typed-react

by Asana
3.4.1 (see all)

A binding layer between React and TypeScript

Downloads/wk

37

GitHub Stars

380

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Typed React

A binding layer between React and TypeScript for the React.createClass syntax. With React 0.13, you can use ES6 classes to inherit from React components. This works well with TypeScript and you can just use the type definitions in DefinitelyTyped. The inheritance path has some different functionality so you may still want to use the React.createClass pattern. TypedReact can help you implement that pattern by providing a dummy parent class and a set of functions to appropriately extract the prototype for React.createClass

Installation

npm install typed-react --save

Example

/// <reference path='../path/to/react.d.ts' />
/// <reference path='../path/to/typed-react.d.ts' />

import React = require("react");
import TypedReact = require("typed-react");

export interface TimerProps {
    tickInterval: number;
}

interface TimerState {
    ticksElapsed: number;
}

class Timer extends TypedReact.Component<TimerProps, TimerState> {
    private interval: number;

    getInitialState() {
        return {
            ticksElapsed: 0
        };
    }

    tick() {
        this.setState({
            ticksElapsed: this.state.ticksElapsed + 1
        });
    }

    componentDidMount() {
        this.interval = setInterval(this.tick, this.props.tickInterval);
    }

    componentWillUnmount() {
        clearInterval(this.interval);
    }

    render() {
        return React.DOM.div(null, "Ticks Elapsed: ", this.state.ticksElapsed);
    }
}

export var timer = TypedReact.createClass(Timer);

In this case we export the Props and the Factory but we could make the props and state inline interfaces and just export the factory function.

Mixins

TypedReact supports using existing React Mixins as well as defining new mixins with idiomatic TypeScript. The example is based on http://www.typescriptlang.org/Handbook#mixins. You need to use createMixin on your own mixins and should export that from your mixin modules.

/// <reference path='../path/to/react.d.ts' />
/// <reference path='../path/to/typed-react.d.ts' />

import React = require("react/addons");
import TypedReact = require("typed-react");

export interface GreeterProps {
    name: string;
}

class GreetingMixin extends TypedReact.Mixin<GreeterProps, {}> {
    greet(greeting: string): React.ReactHTMLElement {
        return React.DOM.h1(null, greeting, this.props.name);
    }
}

class Greeter extends TypedReact.Component<GreeterProps, {}> implements GreetingMixin {
    greet: (greeting: string) => React.ReactHTMLElement;

    render() {
        return this.greet(this.greeting);
    }
}

export var greeter = TypedReact.createClass(Greeter, [
    TypedReact.createMixin(GreetingMixin),
    React.addons.PureRenderMixin
]);

Changelog

  • 3.3 Updating the React type definitions and moving the location of the type definition
  • 3.2 Update with new react.d.ts typings
  • 3.1 extractPrototype is now createMixin
  • 3.0 Idiomatic Mixin Support
  • 2.2 Making React a peer dependency. This means you do not need to pass React.createClass into createClass.
  • 2.1 Switching to createClass
  • 2.0 React 0.12.RC
  • 1.4 Removed incorrect mixin support
  • 1.3 Mixins

Development Setup

git clone git@github.com:Asana/typed-react.git
cd typed-react
npm install
npm run typings
npm test

