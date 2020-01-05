A global pool for typed arrays.

Example

var pool = require ( "typedarray-pool" ) var f = pool.malloc( 128 , "float" ) pool.free(f)

Install

npm install typedarray-pool

API

var pool = require ( "typedarray-pool" )

Allocates a typed array (or ArrayBuffer) with at least n elements.

n is the number of elements in the array

dtype is the data type of the array to allocate. Must be one of: "uint8" "uint16" "uint32" "int8" "int16" "int32" "float" "float32" "double" "float64" "arraybuffer" "data" "uint8_clamped" "bigint64" "biguint64" "buffer"



Returns A typed array with at least n elements in it. If dtype is undefined, an ArrayBuffer is returned.

Note You can avoid the dispatch by directly calling one of the following methods:

pool.mallocUint8

pool.mallocUint16

pool.mallocUint32

pool.mallocInt8

pool.mallocInt16

pool.mallocInt32

pool.mallocFloat

pool.mallocDouble

pool.mallocArrayBuffer

pool.mallocDataView

pool.mallocUint8Clamped

pool.mallocBigInt64

pool.mallocBigUint64

pool.mallocBuffer

Returns the array back to the pool.

array The array object to return to the pool.

Note You can speed up the method if you know the type of array before hand by calling one of the following:

pool.freeUint8

pool.freeUint16

pool.freeUint32

pool.freeInt8

pool.freeInt16

pool.freeInt32

pool.freeFloat

pool.freeDouble

pool.freeArrayBuffer

pool.freeDataView

pool.freeUint8Clamped

pool.freeBigInt64

pool.freeBigUint64

pool.freeBuffer

Removes all references to cached arrays. Use this when you are done with the pool to return all the cached memory to the garbage collector.

Credits

(c) 2014 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License