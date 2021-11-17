typeforce

Another biased type checking solution for Javascript.

Exception messages may change between patch versions, as often the patch will change some behaviour that was unexpected and naturally it results in a different error message.

Examples

const typeforce = require ( 'typeforce' ) typeforce( 'Array' , []) typeforce( 'Number' , []) typeforce([ 'Object' ], [{}]) typeforce(typeforce.arrayOf( 'Object' ), [{}, {}, {}]) typeforce({ foo : 'Number' }, { foo : 'bar' }) typeforce( '?Number' , 2 ) typeforce( '?Number' , null ) typeforce(typeforce.maybe(typeforce.Number), 2 ) typeforce(typeforce.maybe(typeforce.Number), null ) typeforce(typeforce.anyOf( 'String' , 'Number' ), 2 ) typeforce(typeforce.allOf({ x : typeforce.Number }, { y : typeforce.Number }), { x : 1 , y : 2 }) typeforce(typeforce.value( 3.14 ), 3.14 ) function LongString ( value, strict ) { if (!typeforce.String(value)) return false if (value.length !== 32 ) return false return true } typeforce(LongString, '00000000000000000000000000000000' ) typeforce(LongString, 'not long enough' )

Protips:

typeforce(typeforce.Array, array) const type = { foo : 'Number' , bar : '?String' } const fastType = typeforce.compile(type) typeforce({ x : 'Number' }, { x : 1 }, true ) typeforce({ x : 'Number' }, { x : 1 , y : 2 }, true )

Protips (extended types):

typeforce(typeforce.tuple( 'String' , 'Number' ), [ 'foo' , 1 ]) typeforce(typeforce.tuple( 'Number' , 'Number' ), [ 'not a number' , 1 ]) typeforce(typeforce.map( 'Number' ), { 'anyKeyIsOK' : 1 }) typeforce(typeforce.map( 'Number' , typeforce.HexN( 8 )), { 'deadbeef' : 1 , 'ffff0000' : 2 }) function Foo ( ) { this .x = 2 } typeforce(typeforce.quacksLike( 'Foo' ), new Foo()) typeforce(typeforce.quacksLike( 'Foo' ), new ( function Foo ( ) {}))

Protips (no throw)

const typeforce = require ( 'typeforce/nothrow' ) const value = 'foobar' if (typeforce(typeforce.Number, value)) { console .log( ` ${value} is a number` ) } else { console .log( `Oops, ${typeforce.error.message} ` ) }

Protips (async)

const typeforce = require ( 'typeforce/async' ) typeforce(typeforce.Number, value, function ( err ) { if (err) return console .log( `Oops, ${typeforce.error.message} ` ) console .log( ` ${value} is a number` ) })