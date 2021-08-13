As of TypeDoc 0.22, themes are created with JSX templates. Handlebars templates are no longer supported.
This module contains the default themes of TypeDoc. Visit https://typedoc.org/ to learn more about TypeDoc.
Contributions are welcome and appreciated. You can find TypeDoc on GitHub, feel free to start
an issue or create a pull requests:
https://github.com/TypeStrong/typedoc
To use a local build of this project, run the
npm pack command in this directory. Then
in the project where you want to use your local build run
npm install ../path/to/typedoc-default-themes-VERSION.tgz
Copyright (c) 2015 Sebastian Lenz.
Copyright (c) 2016-2020 TypeDoc Contributors.
Licensed under the Apache License 2.0.