A binding layer between React and TypeScript for the
React.createClass syntax. With React 0.13, you can use ES6 classes to inherit from React components. This works well with TypeScript and you can just use the type definitions in DefinitelyTyped. The inheritance path has some different functionality so you may still want to use the
React.createClass pattern. TypedReact can help you implement that pattern by providing a dummy parent class and a set of functions to appropriately extract the prototype for
React.createClass
npm install typed-react --save
/// <reference path='../path/to/react.d.ts' />
/// <reference path='../path/to/typed-react.d.ts' />
import React = require("react");
import TypedReact = require("typed-react");
export interface TimerProps {
tickInterval: number;
}
interface TimerState {
ticksElapsed: number;
}
class Timer extends TypedReact.Component<TimerProps, TimerState> {
private interval: number;
getInitialState() {
return {
ticksElapsed: 0
};
}
tick() {
this.setState({
ticksElapsed: this.state.ticksElapsed + 1
});
}
componentDidMount() {
this.interval = setInterval(this.tick, this.props.tickInterval);
}
componentWillUnmount() {
clearInterval(this.interval);
}
render() {
return React.DOM.div(null, "Ticks Elapsed: ", this.state.ticksElapsed);
}
}
export var timer = TypedReact.createClass(Timer);
In this case we export the Props and the Factory but we could make the props and state inline interfaces and just export the factory function.
TypedReact supports using existing React Mixins as well as defining new mixins with idiomatic TypeScript. The example is based on http://www.typescriptlang.org/Handbook#mixins. You need to use
createMixin on your own mixins and should export that from your mixin modules.
/// <reference path='../path/to/react.d.ts' />
/// <reference path='../path/to/typed-react.d.ts' />
import React = require("react/addons");
import TypedReact = require("typed-react");
export interface GreeterProps {
name: string;
}
class GreetingMixin extends TypedReact.Mixin<GreeterProps, {}> {
greet(greeting: string): React.ReactHTMLElement {
return React.DOM.h1(null, greeting, this.props.name);
}
}
class Greeter extends TypedReact.Component<GreeterProps, {}> implements GreetingMixin {
greet: (greeting: string) => React.ReactHTMLElement;
render() {
return this.greet(this.greeting);
}
}
export var greeter = TypedReact.createClass(Greeter, [
TypedReact.createMixin(GreetingMixin),
React.addons.PureRenderMixin
]);
react.d.ts typings
extractPrototype is now
createMixin
React.createClass into
createClass.
git clone git@github.com:Asana/typed-react.git
cd typed-react
npm install
npm run typings
npm test