A plugin for Typedoc that groups all Lerna packages into own TS module. Normally Typedoc handles each file as a module, this isn't correct for lerna packages, as each package should be treated as a module. This plugins handles that. Also if you have a README.md in your package folder, it will be used as comment for that module.
Example Demo: https://marshal.marcj.dev/
Example source code: https://github.com/marcj/marshal.ts
Just install it and type
typedoc:
npm i -D typedoc-plugin-lerna-packages typedoc@~0.16
# yarn add -D typedoc-plugin-lerna-packages typedoc@0.16 --tilde
npx typedoc
# yarn typedoc
Example
typedoc.js in your root folder
module.exports = {
mode: 'modules',
out: 'docs',
exclude: ['**/node_modules/**', '**/*.spec.ts'],
name: 'MY NAME',
excludePrivate: true
};
In
typedoc.js you can add following extra config values to change the behavior of this plugin.
module.exports = {
//...
//exclude packages from being generated
lernaExclude: ['@vendor/integration-tests', '@vendor/examples']
};
When you work on this package you should link to it in a other lerna repo, and then execute following command to make generation working:
rm -rf docs && NODE_PRESERVE_SYMLINKS=1 ./node_modules/.bin/typedoc