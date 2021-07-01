What

A plugin for Typedoc

Use an annotation (in a comment) to set code to "Internal" or "External".

Examples

function internalFunction () { }

class ExternalClass { }

function func1 () { } function func2 () { }

Why

Typedoc categorizes your code into "Internal" and "External". Essentially:

Internal: Your own code

External: Everything else

When using the default theme, typedoc provides a checkbox to show/hide the generated "External" documentation.

Typedoc uses the files: [] array (in tsconfig.json ) to determine if code is "Internal". If a file being parsed is in the files: [] array, then the code in that file is "Internal".

These annotations allow you to force code to be internal or external.

Installing

Typedoc 0.4 has the ability to discover and load typedoc plugins found in node_modules. Simply install the plugin and run typedoc.

npm install --save typedoc-plugin-internal-external typedoc

Using

Add @internal or @external to a comment. That code's typedoc Reflection will have the isExternal boolean set accordingly.

class MyInternalClass { } class MyExternalClass { }

Annotation Aliases

Although the original purpose behind Externals was to hide documentation generated for external code, you can use the show/hide feature of the default theme to hide whatever code you choose, by marking it as @external . For example, you may have an internal API that you don't want shown in your docs by default.

Because marking "internal API" with "External" is counter-intuitive, you can choose an alias for the @external annotation.

On the typedoc command line, define the aliases:

typedoc ....... --internal-aliases internal,publicapi -- external -aliases external ,internalapi

Then you can use those aliases in your comments: