Typed REST and HTTP Client with TypeScript Typings

A lightweight REST and HTTP client optimized for use with TypeScript with generics and async await.

Features

REST and HTTP client with TypeScript generics and async/await/Promises

Typings included so no need to acquire separately (great for intellisense and no versioning drift)

Basic, Bearer and NTLM Support out of the box. Extensible handlers for others.

Proxy support

Certificate support (Self-signed server and client cert)

Redirects supported

Intellisense and compile support:

Install

npm install typed-rest-client --save

Or to install the latest preview:

npm install typed-rest-client @preview --save

Samples

See the samples for complete coding examples. Also see the REST and HTTP tests for detailed examples.

Errors

HTTP

The HTTP client does not throw unless truly exceptional.

A request that successfully executes resulting in a 404, 500 etc... will return a response object with a status code and a body.

Redirects (3xx) will be followed by default.

See HTTP tests for detailed examples.

REST

The REST client is a high-level client which uses the HTTP client. Its responsibility is to turn a body into a typed resource object.

A 200 will be success.

Redirects (3xx) will be followed.

A 404 will not throw but the result object will be null and the result statusCode will be set.

Other 4xx and 5xx errors will throw. The status code will be attached to the error object. If a RESTful error object is returned ( { message: xxx} ), then the error message will be that. Otherwise, it will be a generic, Failed Request: (xxx) .

See REST tests for detailed examples.

Debugging

To enable detailed console logging of all HTTP requests and responses, set the NODE_DEBUG environment varible:

export NODE_DEBUG=http

or

set NODE_DEBUG=http

Node support

The typed-rest-client is built using the latest LTS version of Node 8. We also support the latest LTS for Node 4 and Node 6.

Contributing

To contribute to this repository, see the contribution guide

To build:

$ npm run build

To run all tests:

$ npm test

To just run unit tests:

$ npm run units

Code of Conduct

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.

Security Issues

Do you think there might be a security issue? Have you been phished or identified a security vulnerability? Please don't report it here - let us know by sending an email to secure@microsoft.com.