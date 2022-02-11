Prisma generator to emit TypeGraphQL types and CRUD resolvers from your Prisma schema.
https://prisma.typegraphql.com/
The documentation, installation guide, detailed description of the API and all of its features is available on the website.
You can check out some usage examples on this repo:
https://github.com/MichalLytek/typegraphql-prisma/blob/main/examples/Readme.md
Currently released version
0.x is just a preview of the upcoming integration. For now it lacks some customization option - picking models or fields of object types to expose in the schema, hiding input fields as well as picking exposed args fields. However, the base functionality is working well, so I strongly encourage you to give it a try and play with it.
Any feedback about the developers experience or ideas about new features or enhancements are very welcome - please feel free to put your two cents by using the GitHub Discussions feature:
In some far feature, when Prisma SDK will be ready, the
typegraphql-prisma integration will also allow to use a code-first approach to build a
schema.prisma and GraphQL schema at once, using classes with decorators as a single source of truth.
Stay tuned! 💪