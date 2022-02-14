Generate TypeScript definitions (
.d.ts) files for CSS Modules that are written in SCSS (
.scss). Check out this post to learn more about the rationale and inspiration behind this package.
For example, given the following SCSS:
@import "variables";
.text {
color: $blue;
&-highlighted {
color: $yellow;
}
}
The following type definitions will be generated:
export const text: string;
export const textHighlighted: string;
Install and run as a
devDependency:
yarn add -D typed-scss-modules
yarn typed-scss-modules src
Or, install globally:
yarn global add typed-scss-modules
typed-scss-modules src
Or, with npm:
npm install -D typed-scss-modules
npx typed-scss-modules src
For all possible commands, run
typed-scss-modules --help.
The only required argument is the directory where all SCSS files are located. Running
typed-scss-modules src will search for all files matching
src/**/*.scss. This can be overridden by providing a glob pattern instead of a directory. For example,
typed-scss-modules src/*.scss
--watch (
-w)
boolean
false
typed-scss-modules src --watch
Watch for files that get added or are changed and generate the corresponding type definitions.
--ignoreInitial
boolean
false
typed-scss-modules src --watch --ignoreInitial
Skips the initial build when passing the watch flag. Use this when running concurrently with another watch, but the initial build should happen first. You would run without watch first, then start off the concurrent runs after.
--ignore
string[]
[]
typed-scss-modules src --watch --ignore "**/secret.scss"
A pattern or an array of glob patterns to exclude files that match and avoid generating type definitions.
--includePaths (
-i)
string[]
[]
typed-scss-modules src --includePaths src/core
An array of paths to look in to attempt to resolve your
@import declarations. This example will search the
src/core directory when resolving imports.
--implementation
"node-sass" | "sass"
node-sass is installed. If it is, it will be used. Otherwise, it will then check if
sass is installed. If it is, it will be used. Finally, falling back to
node-sass if all checks and validations fail.
typed-scss-modules src --implementation sass
--aliases (
-a)
object
{}
typed-scss-modules src --aliases.~some-alias src/core/variables
An object of aliases to map to their corresponding paths. This example will replace any
@import '~alias' with
@import 'src/core/variables'.
--aliasPrefixes (
-p)
object
{}
typed-scss-modules src --aliasPrefixes.~ node_modules/
An object of prefix strings to replace with their corresponding paths. This example will replace any
@import '~bootstrap/lib/bootstrap' with
@import 'node_modules/bootstrap/lib/bootstrap'.
This matches the common use-case for importing scss files from node_modules when
sass-loader will be used with
webpack to compile the project.
--nameFormat (
-n)
"camel" | "kebab" | "param" | "dashes" | "none"
"camel"
typed-scss-modules src --nameFormat camel
The class naming format to use when converting the classes to type definitions.
App-Logo =>
appLogo.
App-Logo =>
app-logo (all lower case with '-' separators).
App =>
App,
App-Logo =>
appLogo. Matches the webpack css-loader camelCase 'dashesOnly' option.
--exportType default when using
--nameFormat none as any classes with a
- in them are invalid as normal variable names).
Note: If you are using create-react-app v2.x and have NOT ejected,
--nameFormat none --exportType default matches the class names that are generated in CRA's webpack's config.
--listDifferent (
-l)
boolean
false
typed-scss-modules src --listDifferent
List any type definition files that are different than those that would be generated. If any are different, exit with a status code
1.
--exportType (
-e)
"named" | "default"
"named"
typed-scss-modules src --exportType default
The export type to use when generating type definitions.
named
Given the following SCSS:
.text {
color: blue;
&-highlighted {
color: yellow;
}
}
The following type definitions will be generated:
export const text: string;
export const textHighlighted: string;
default
Given the following SCSS:
.text {
color: blue;
&-highlighted {
color: yellow;
}
}
The following type definitions will be generated:
export type Styles = {
text: string;
textHighlighted: string;
};
export type ClassNames = keyof Styles;
declare const styles: Styles;
export default styles;
This export type is useful when using kebab (param) cased class names since variables with a
- are not valid variables and will produce invalid types or when a class name is a TypeScript keyword (eg:
while or
delete). Additionally, the
Styles and
ClassNames types are exported which can be useful for properly typing variables, functions, etc. when working with dynamic class names.
--exportTypeName
string
"ClassNames"
typed-scss-modules src --exportType default --exportTypeName ClassesType
Customize the type name exported in the generated file when
--exportType is set to
"default".
Only default exports are affected by this command. This example will change the export type line to:
export type ClassesType = keyof Styles;
--exportTypeInterface
string
"Styles"
typed-scss-modules src --exportType default --exportTypeInterface IStyles
Customize the interface name exported in the generated file when
--exportType is set to
"default".
Only default exports are affected by this command. This example will change the export interface line to:
export type IStyles = {
// ...
};
--quoteType (
-q)
"single" | "double"
"single"
typed-scss-modules src --exportType default --quoteType double
Specify a quote type to match your TypeScript configuration. Only default exports are affected by this command. This example will wrap class names with double quotes ("). If Prettier is installed and configured in the project, it will be used and is likely to override the effect of this setting.
--updateStaleOnly (
-u)
boolean
false
typed-scss-modules src --updateStaleOnly
Overwrite generated files only if the source file has more recent changes. This can be useful if you want to avoid extraneous file updates, which can cause watcher processes to trigger unnecessarily (e.g.
tsc --watch).
Caveat: If a generated type definition file is updated manually, it won't be re-generated until the corresponding scss file is also updated.
--logLevel (
-L)
"verbose" | "error" | "info" | "silent"
"verbose"
typed-scss-modules src --logLevel error
Sets verbosity level of console output.
verbose
Print all messages
error
Print only errors
info
Print only some messages
silent
Print nothing
--banner
string
undefined
typed-scss-modules src --banner '// This is an example banner\n'
Will prepend a string to the top of your output files
// This is an example banner
export type Styles = {
// ...
};
All options above are also supported as a configuration file in the root of the project. The following configuration file names are supported:
typed-scss-modules.config.ts
typed-scss-modules.config.js
The file can provide either a named
config export or a default export.
// Example of a named export with some of the options sets.
export const config = {
banner: "// customer banner",
exportType: "default",
exportTypeName: "TheClasses",
logLevel: "error",
};
// Example of a default export with some of the options sets.
export default {
banner: "// customer banner",
exportType: "default",
exportTypeName: "TheClasses",
logLevel: "error",
};
Note: the configuration options are the same as the CLI options without the leading dashes (
--). Only the full option name is supported (not aliases) in the configuration file.
CLI options will take precedence over configuration file options.
In addition to all CLI options, the following are options only available with the configuration file:
importer
Importer | Importer[]
Define a single custom SASS importer or an array of SASS importers. This should only be necessary if custom SASS importers are already being used in the build process. This is used internally to implement
aliases and
aliasPrefixes.
Refer to
lib/sass/importer.ts for more details and the
node-sass and
sass importer type definitions.
For examples of how this tool can be used and configured, see the
examples directory:
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Janeene Beeforth
🐛 💻 📖
|
Eric Ferreira
💻 📖
|
Luis Lopes
💻
|
Josh Wedekind
💻 📖 ⚠️
|
Jared Gesser
🤔
|
Raphaël L
💻 🤔
|
Nick Perez
🐛 💻
|
Even Alander
💻 ⚠️ 🤔
|
Katie Foster
💻 ⚠️ 📖
|
Carlos Aguilera
💻
|
Craig McCown
🤔 💻 ⚠️ 📖
|
Guillaume Vagner
💻 ⚠️ 🐛
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!
This package was heavily influenced on typed-css-modules which generates TypeScript definitions (
.d.ts) files for CSS Modules that are written in CSS (
.css).
This package is currently used as a CLI. There are also packages that generate types as a webpack loader.