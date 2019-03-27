What is typegql ?

typegql is set of decorators allowing creating GraphQL APIs quickly and in type-safe way.

Basic example

Example below is able to resolve such query

query { hello(name: "Bob") # will resolve to 'Hello, Bob!' }

import { compileSchema, SchemaRoot, Query } from 'typegql' ; () class SuperSchema { () hello(name: string ): string { return `Hello, ${name} !` ; } } const compiledSchema = compileSchema({ roots: [SuperSchema] });

compiledSchema is regular executable schema compatible with graphql-js library.

To use it with express , you'd have to simply:

import * as express from 'express' ; import * as graphqlHTTP from 'express-graphql' ; const app = express(); app.use( '/graphql' , graphqlHTTP({ schema: compiledSchema, graphiql: true , }), ); app.listen( 3000 , () => console .log( 'Graphql API ready on http://localhost:3000/graphql' ));

Adding nested types

For now, our query field returned scalar (string). Let's return something more complex. Schema will look like:

mutation { createProduct(name: "Chair", price: 99.99) { name price isExpensive } }

Such query will have a bit more code and here it is:

import { Schema, Query, ObjectType, Field, Mutation, compileSchema } from 'typegql' ; ({ description: 'Simple product object type' }) class Product { () name: string ; () price: number ; () isExpensive() { return this .price > 50 ; } } () class SuperSchema { () createProduct(name: string , price: number ): Product { const product = new Product(); product.name = name; product.price = price; return product; } } const compiledSchema = compileSchema(SuperSchema);

Forcing field type.

Until now, typegql was able to guess type of every field from typescript type definitions.

There are, however, some cases where we'd have to define them explicitly.

We want to strictly tell if field is nullable or not

We want to be explicit about if some number type is Float or Int ( GraphQLFloat or GraphQLInt ) etc

type is or ( or ) etc Function we use returns type of Promise<SomeType> while field itself is typed as SomeType

while field itself is typed as List (Array) type is used. (For now, typescript Reflect api is not able to guess type of single array item. This might change in the future)

Let's modify our Product so it has additional categories field that will return array of strings. For sake of readibility, I'll ommit all fields we've defined previously.

() class Product { ({ type : [ String ] }) categories(): string [] { return [ 'Tables' , 'Furniture' ]; } }

We've added { type: [String] } as @Field options. Type can be anything that is resolvable to GraphQL type

Native JS scalars: String , Number , Boolean .

, , . Any type that is already compiled to graphql eg. GraphQLFloat or any type from external graphql library etc

eg. or any type from external graphql library etc Every class decorated with @ObjectType

One element array of any of above for list types eg. [String] or [GraphQLFloat]

Writing Asynchronously

Every field function we write can be async and return Promise . Let's say, instead of hard-coding our categories, we want to fetch it from some external API:

() class Product { ({ type : [ String ] }) async categories(): Promise < string []> { const categories = await api.fetchCategories(); return categories.map( cat => cat.name); } }

