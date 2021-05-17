The Typefaces project is now deprecated. @DecliningLotus created FontSource which provides the same functionality as Typefaces but with automated releases & richer support for importing specific weights, styles, or language subsets. To start using Fontsource, replace in your package.json any instances of "typeface-inter" with "fontsource-inter". Then change imports from "import 'typeface-inter'" to "import 'fontsource-inter/latin.css'". Typeface packages will continue working indefinitely so no immediate changes are necessary. Specifically for typeface-inter package, we have an ongoing discussion here as to why this package decided to keep a different version than the rest of Typefaces packages. Feel free to share your thoughts there too.

The intent is to easily use Inter typeface on any webpack setup, like Gatsby and Create React App.

Installing

npm install --save typeface-inter

How-to use

Simply require the package in your project’s entry file:

require ( 'typeface-inter' )

License

This project is licensed under the SIL Open Font License 1.1 - see the LICENSE.txt file for details.

Acknowledgments

All credits to Rasmus for his creation of Inter typeface.

Philip Belesky for his repo at inter-ui.

About the Typefaces project.

Our goal is to add all open source fonts to NPM to simplify using great fonts in our web projects. We’re currently maintaining 1036 typeface packages including all typefaces on Google Fonts.

If your favorite typeface isn’t published yet, let us know and we’ll add it!