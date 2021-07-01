A plugin for Typedoc
Use an annotation (in a comment) to set code to "Internal" or "External".
/** make this function @internal */
function internalFunction() {
}
/** make this class @external */
class ExternalClass {
}
/** @external Make all the code in this file (Dynamic Module) external */
/** A function in the dynamic module */
function func1() {
}
/** Another function in the dynamic module */
function func2() {
}
Typedoc categorizes your code into "Internal" and "External". Essentially:
When using the default theme, typedoc provides a checkbox to show/hide the generated "External" documentation.
Typedoc uses the
files: [] array (in
tsconfig.json) to determine if code is "Internal".
If a file being parsed is in the
files: [] array, then the code in that file is "Internal".
These annotations allow you to force code to be internal or external.
Typedoc 0.4 has the ability to discover and load typedoc plugins found in node_modules. Simply install the plugin and run typedoc.
npm install --save typedoc-plugin-internal-external
typedoc
Add
@internal or
@external to a comment.
That code's typedoc
Reflection will have the
isExternal boolean set accordingly.
/**
* @internal
* This should always appear in the generated documentation
*/
class MyInternalClass {
}
/**
* @external
* This should only appear in the generated documentation when "Externals" is checked
*/
class MyExternalClass {
}
Although the original purpose behind
Externals was to hide documentation generated for external code,
you can use the show/hide feature of the default theme to hide whatever code you choose, by marking it as
@external.
For example, you may have an internal API that you don't want shown in your docs by default.
Because marking "internal API" with "External" is counter-intuitive, you can choose an alias for the
@external annotation.
On the typedoc command line, define the aliases:
typedoc ....... --internal-aliases internal,publicapi --external-aliases external,internalapi
Then you can use those aliases in your comments:
/**
* This should always appear in the generated documentation
*/
class PublicClass {
}
/**
* @internalapi
* This internal api's `Refletion` has `isExternal === true`, and should
* only appear in the generated documentation when "Externals" is checked
*/
class InternalClass {
}