
Interceptors.
ES7 decorators style registration.
Asynchronous resolution.
Circular dependency detection.
Lazy resolution.
Conditional registration.
Group registration.
Decorative style interceptors.
Usage with 3d part libraries.
License
This project is
MIT
licensed.
