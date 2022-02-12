Documentation generator for TypeScript projects.
For more detailed documentation, the changelog, and TypeDoc documentation rendered with TypeDoc, see https://typedoc.org.
TypeDoc runs on Node.js and is available as a NPM package.
npm install typedoc --save-dev
To generate documentation TypeDoc needs to know your project entry point, and TypeScript
compiler options. It will automatically try to find your
tsconfig.json file, so you can
just specify the entry point of your library:
typedoc src/index.ts
If you have multiple entry points, specify each of them.
typedoc package1/index.ts package2/index.ts
If you specify a directory, TypeDoc will use the
entryPointStrategy option to determine how to resolve it.
By default, TypeDoc will search for a file called
index under the directory.
If your codebase is comprised of one or more npm packages, you can pass the paths to these
packages and TypeDoc will attempt to determine entry points based on
package.json's
main
property (with default value
index.js) and if it wasn't found, based on
types property.
If any of the packages given are the root of an npm Workspace
or a Yarn Workspace TypeDoc will find all
the
workspaces defined in the
package.json. In order to find your entry points, TypeDoc requires
either that you turn on sourcemaps so that it can discover the original TS file, or that you
specify
"typedocMain": "src/index.ts" to explicitly state where the package entry point is.
Supports wildcard paths in the same fashion as those found in npm or Yarn workspaces.
typedoc --entryPointStrategy packages .
This can be useful if you do not want all your workspaces to be processed.
Accepts the same paths as would go in the
package.json's workspaces
# Note the single quotes prevent shell wildcard expansion, allowing typedoc to do the expansion
typedoc --entryPointStrategy packages a-package 'some-more-packages/*' 'some-other-packages/*'
For a complete list of the command line arguments run
typedoc --help or visit
our website.
--out <path/to/documentation/>
./docs
--json <path/to/output.json>
--options
--tsconfig <path/to/tsconfig.json>
--exclude <pattern>
--excludeNotDocumented
--theme <default|plugin defined theme>
--name <Documentation title>
--readme <path/to/readme|none>
none to disable the index page
and start the documentation on the globals page.
--listInvalidSymbolLinks
--version
--help
This project is maintained by a community of developers. Contributions are welcome and appreciated. You can find TypeDoc on GitHub; feel free to open an issue or create a pull request: https://github.com/TypeStrong/typedoc
For more information, read the contribution guide.
Copyright (c) 2015 Sebastian Lenz.
Copyright (c) 2016-2021 TypeDoc Contributors.
Licensed under the Apache License 2.0.