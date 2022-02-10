TypeDI

TypeDI is a dependency injection tool for TypeScript and JavaScript. With it you can build well-structured and easily testable applications in Node or in the browser.

Main features includes:

property based injection

constructor based injection

singleton and transient services

support for multiple DI containers

Installation

Note: This installation guide is for usage with TypeScript, if you wish to use TypeDI without Typescript please read the documentation about how get started.

To start using TypeDI install the required packages via NPM:

npm install typedi reflect-metadata

Import the reflect-metadata package at the first line of your application:

import 'reflect-metadata' ;

As a last step, you need to enable emitting decorator metadata in your Typescript config. Add these two lines to your tsconfig.json file under the compilerOptions key:

"emitDecoratorMetadata" : true , "experimentalDecorators" : true ,

Now you are ready to use TypeDI with Typescript!

Basic Usage

import { Container, Service } from 'typedi' ; () class ExampleInjectedService { printMessage() { console .log( 'I am alive!' ); } } () class ExampleService { constructor ( public injectedService: ExampleInjectedService ) {} } const serviceInstance = Container.get(ExampleService); serviceInstance.injectedService.printMessage();

Documentation

The detailed usage guide and API documentation for the project can be found:

at docs.typestack.community/typedi

in the ./docs folder of the repository

Contributing

Please read our contributing guidelines to get started.