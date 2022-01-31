Please consider contributing to @grammyjs/types instead.
typegramis legacy and will not be updated directly anymore. Instead, @grammyjs/types is maintained and kept in sync with the Bot API specification. Changes are backported to
typegramperiodically to keep older projects running.
This project provides TypeScript types for the entire Telegram Bot API in version 5.6.
It contains zero bytes of executable code.
npm install --save-dev typegram
Generally this package just exposes a huge load of
interfaces that correspond to the types used throughout the Telegram Bot API.
Note that the API specification sometimes only has one name for multiple variants of a type, e.g. there is a number of different
Updates you can receive, but they're all just called
Update.
This package represents such types as large unions of all possible options of what an
Update could be, such that type narrowing can work as expected on your side.
If you need to access the individual variants of an
Update, refer to
Update.MessageUpdate and its siblings.
In fact, this pattern is used for various types, namely:
CallbackQuery
Chat
ChatFromGetChat
InlineKeyboardButton
KeyboardButton
Message
MessageEntity
Location
Update
(Naturally, when the API specification is actually modelling types to be unions (e.g.
InlineQueryResult), this is reflected here as a union type, too.)
In addition to the types, this package provides you with another type
Telegram which contains all available methods of the API.
There is no further structure applied to this, but if you can come up with something reasonable, please suggest it in an issue or directly open a PR.
Each method takes just a single argument with a structure that corresponds to the object expected by Telegram.
If you need to directly access that type, consider using
Opts<M> where
M is the method name (e.g.
Opts<'getMe'>).
Note that
Opts<M> will give you an empty object type (i.e.
{}) for methods that do not take any parameters.
That is to say, it will not give you a type error or
undefined (as opposed to something like
Parameters<Telegram['getMe']>[0]).
Some methods of the Telegram Bot API are expected to be called with JSON-serialized objects contained in a property of the payload, rather than an actual JSON payload. In other words, the objects are serialized twice—the first time in order to conform with the docs, and the second time when the payload is actually sent in the POST body to the API server.
The most prominent example is the
reply_markup property that appears in a number of different methods, but more than a dozen other properties like this can be found throughout the API.
Strictly speaking, the
typegram types do not reflect this accurately.
Instead of using
string (representing a serialized object) as the type,
typegram uses the type of the object itself, thus ignoring the serialization step.
For instance, instead of declaring
reply_markup: string, it declares the property as
reply_markup: InlineKeyboardMarkup | ReplyKeyboardMarkup | ReplyKeyboardRemove | ForceReply because that is what is supposed to be serialized to
string before calling the respective method.
This makes sense for two reasons.
string.
typegram refers to the objects themselves instead of their serialized strings, the wrapper code can now simply expose the
typegram types to its consumers without having to transform them before.
All of the methods are specified with the actual return type of the Telegram Bot API.
If you need them to return
Promises instead, consider using
TelegramP.
This type maps all methods of
Telegram to a promisified version.
The Telegram Bot API does not return just the requested data in the body of the response objects.
Instead, they are wrapped inside an object that has an
ok: boolean status flag, indicating success or failure of the preceding API request.
This outer object is modelled in
typegram by the
ApiResponse type.
If you need the methods of
Telegram to return
ApiResponse objects instead of the raw data, consider using
TelegramR.
This works analogously to
TelegramP.
The type maps all methods of
Telegram to a version where they return
ApiResponse objects of the data, instead of the data themselves.
Yes.
TelegramPR.
InputFile
The Telegram Bot API lets bots send files in three different ways.
Two of those ways are by specifying a
string—either a
file_id or a URL.
The third option, however, is by uploading files to the server using multipart/form-data.
The first two means to send a file are already covered by the type annotations across the library.
In all places where a
file_id or a URL is permitted, the corresponding property allows a
string.
We will now look at the type declarations that are relevant for uploading files directly.
Depending on the code you're using the
typegram types for, you may want to support different ways to specify the file to be uploaded.
As an example, you may want to be able to make calls to
sendDocument with an object that conforms to
{ path: string } in order to specify the location of a local file.
(Your code is then assumed to able to translate calls to
sendDocument and the like to multipart/form-data uploads when supplied with an object alike
{ path: '/tmp/file.txt' } in the
document property of the argument object.)
typegram cannot possibly know what objects you want to support as
InputFiles.
Consequently, the exposed type
InputFile is merely an alias for
never.
However, you can specify your own version of what an
InputFile is, hence effectively creating a completely new version of
typegram with your custom
InputFile type used throughout all affected methods and interfaces.
This is possible by what we call a proxy type.
For instance, let's stick with our example and say that you want to support
InputFiles of the following type.
interface MyInputFile {
path: string;
}
You can then customize
typegram to fit your needs by
Typegram proxy type and
import { Typegram } from "typegram";
type MyTypegram = Typegram<MyInputFile>;
You can now access all types that must respect
MyInputFile through the
MyTypegram type:
// The `Telegram` type that contains all API methods:
type Telegram = MyTypegram["Telegram"]; // analogous for `TelegramP`, `TelegramR`, and `TelegramPR`
// The utility type `Opts`:
type Opts<M extends keyof Telegram> = MyTypegram["Opts"][M];
// The adjusted `InputMedia*` types:
type InputMedia = MyTypegram["InputMedia"];
type InputMediaPhoto = MyTypegram["InputMediaPhoto"];
type InputMediaVideo = MyTypegram["InputMediaVideo"];
type InputMediaAnimation = MyTypegram["InputMediaAnimation"];
type InputMediaAudio = MyTypegram["InputMediaAudio"];
type InputMediaDocument = MyTypegram["InputMediaDocument"];
In fact, if you are using the type annotations of
typegram without relying on the
Typegram proxy type, you are actually still using a default proxy type under the hood.
The declaration of this default proxy type may help you to define your own version.
Check out the default.d.ts file.
Note that interfaces other than the ones mentioned above are unaffected by the customization through
MyInputFile.
They can simply continue to be imported directly from
typegram.
They're handwritten.
That is, they're of course not entirely handwritten. The initial version of them were produced in one afternoon by a combination of copying and pasting from the website, VIM magic, regular expressions, and VSCode auto-formatting the rest.
After that, some more work and a few community contributions did the polishing.
Subsequent updates to the API were integrated manually in a similar fashion.
Other people's previous attempts to harvest the types directly from the website using a script failed due to the required effort of handling special cases about the layout of the website.
The grammY bot framework was orginally based on
typegram which served as the starting point for the grammY types package.
Starting after the upgrade to Bot API 5.0, most changes and updates to
typegram were simply
git cherry-picked from this repository.
If you want to contribute to
typegram, it may makes sense to add them to grammY first and then can easily be backported to
typegram.