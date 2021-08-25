Basic integration of TypeGraphQL in NestJS.
Allows to use TypeGraphQL features while integrating with NestJS modules system and dependency injector.
First, you need to instal the
typegraphql-nestjs module along with
@nestjs/graphql:
npm i typegraphql-nestjs @nestjs/graphql
If you haven't installed it yet, it's time to add
type-graphql into the project:
npm i type-graphql
The
typegraphql-nestjs package exports
TypeGraphQLModule dynamic module, which is based on the official NestJS
GraphQLModule. It exposes three static methods:
.forRoot()
The first one is
TypeGraphQLModule.forRoot() which you should call on your root module, just like with the official
GraphQLModule.
The only difference is that as its argument you can provide typical TypeGraphQL
buildSchema options like
emitSchemaFile or
authChecker apart from the standard
GqlModuleOptions from
@nestjs/graphql like
installSubscriptionHandlers or
context:
import { Module } from "@nestjs/common";
import { TypeGraphQLModule } from "typegraphql-nestjs";
import RecipeModule from "./recipe/module";
import { authChecker } from "./auth";
@Module({
imports: [
TypeGraphQLModule.forRoot({
emitSchemaFile: true,
validate: false,
authChecker,
dateScalarMode: "timestamp",
context: ({ req }) => ({ currentUser: req.user }),
}),
RecipeModule,
],
})
export default class AppModule {}
Then, inside the imported modules (like
RecipeModule) you just need to register the resolvers classes in the module
providers array:
import { Module } from "@nestjs/common";
import RecipeResolver from "./resolver";
import RecipeService from "./service";
@Module({
providers: [RecipeResolver, RecipeService],
})
export default class RecipeModule {}
And that's it! 😁
Notice that the resolvers classes are automatically inferred from your submodules
providers array, so you don't need to specify
resolvers property from TypeGraphQL
buildSchema options inside
TypeGraphQLModule.forRoot().
.forFeature()
In case of need to provide
orphanedTypes setting, you should use
TypeGraphQLModule.forFeature(). The recommended place for that is in the module where the orphaned type (like
SuperRecipe) belongs:
import { Module } from "@nestjs/common";
import { TypeGraphQLModule } from "typegraphql-nestjs";
import RecipeResolver from "./resolver";
import RecipeService from "./service";
import { SuperRecipe } from "./types";
@Module({
imports: [
TypeGraphQLModule.forFeature({
orphanedTypes: [SuperRecipe],
}),
],
providers: [RecipeResolver, RecipeService],
})
export default class RecipeModule {}
Using
.forFeature() ensures proper schemas isolation and automatically supply
orphanedTypes option for underlying
buildSchema from TypeGraphQL - again, there's no need to provide it manually in
.forRoot() options.
.forRootAsync()
If you need to access some services to construct the
TypeGraphQLModule options, you might be interested in the
TypeGraphQLModule.forRootAsync() method. It allows you to define your own
useFactory implementation where you have injected services from
imports option.
Example of using the config service to generate
TypeGraphQLModule options:
@Module({
imports: [
ConfigModule,
RecipeModule,
TypeGraphQLModule.forRootAsync({
inject: [ConfigService],
useFactory: async (config: ConfigService) => ({
cors: true,
debug: config.isDevelopmentMode,
playground: !config.isDevelopmentMode,
validate: false,
dateScalarMode: "timestamp",
emitSchemaFile:
config.isDevelopmentMode && path.resolve(__dirname, "schema.gql"),
}),
}),
],
})
export default class AppModule {}
TypeGraphQLFederationModule
typegraphql-nestjs has also support for Apollo Federation.
However, Apollo Federation requires building a federated GraphQL schema, hence you need to use the
TypeGraphQLFederationModule module, designed specially for that case.
The usage is really similar to the basic
TypeGraphQLModule - the only different is that
.forFeature() method has an option to provide
referenceResolvers object which is needed in some cases of Apollo Federation:
function resolveUserReference(
reference: Pick<User, "id">,
): Promise<User | undefined> {
return db.users.find({ id: reference.id });
}
@Module({
imports: [
TypeGraphQLFederationModule.forFeature({
orphanedTypes: [User],
referenceResolvers: {
User: {
__resolveReference: resolveUserReference,
},
},
}),
],
providers: [AccountsResolver],
})
export default class AccountModule {}
The
.forRoot() method has no differences but you should provide the
skipCheck: true option as federated schema can violate the standard GraphQL schema rules like at least one query defined:
@Module({
imports: [
TypeGraphQLFederationModule.forRoot({
validate: false,
skipCheck: true,
}),
AccountModule,
],
})
export default class AppModule {}
Be aware that you cannot mix
TypeGraphQLFederationModule.forRoot()with the base
TypeGraphQLModule.forFeature()one. You need to consistently use only
TypeGraphQLFederationModuleacross all modules.
Then, for exposing the federated schema using Apollo Gateway, you should use the standard NestJS GraphQLGatewayModule.
While this integration provides a way to use TypeGraphQL with NestJS modules and dependency injector, for now it doesn't support other NestJS features like guards, interceptors, filters and pipes.
To achieve the same goals, you can use standard TypeGraphQL equivalents - middlewares, custom decorators, built-in authorization and validation.
Moreover, with
typegraphql-nestjs you can also take advantage of additional features (comparing to
@nestjs/graphql) like inline field resolvers, Prisma 2 integration or up-to-date capabilities like deprecating input fields and args (thanks to always synced with latests
graphql-js).
You can see some examples of the integration in this repo:
Basics of the integration, like
TypeGraphQLModule.forRoot usage
Advanced usage of multiple schemas inside single NestJS app - demonstration of schema isolation in modules and
TypeGraphQLModule.forFeature usage
Usage of request scoped dependencies - retrieving fresh instances of resolver and service classes on every request (query/mutation)
Showcase of Apollo Federation approach, using the
TypeGraphQLFederationModule and
GraphQLGatewayModule.
Usage of class-based middlewares - modules, providers and schema options
You can run them by using
ts-node, like
npx ts-node ./examples/1-basics/index.ts.
All examples folders contain a
query.gql file with some examples operations you can perform on the GraphQL servers.