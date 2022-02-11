TypeGraphQL & Prisma integration

Prisma generator to emit TypeGraphQL types and CRUD resolvers from your Prisma schema.

https://prisma.typegraphql.com/

Documentation

The documentation, installation guide, detailed description of the API and all of its features is available on the website.

Examples

You can check out some usage examples on this repo:

https://github.com/MichalLytek/typegraphql-prisma/blob/main/examples/Readme.md

Feedback

Currently released version 0.x is just a preview of the upcoming integration. For now it lacks some customization option - picking models or fields of object types to expose in the schema, hiding input fields as well as picking exposed args fields. However, the base functionality is working well, so I strongly encourage you to give it a try and play with it.

Any feedback about the developers experience or ideas about new features or enhancements are very welcome - please feel free to put your two cents by using the GitHub Discussions feature:

Future plans

In some far feature, when Prisma SDK will be ready, the typegraphql-prisma integration will also allow to use a code-first approach to build a schema.prisma and GraphQL schema at once, using classes with decorators as a single source of truth.

Stay tuned! 💪