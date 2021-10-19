A plugin for Typedoc to exclude inherited members from a Typedoc class using
@noInheritDoc annotation.
npm install typedoc-plugin-no-inherit --save-dev
Add
@noInheritDoc tags in a class or interface's docstring to prevent it from inheriting documentation from its parents.
class Animal {
/**
* Documentation for move() method.
*/
public move(distanceInMeters: number = 0) {
console.log(`Animal moved ${distanceInMeters}m.`);
}
}
/**
* Documentation for the Dog class.
* @noInheritDoc
*/
class Dog extends Animal {
/**
* Documentation for bark() method.
*/
public bark() {
console.log('Woof! Woof!');
}
}