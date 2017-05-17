Make HTTP requests using TypedRequest and TypedResponse objects.
var TypedRequestClient = require('typed-request-client');
var Statsd = require('lynx');
var statsd = Statsd({
host: 'localhost',
port: 6379
});
var request = TypedRequestClient({
clientName: 'my-client',
statsd: statsd
});
var typedRequest = {
url: 'http://localhost:9000/',
method: 'GET',
headers: {},
body: { userId: '42' }
};
request(typedRequest, {
requestSchema: someJSONSchemaForRequest,
responseSchema: someJSONSchemaForResponse,
resource: '.read'
}, function (err, typedResponse) {
// if an IO err happened then err
// typedResponse is a plain object with
// - statusCode (number)
// - httpVersion (string)
// - headers (object)
// - body (object)
});
The
typed-request-client module will do the following for you:
TypedRequest and
TypedResponse interfaces.
Prober using the
airlock module.
TypedRequest and
TypedResponse as per the
supplied
requestSchema and
responseSchema.
increment:request,
timing:request-time,
increment:statusCode,
timing:total-time
var makeReq = TypedRequestClient(opts)
To create a TypedRequestClient you must pass a number of options.
When you create one it will return a
makeReq function you can call.
opts.clientName
You must pass a
clientName into the
TypedRequestClient. This
will be a name used the statsd events being emitted.
This means you should pick a name you want to use for statsd.
opts.statsd
You must pass in a working
statsd client. A statsd client is
required since the
TypedRequestClient must output statsd.
A valid statsd client has at least two methods:
statsd.increment(listOfKeys)
statsd.timing(listsOfKeys, numericTimeDelta)
opts.request
You can optionally pass in a different
request function. This
will default to
mikeal/request from npm if you do not pass
one in.
opts.now
You can optionally pass in a different
now function. This
will default to
Date.now() from ES5 if you do not pass one
in.
makeReq(typedRequest, options, callback)
The function returned from
TypedRequestClient allows you to
make typed requests to a server.
The
makeReq interface is purposefully low level and kept
simple. You must supply all information.
typedRequest
The first argument is the
typedRequest you want to make.
type TypedRequest : {
url: String,
method?: "OPTIONS" | "GET" | "HEAD" | "POST" | "PUT" |
"DELETE" | "TRACE" | "PATCH",
query?: Object<String, String>,
headers?: Object<String, String>,
body?: Any
}
A
TypedRequest is a plain javascript object that looks similar
to a
HttpRequest from node core, however it is not a stream.
The
url property must be a valid full URI including host & port
The
method property must be a valid HTTP method. It will
default to the
"GET" HTTP method.
The
query property is an optional object you can pass. It will
be serialized to a string using the
querystring module
and correctly appended to the url you passed.
If you pass a
query ensure that there are no querystring
parameters on the
url.
The
headers property is an optional object of headers. If you
pass any headers then they will be used as part of the
outgoing HTTP request.
The
body property is an optional javascript object to send
as part of the HTTP request. If set to valid JSON then the
makeReq function will send your value as a JSON encoded
string as part of the outgoing HTTP request.
options
The second argument is
options and it is required.
type HandlerOptions : {
requestSchema: JSONSchema,
responseSchema: JSONSchema,
resource: String
}
You must specifiy a
requestSchema which must be a valid
JSONSchema object.
This will be used to validate the
typedRequest argument.
Feel free to look at integration tests for an example of a valid requestSchema.
You must specify a
responseSchema which must be a valid
JSONSchema object.
This will be used to validate the
typedResponse argument
coming out of the callback from the outgoing HTTP request.
You must specify a
resource name which must be a string and
will be used when emitting stats events.
callback(error, typedResponse)
The
callback to
makeReq is the third and final argument. It
will get called with an
Error or a
TypedResponse.
If you get an
Error then that's either an IO error or a
validation error.
If you get a
typedResponse then that will look like:
type TypedResponse : {
httpVersion: String,
statusCode: Number,
headers: Object<String, String>
body?: Any
}
The
typedResponse will have a
httpVersion field that is the
version of HTTP used.
The
typedResponse will have a
statusCode field that is the
statusCode of response to the outgoing HTTP request.
The
typedResponse will have a
headers field that is an
object of heeaders returned by the outgoing HTTP request.
The
body will be the HTTP body of the HTTP response.
The typed request client as exported by
typed-request-client uses a default
stack of configurable adapters.
These can be customized.
Each of these layers is exported by various modules under
adapters and can be
coposed as a pipeline as exported by
make-typed-request/adapt.
var adapt = require('make-typed-request/adapt');
function MyTypedRequestClient(options) {
return adapt()
.probing(options)
.statsdMeasure(options, 'requestTime')
.statsdReportStatusCode(options)
.validating(options)
.statsdReportRequestMade(options)
.statsdMeasure(options, 'totalTime')
.statsd(options)
.valueOf();
}
We use the
enchain module to create fluent interfaces based on a collection
of adapter methods.
This layer can be bypassed.
var TypedRequestClient = require('make-typed-request/make-typed-request');
var Validating = require('make-typed-request/adapters/validating');
var MyTypedRequestClient = Validating(TypedRequestClient, {});
Additional client adapters can be made as functions that accept a client as
their first argument and return a decorated client.
By convention we pass a shared
options object through every adapter, but
further arguments may be adapter instance specific.
function MyAdapter(client, options, myArgument) {
return myClient;
function myClient(request, shared, respond) {
// Intercept request
client(request, shared, onResponse);
function onResponse(error, response) {
// Observe progress
if (error) { respond(error); }
// Intercept response
respond(null, response);
}
}
}
You can then create your own adapter chain vocabulary with
enchain.
All of the adapters that this package provides are exported as a single object
from
typed-request-client/adapters, that you may mix into your own chains.
var enchain = require('enchain');
var adapt = enchain({
validating: require('make-typed-request/adapters').validating,
// etc
myAdapter: require('./my-adapter')
});
var TypedRequestClient = require('make-typed-request/make-typed-request');
var options = {
requestSchema: someJSONSchemaForRequest,
responseSchema: someJSONSchemaForResponse
};
var MyTypedRequestClient = adapt(TypedRequestClient)
.myAdapter(options, myArgument)
.validating(options)
.valueOf()
npm install typed-request-client
npm test