openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tpl

typedoc-plugin-lerna-packages

by Marc J. Schmidt
0.3.1 (see all)

A plugin for Typedoc that groups all Lerna packages into own TS module

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

typedoc-plugin-lerna-packages

A plugin for Typedoc that groups all Lerna packages into own TS module. Normally Typedoc handles each file as a module, this isn't correct for lerna packages, as each package should be treated as a module. This plugins handles that. Also if you have a README.md in your package folder, it will be used as comment for that module.

Example Demo: https://marshal.marcj.dev/

Example source code: https://github.com/marcj/marshal.ts

Just install it and type typedoc:

npm i -D typedoc-plugin-lerna-packages typedoc@~0.16
# yarn add -D typedoc-plugin-lerna-packages typedoc@0.16 --tilde

npx typedoc
# yarn typedoc

Example typedoc.js in your root folder

module.exports = {
  mode: 'modules',
  out: 'docs',
  exclude: ['**/node_modules/**', '**/*.spec.ts'],
  name: 'MY NAME',
  excludePrivate: true
};

Options

In typedoc.js you can add following extra config values to change the behavior of this plugin.

module.exports = {
  //...

  //exclude packages from being generated
  lernaExclude: ['@vendor/integration-tests', '@vendor/examples']
};

Development

When you work on this package you should link to it in a other lerna repo, and then execute following command to make generation working:

rm -rf docs && NODE_PRESERVE_SYMLINKS=1 ./node_modules/.bin/typedoc

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial