openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

typeioc

by typeioc
3.0.3 (see all)

Dependency injection container for typescript / javascript

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

122

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

TypeIOC

Dependency injection container for typescript / javascript

...XWindowsCoverage
Build StatusBuild statusCoverage Status

Install

npm install typeioc

Documentation

Examples

Features

    • Type compliance checking.
    • Late instances creation through lambda expressions.
    • Dependencies resolution.
    • Named instances resolution.
    • Custom instance initialization.
    • Custom instance disposal.
    • Instance scoping.
    • Instance ownership.
    • Fluent API.
    • Runtime / Dynamic dependencies substitution.
    • Cached resolution results.
    • Interceptors.
    • ES7 decorators style registration.
    • Asynchronous resolution.
    • Circular dependency detection.
    • Lazy resolution.
    • Conditional registration.
    • Group registration.
    • Decorative style interceptors.
    • Usage with 3d part libraries.

License

This project is MIT licensed.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial