Automatically generate TypeScript types and interfaces for all serializable runtime values.
Typehole is a TypeScript development tool for Visual Studio Code that automates creating static typing by bridging runtime values from your Node.js or browser application to your code editor. It's useful when you need types for an API response or want to figure out types for values coming from a JS module.
Install the Visual Studio Code - extension. No additional build tooling or compiler plugins are needed.
any /
unknown value you need an interface for
const response = await axios.get("https://reddit.com/r/typescript.json");
const data /* any */ = response.data;
type RedditResponse = any; // Type placeholder inserted by the extension
const response = await axios.get("https://reddit.com/r/typescript.json");
const data: RedditResponse = typehole.t(response.data);
interface RedditResponse {
/* ✨ Actual fields and types are automatically generated ✨ */
}
const response = await axios.get("https://reddit.com/r/typescript.json");
const data: RedditResponse = typehole.t(response.data);
interface RedditResponse {
/* ✨ Actual fields and types are automatically generated ✨ */
}
const response = await axios.get("https://reddit.com/r/typescript.json");
const data: RedditResponse = response.data;
This plugin is still very experimental, so please expect and report issues.
Generate TypeScript types from runtime values
Run the code many times with different values thus augmenting your types
Wrap values automatically to typeholes with a code action
All primitive values and values that are JSON serializable.
So all values you can receive as an HTTP request payload can be turned into an interface.
From 1.4.0 forward also Promises are supported. All other values (functions etc.) will be typed as
any.
|Setting
|Type
|Default
|Description
|typehole.runtime.autoInstall
|boolean
|true
|Install Typehole runtime package automatically when the first typehole is added
|typehole.runtime.projectPath
|string
|Project directory where Typehole runtime should be installed
|typehole.runtime.packageManager
|npm | yarn
|npm
|Package manager to be used when installing the runtime
|typehole.runtime.extensionPort
|number
|17341
|HTTP port for HTTP extension to listen for incoming samples
|typehole.typeOrInterface
|interface | type
|interface
|Keyword to be used for generated types
Typehole runtime's job is to capture values in your code and to send them to the extension in a serialized format.
import typehole from "typehole";
// -> POST http://extension/samples {"id": "t", "sample": "value"}
typehole.t("value");
// -> POST http://extension/samples {"id": "t1", "sample": 23423.432}
typehole.t1(23423.432);
// -> POST http://extension/samples {"id": "t2", "sample": {"some": "value"}}
typehole.t2({ some: "value" });
Typeholes are identified by the method name of your typehole call. Call
.t2() would give the hole an id "t2". The ids are there, so the extension knows from where the value is coming from in the code.
In most cases, you should use unique keys for all holes. However, if you wish to record values from many holes into the same type, you might use the same id.
In some cases, the extension might not be running on the same host as your code, and you want to configure the address where the runtime sends the values. Node.js application running inside of a Docker container is one such case. In most cases, however, you do not need to configure anything.
import typehole, { configure } from "typehole";
configure({
extensionHost: "http://host.docker.internal:17341",
});
|Setting
|Type
|Default
|Description
|extensionHost
|string
|http://localhost:17341
|The address in which the extension HTTP listener is running
type keyword instead of
interface. All thanks to @akafaneh 🎉
[{"foo": null}, {"foo": 2}] now generates a type
{foo: null | number}[] and not
{foo?: number}[] like it used to. Should fix #14
ParenthesizedType
typehole.tNaN issue when there have been typeholes with a non
t<number> format
Unserializable diagnostic now shown only once per typehole. Previously the tooltip could have the same warning multiple times.
Server is now stopped once all typeholes are removed. Restarting the server now also works
Enjoy!