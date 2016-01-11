Typed React

A binding layer between React and TypeScript for the React.createClass syntax. With React 0.13, you can use ES6 classes to inherit from React components. This works well with TypeScript and you can just use the type definitions in DefinitelyTyped. The inheritance path has some different functionality so you may still want to use the React.createClass pattern. TypedReact can help you implement that pattern by providing a dummy parent class and a set of functions to appropriately extract the prototype for React.createClass

Installation

npm install typed-react --save

Example

import React = require ( "react" ); import TypedReact = require ( "typed-react" ); export interface TimerProps { tickInterval: number ; } interface TimerState { ticksElapsed: number ; } class Timer extends TypedReact.Component<TimerProps, TimerState> { private interval: number ; getInitialState() { return { ticksElapsed: 0 }; } tick() { this .setState({ ticksElapsed: this .state.ticksElapsed + 1 }); } componentDidMount() { this .interval = setInterval( this .tick, this .props.tickInterval); } componentWillUnmount() { clearInterval( this .interval); } render() { return React.DOM.div( null , "Ticks Elapsed: " , this .state.ticksElapsed); } } export var timer = TypedReact.createClass(Timer);

In this case we export the Props and the Factory but we could make the props and state inline interfaces and just export the factory function.

Mixins

TypedReact supports using existing React Mixins as well as defining new mixins with idiomatic TypeScript. The example is based on http://www.typescriptlang.org/Handbook#mixins. You need to use createMixin on your own mixins and should export that from your mixin modules.

import React = require ( "react/addons" ); import TypedReact = require ( "typed-react" ); export interface GreeterProps { name: string ; } class GreetingMixin extends TypedReact.Mixin<GreeterProps, {}> { greet(greeting: string ): React.ReactHTMLElement { return React.DOM.h1( null , greeting, this .props.name); } } class Greeter extends TypedReact.Component<GreeterProps, {}> implements GreetingMixin { greet: ( greeting: string ) => React.ReactHTMLElement; render() { return this .greet( this .greeting); } } export var greeter = TypedReact.createClass(Greeter, [ TypedReact.createMixin(GreetingMixin), React.addons.PureRenderMixin ]);

Changelog

3.3 Updating the React type definitions and moving the location of the type definition

Update with new typings 3.1 extractPrototype is now createMixin

is now 3.0 Idiomatic Mixin Support

Making React a peer dependency. This means you do not need to pass into . 2.1 Switching to createClass

React 0.12.RC 1.4 Removed incorrect mixin support

