Typed-slack is a type-safe slack client for TypeScript.

slackapi/node-slack-sdk is great slack client. However, it does not contain d.ts files. Typed-slack has type definitions, so you can handle slack-api easily and type-safely.

Code completion is enabled when using VSCode.

TODO

Incoming Webhook

Incoming Webhook Web API

Web API RTM API

RTM API Events API

Events API Interactive Messages

Install

npm install typed-slack

Usage

Webhook

import * as Slack from 'typed-slack' let slack = new Slack.IncomingWebhook( 'https://hooks.slack.com/services/.......' ) slack.send({ text: 'text' }).then( e => { console .log( 'success' ) }).catch( e => { console .error(e) })

Options

More optional parameters are here#typed-slack.d.ts