Another biased type checking solution for Javascript.
Exception messages may change between patch versions, as often the patch will change some behaviour that was unexpected and naturally it results in a different error message.
const typeforce = require('typeforce')
// supported primitives 'Array', 'Boolean', 'Buffer', 'Number', 'Object', 'String'
typeforce('Array', [])
typeforce('Number', [])
// TypeError: Expected Number, got Array
// array types
typeforce(['Object'], [{}])
typeforce(typeforce.arrayOf('Object'), [{}, {}, {}])
// enforces object properties
typeforce({
foo: 'Number'
}, {
foo: 'bar'
})
// TypeError: Expected property "foo" of type Number, got String "bar"
// maybe types
typeforce('?Number', 2)
typeforce('?Number', null)
typeforce(typeforce.maybe(typeforce.Number), 2)
typeforce(typeforce.maybe(typeforce.Number), null)
// sum types
typeforce(typeforce.anyOf('String', 'Number'), 2)
typeforce(typeforce.allOf({ x: typeforce.Number }, { y: typeforce.Number }), {
x: 1,
y: 2
})
// value types
typeforce(typeforce.value(3.14), 3.14)
// custom types
function LongString (value, strict) {
if (!typeforce.String(value)) return false
if (value.length !== 32) return false
return true
}
typeforce(LongString, '00000000000000000000000000000000')
// => OK!
typeforce(LongString, 'not long enough')
// TypeError: Expected LongString, got String 'not long enough'
Protips:
// use precompiled primitives for high performance
typeforce(typeforce.Array, array)
// or just precompile a template
const type = {
foo: 'Number',
bar: '?String'
}
const fastType = typeforce.compile(type)
// fastType => typeforce.object({
// foo: typeforce.Number,
// bar: typeforce.maybe(typeforce.String)
// })
// use strictness for recursive types to enforce whitelisting properties
typeforce({
x: 'Number'
}, { x: 1 }, true)
// OK!
typeforce({
x: 'Number'
}, { x: 1, y: 2 }, true)
// TypeError: Unexpected property 'y' of type Number
Protips (extended types):
typeforce(typeforce.tuple('String', 'Number'), ['foo', 1])
// OK!
typeforce(typeforce.tuple('Number', 'Number'), ['not a number', 1])
// TypeError: Expected property "0" of type Number, got String 'not a number'
typeforce(typeforce.map('Number'), {
'anyKeyIsOK': 1
})
// OK!
typeforce(typeforce.map('Number', typeforce.HexN(8)), {
'deadbeef': 1,
'ffff0000': 2
})
// OK!
function Foo () {
this.x = 2
}
typeforce(typeforce.quacksLike('Foo'), new Foo())
// OK!
// Note, any Foo will do
typeforce(typeforce.quacksLike('Foo'), new (function Foo() {}))
// OK!
Protips (no throw)
const typeforce = require('typeforce/nothrow')
const value = 'foobar'
if (typeforce(typeforce.Number, value)) {
// didn't throw!
console.log(`${value} is a number`) // never happens
} else {
console.log(`Oops, ${typeforce.error.message}`)
// prints 'Oops, Expected Number, got String foobar'
}
Protips (async)
const typeforce = require('typeforce/async')
typeforce(typeforce.Number, value, function (err) {
if (err) return console.log(`Oops, ${typeforce.error.message}`)
console.log(`${value} is a number`) // never happens
})
WARNING: Be very wary of using the
quacksLike type, as it relies on the
Foo.name property.
If that property is mangled by a transpiler, such as
uglifyjs, you will have a bad time.