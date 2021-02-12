A plugin for Typedoc that groups all Lerna packages into own TS module. Normally Typedoc handles each file as a module, this isn't correct for lerna packages, as each package should be treated as a module. This plugins handles that. Also if you have a README.md in your package folder, it will be used as comment for that module.

Example Demo: https://marshal.marcj.dev/

Example source code: https://github.com/marcj/marshal.ts

Just install it and type typedoc :

npm i -D typedoc-plugin-lerna-packages typedoc@~0.16 npx typedoc

Example typedoc.js in your root folder

module .exports = { mode : 'modules' , out : 'docs' , exclude : [ '**/node_modules/**' , '**/*.spec.ts' ], name : 'MY NAME' , excludePrivate : true };

Options

In typedoc.js you can add following extra config values to change the behavior of this plugin.

module .exports = { lernaExclude : [ '@vendor/integration-tests' , '@vendor/examples' ] };

Development

When you work on this package you should link to it in a other lerna repo, and then execute following command to make generation working: