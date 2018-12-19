openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ts

typed-slack

by Kensuke Hoshikawa
0.1.4 (see all)

Type-safe slack client for TypeScript.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

776

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

typed-slack npm version Build Status Codacy Badge License: MIT

Typed-slack is a type-safe slack client for TypeScript.

slackapi/node-slack-sdk is great slack client. However, it does not contain d.ts files. Typed-slack has type definitions, so you can handle slack-api easily and type-safely.

Code completion is enabled when using VSCode.

vscode.gif (898×298)

TODO

  • Incoming Webhook
  • Web API
  • RTM API
  • Events API
  • Interactive Messages

Install

npm install typed-slack

Usage

Webhook

import * as Slack from 'typed-slack'

let slack = new Slack.IncomingWebhook('https://hooks.slack.com/services/.......')
slack.send({ text: 'text' }).then(e => {
  console.log('success')
}).catch(e => {
  console.error(e)
})

Options

More optional parameters are here#typed-slack.d.ts

const options = <Slack.IncomingWebhookOptions>{
  text: '@star__hoshi Hi!',
  channel: 'debug',
  icon_emoji: ':smile:',
  link_names: 1,
  attachments: [
    {
      color: Slack.Color.Danger,
      fields: [
        {
          title: 'Priority',
          value: 'High',
          short: false
        }
      ],
      image_url: 'http://my-website.com/path/to/image.jpg',
      ts: 123456789
    }
  ]
}
await slack.send(options)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial