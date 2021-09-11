Typeh le

Automatically generate TypeScript types and interfaces for all serializable runtime values.

English | 简体中文

Typehole is a TypeScript development tool for Visual Studio Code that automates creating static typing by bridging runtime values from your Node.js or browser application to your code editor. It's useful when you need types for an API response or want to figure out types for values coming from a JS module.





Installation

Install the Visual Studio Code - extension. No additional build tooling or compiler plugins are needed.

How does it work?

Find an any / unknown value you need an interface for

const response = await axios.get( "https://reddit.com/r/typescript.json" ); const data = response.data;

Place the value inside a typehole by selecting an expression and opening the Quick Fix menu by pressing ⌘ + . (macOS) or ctrl + . (Windows) and selecting Add a typehole.

type RedditResponse = any ; const response = await axios.get( "https://reddit.com/r/typescript.json" ); const data: RedditResponse = typehole.t(response.data);

Run your code either in a browser or in Node.js. Typehole runtime captures the value and sends it back to your code editor. The VSCode extension records the captured value, turns all the values from that typehole into an interface and inserts it into the same module.

interface RedditResponse { } const response = await axios.get( "https://reddit.com/r/typescript.json" ); const data: RedditResponse = typehole.t(response.data);

Remove the typehole, and you're done. Typeholes are meant to be development-time only, so you shouldn't commit them. Typehole provides you with 2 commands for easy removal of typeholes.

interface RedditResponse { } const response = await axios.get( "https://reddit.com/r/typescript.json" ); const data: RedditResponse = response.data;

This plugin is still very experimental, so please expect and report issues.

Features

Generate TypeScript types from runtime values

Run the code many times with different values thus augmenting your types





Wrap values automatically to typeholes with a code action





Values that can be automatically typed

All primitive values and values that are JSON serializable.

Booleans

Numbers

Strings

Arrays

Objects

null

So all values you can receive as an HTTP request payload can be turned into an interface.

From 1.4.0 forward also Promises are supported. All other values (functions etc.) will be typed as any .

Commands

Starting and stopping the server manually isn't necessary by default. The server starts once you add your first typehole.

Extension Settings

Setting Type Default Description typehole.runtime.autoInstall boolean true Install Typehole runtime package automatically when the first typehole is added typehole.runtime.projectPath string Project directory where Typehole runtime should be installed typehole.runtime.packageManager npm | yarn npm Package manager to be used when installing the runtime typehole.runtime.extensionPort number 17341 HTTP port for HTTP extension to listen for incoming samples typehole.typeOrInterface interface | type interface Keyword to be used for generated types

Runtime

Typehole runtime's job is to capture values in your code and to send them to the extension in a serialized format.

import typehole from "typehole" ; typehole.t( "value" ); typehole.t1( 23423.432 ); typehole.t2({ some: "value" });

Typeholes are identified by the method name of your typehole call. Call .t2() would give the hole an id "t2". The ids are there, so the extension knows from where the value is coming from in the code.

In most cases, you should use unique keys for all holes. However, if you wish to record values from many holes into the same type, you might use the same id.

In some cases, the extension might not be running on the same host as your code, and you want to configure the address where the runtime sends the values. Node.js application running inside of a Docker container is one such case. In most cases, however, you do not need to configure anything.

import typehole, { configure } from "typehole" ; configure({ extensionHost: "http://host.docker.internal:17341" , });

Available runtime settings

Setting Type Default Description extensionHost string http://localhost:17341 The address in which the extension HTTP listener is running

Known Issues

Typehole server cannot be running in 2 VSCode editors at the same time as the server port is hard-coded to 17341

Release Notes

Added

New option "typehole.typeOrInterface" added for using type keyword instead of interface . All thanks to @akafaneh 🎉

Fixed

Fixes code formatting generating broken / duplicate code

Fixed

Fixes null values marking fields as optional. [{"foo": null}, {"foo": 2}] now generates a type {foo: null | number}[] and not {foo?: number}[] like it used to. Should fix #14

Fixed

Fix the automatic formatting in files where types are inserted

Added

Options for configuring both the extension server port and runtime host address. Addresses #13

Fixed

Multiple typeholes can now exist with the same id. Each update from all of them updates all types attached to the holes. Useful, for example, when you want to have multiple typeholes update the same type.

No duplicated interfaces anymore when the generated top-level type is a ParenthesizedType

Interface not updating when it was in a different file than the typehole

Types not updating when some other file was focused in the editor

typehole.tNaN issue when there have been typeholes with a non t<number> format

Added

Support for inferring Promises 👀

Fixed

Runtime now installed also on startup if there are typeholes in your code

No more duplicate AutoDiscoveredN types

Fixed

Unserializable diagnostic now shown only once per typehole. Previously the tooltip could have the same warning multiple times.

Server is now stopped once all typeholes are removed. Restarting the server now also works

Added

Added

Sample collection. Provide multiple different values to a typehole and the generated type gets refined based on them.

Added

Configuration options for project path, package manager and if runtime should be automatically installed

Added

Automatic PascalCase transformation for all generated interface and type alias names

Enjoy!