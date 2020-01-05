openbase logo
typedarray-pool

by Mikola Lysenko
1.2.0 (see all)

Reuse typed arrays

Overview

Readme

typedarray-pool

A global pool for typed arrays.

Example

var pool = require("typedarray-pool")

//Allocate a buffer with at least 128 floats
var f = pool.malloc(128, "float")

// ... do stuff ...

//When done, release buffer
pool.free(f)

Install

npm install typedarray-pool

API

var pool = require("typedarray-pool")

pool.malloc(n[, dtype])

Allocates a typed array (or ArrayBuffer) with at least n elements.

  • n is the number of elements in the array

  • dtype is the data type of the array to allocate. Must be one of:

    • "uint8"
    • "uint16"
    • "uint32"
    • "int8"
    • "int16"
    • "int32"
    • "float"
    • "float32"
    • "double"
    • "float64"
    • "arraybuffer"
    • "data"
    • "uint8_clamped"
    • "bigint64"
    • "biguint64"
    • "buffer"

Returns A typed array with at least n elements in it. If dtype is undefined, an ArrayBuffer is returned.

Note You can avoid the dispatch by directly calling one of the following methods:

  • pool.mallocUint8
  • pool.mallocUint16
  • pool.mallocUint32
  • pool.mallocInt8
  • pool.mallocInt16
  • pool.mallocInt32
  • pool.mallocFloat
  • pool.mallocDouble
  • pool.mallocArrayBuffer
  • pool.mallocDataView
  • pool.mallocUint8Clamped
  • pool.mallocBigInt64
  • pool.mallocBigUint64
  • pool.mallocBuffer

pool.free(array)

Returns the array back to the pool.

  • array The array object to return to the pool.

Note You can speed up the method if you know the type of array before hand by calling one of the following:

  • pool.freeUint8
  • pool.freeUint16
  • pool.freeUint32
  • pool.freeInt8
  • pool.freeInt16
  • pool.freeInt32
  • pool.freeFloat
  • pool.freeDouble
  • pool.freeArrayBuffer
  • pool.freeDataView
  • pool.freeUint8Clamped
  • pool.freeBigInt64
  • pool.freeBigUint64
  • pool.freeBuffer

pool.clearCache()

Removes all references to cached arrays. Use this when you are done with the pool to return all the cached memory to the garbage collector.

Credits

(c) 2014 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License

