An array of geographical data for all USA states with full TypeScript support
This package contains geographical data for all USA states including:
name of the state
abbreviation of the state
territory: whether the state is under the sovereign jurisdiction of the federal government of the United States
capital city of the state
contiguous: whether the state shares common borders with other states
zipCodes: an array containing string arrays. Each array contains two elements (string) - the start and the end of the zip code range. (The
string type is used because TypeScript does not like numbers with leading zero. Pull request are welcome if you find a workaround for this issue.)
area: the area of the state in square miles in the following format:
year: when was the value last updated
value: the actual area
population: the population of the state in the following format:
year: when was the value last updated
count: the actual population
counties of the state
NB There is no counties information for the following US overseas territories:
If you happen to have any knowledge on the matter, please consider contributing!
This package provides data for all cities in the US.
You can use this by importing the cities array:
import { usaCities } from 'typed-usa-states';
Each city object contains the following data:
name: the name of the city
state: the state which the city belongs to
npm i typed-usa-states
# or
yarn add typed-usa-states
Since the size of the array is pretty big, you can choose which states data to import in your application.
There are several predefined exported arrays with data for the states.
Their content's schema is explained below:
import { usaStatesFull } from 'typed-usa-states';
Schema:
{
name: string,
abbreviation: string,
territory: boolean,
capital: string,
contiguous: boolean,
zipCodes: [string, string][],
area: {
year: number,
value: number
},
population: {
year: number,
count: number
},
counties: string[]
}
import { usaStates } from 'typed-usa-states';
Schema:
{
name: string,
abbreviation: string,
territory: boolean,
capital: string,
contiguous: boolean
}
import { usaStatesWithArea } from 'typed-usa-states';
Schema:
{
name: string,
abbreviation: string,
territory: boolean,
capital: string,
contiguous: boolean,
area: {
year: number,
value: number
}
}
import { usaStatesWithCounties } from 'typed-usa-states';
Schema:
{
name: string,
abbreviation: string,
territory: boolean,
capital: string,
contiguous: boolean,
counties: string[]
}
import { usaStatesWithPopulation } from 'typed-usa-states';
Schema:
{
name: string,
abbreviation: string,
territory: boolean,
capital: string,
contiguous: boolean,
population: {
year: number,
count: number
}
}
import { usaStatesWithZipCodes } from 'typed-usa-states';
Schema:
{
name: string,
abbreviation: string,
territory: boolean,
capital: string,
contiguous: boolean,
zipCodes: [string, string][]
}
import { usaCities } from 'typed-usa-states';
Schema:
{
city: string;
state: string;
}
You can use the module directly in the browser (without any module bundler such as Webpack or Parcel) but you will need to include
requirejs.
The usage is not so straight-forward, so please refer to the demo
typed-usa-states exposes several pretty large arrays.
It is possible that you experience issues with insufficient memory when using
create-react-app or Webpack, Parcel, Rollup, etc. or if you are using the package in Docker or other CI environment.
In this case you might want to import the required array directly instead of relying on the module bunlder to resolve it for you.
This means that you need to change your code like this:
- import { usaStates } from 'typed-usa-states';
+ import { usaStates } from 'typed-usa-states/dist/states';
- import { usaCities } from 'typed-usa-states';
+ import { usaCities } from 'typed-usa-states/dist/cities';
- import { usaStatesFull } from 'typed-usa-states';
+ import { usaStatesFull } from 'typed-usa-states/dist/states-full';
- import { usaStatesWithArea } from 'typed-usa-states';
+ import { usaStatesWithArea } from 'typed-usa-states/dist/states-with-area';
- import { usaStatesWithCounties } from 'typed-usa-states';
+ import { usaStatesWithCounties } from 'typed-usa-states/dist/states-with-counties';
- import { usaStatesWithPopulation } from 'typed-usa-states';
+ import { usaStatesWithPopulation } from 'typed-usa-states/dist/states-with-population';
- import { usaStatesWithZipCodes } from 'typed-usa-states';
+ import { usaStatesWithZipCodes } from 'typed-usa-states/dist/states-with-zipcodes';
The package exports several types which can be used in TypeScript environment.
The typings are located in
dist/index.d.ts and are being auto detected by TypeScript.
MIT