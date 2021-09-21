A lightweight REST and HTTP client optimized for use with TypeScript with generics and async await.
Intellisense and compile support:
npm install typed-rest-client --save
Or to install the latest preview:
npm install typed-rest-client@preview --save
See the samples for complete coding examples. Also see the REST and HTTP tests for detailed examples.
The HTTP client does not throw unless truly exceptional.
See HTTP tests for detailed examples.
The REST client is a high-level client which uses the HTTP client. Its responsibility is to turn a body into a typed resource object.
{ message: xxx}), then the error message will be that. Otherwise, it will be a generic,
Failed Request: (xxx).
See REST tests for detailed examples.
To enable detailed console logging of all HTTP requests and responses, set the NODE_DEBUG environment varible:
export NODE_DEBUG=http
or
set NODE_DEBUG=http
The typed-rest-client is built using the latest LTS version of Node 8. We also support the latest LTS for Node 4 and Node 6.
To contribute to this repository, see the contribution guide
To build:
$ npm run build
To run all tests:
$ npm test
To just run unit tests:
$ npm run units
This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.
Do you think there might be a security issue? Have you been phished or identified a security vulnerability? Please don't report it here - let us know by sending an email to secure@microsoft.com.