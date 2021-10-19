openbase logo
tpn

typedoc-plugin-no-inherit

by Jon Hardy
1.3.1

Exclude inherited members from a Typedoc class using @noInheritDoc annotation

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.4K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Readme

typedoc-plugin-no-inherit

A plugin for Typedoc to exclude inherited members from a Typedoc class using @noInheritDoc annotation.

npm Build Status

Installation

npm install typedoc-plugin-no-inherit --save-dev

Usage

Add @noInheritDoc tags in a class or interface's docstring to prevent it from inheriting documentation from its parents.

class Animal {
  /**
   * Documentation for move() method.
   */
  public move(distanceInMeters: number = 0) {
    console.log(`Animal moved ${distanceInMeters}m.`);
  }
}

/**
 * Documentation for the Dog class.
 * @noInheritDoc
 */
class Dog extends Animal {
  /**
   * Documentation for bark() method.
   */
  public bark() {
    console.log('Woof! Woof!');
  }
}

