A global pool for typed arrays.
var pool = require("typedarray-pool")
//Allocate a buffer with at least 128 floats
var f = pool.malloc(128, "float")
// ... do stuff ...
//When done, release buffer
pool.free(f)
npm install typedarray-pool
var pool = require("typedarray-pool")
pool.malloc(n[, dtype])
Allocates a typed array (or ArrayBuffer) with at least n elements.
n is the number of elements in the array
dtype is the data type of the array to allocate. Must be one of:
"uint8"
"uint16"
"uint32"
"int8"
"int16"
"int32"
"float"
"float32"
"double"
"float64"
"arraybuffer"
"data"
"uint8_clamped"
"bigint64"
"biguint64"
"buffer"
Returns A typed array with at least
n elements in it. If
dtype is undefined, an ArrayBuffer is returned.
Note You can avoid the dispatch by directly calling one of the following methods:
pool.mallocUint8
pool.mallocUint16
pool.mallocUint32
pool.mallocInt8
pool.mallocInt16
pool.mallocInt32
pool.mallocFloat
pool.mallocDouble
pool.mallocArrayBuffer
pool.mallocDataView
pool.mallocUint8Clamped
pool.mallocBigInt64
pool.mallocBigUint64
pool.mallocBuffer
pool.free(array)
Returns the array back to the pool.
array The array object to return to the pool.
Note You can speed up the method if you know the type of array before hand by calling one of the following:
pool.freeUint8
pool.freeUint16
pool.freeUint32
pool.freeInt8
pool.freeInt16
pool.freeInt32
pool.freeFloat
pool.freeDouble
pool.freeArrayBuffer
pool.freeDataView
pool.freeUint8Clamped
pool.freeBigInt64
pool.freeBigUint64
pool.freeBuffer
pool.clearCache()
Removes all references to cached arrays. Use this when you are done with the pool to return all the cached memory to the garbage collector.
(c) 2014 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License