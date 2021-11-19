querySelector
querySelector and
querySelectorAll functions with better typing
by leveraging TypeScript 4.1 template literal type.
npm i -D typed-query-selector
All you need to do is to import this module,
then the
querySelector and
querySelectorAll function will be enhanced.
This module only works at type level and doesn't have any runtime code.
import 'typed-query-selector'
document.querySelector('div#app') // ==> HTMLDivElement
document.querySelector('div#app > form#login') // ==> HTMLFormElement
document.querySelectorAll('span.badge') // ==> NodeListOf<HTMLSpanElement>
anElement.querySelector('button#submit') // ==> HTMLButtonElement
The example above assumes you're using bundlers or build tools with transpilers,
however, sometimes this may not match your situation.
For example, running
tsc or Babel out of bundlers.
In this case, you can import this library like this:
import type {} from 'typed-query-selector'
document.querySelector('div#app') // ==> HTMLDivElement
This looks ugly but it works.
If you aren't going to use ES Modules you can modify your
tsconfig.json,
however this is NOT recommended, unless you know what you're doing.
{
"compilerOptions": {
"types": ["typed-query-selector"]
}
}
Available in v2.3+
In strict mode, the selector parser will perform additional syntax checks on input string.
If there're syntax errors, return type will be
never instead of
Element.
Example usage:
import 'typed-query-selector/strict'
const element = document.querySelector('div[test') // return `never`
This feature won't be enabled by default and you can opt-in. If you want to enable this, change import entry:
- import 'typed-query-selector'
+ import 'typed-query-selector/strict'
That's all. If you pass an invalid selector,
because it returns
never, TypeScript will prevent you from
accessing properties/methods on element or using element at somewhere.
Note that it doesn't guarantee that it can detect every kind of syntax errors, since such parser will become very complex and compilation performance may go bad.
If you just want to use the selector parser itself, we've exported for you:
import type { ParseSelector } from 'typed-query-selector/parser'
type MyElement = ParseSelector<'form#login'>
Please note that you should import
typed-query-selector/parser, not
typed-query-selector.
This is safe because this import doesn't patch to the
querySelector and
querySelectorAll function.
Sometimes, you may want to specify another fallback type (such as
HTMLElement, not default
Element type)
when failed to parse selector or failed to look up, you can pass a fallback type as the second type parameter:
Available in v2.4+
import type { ParseSelector } from 'typed-query-selector/parser'
type MyElement = ParseSelector<'unknown-tag', HTMLElement> // ==> HTMLElement
import 'typed-query-selector'
document.querySelector('div.container') // ==> HTMLDivElement
document.querySelector('div#app') // ==> HTMLDivElement
document.querySelector('input[name=username]') // ==> HTMLInputElement
document.querySelector('input:first-child') // ==> HTMLInputElement
Even mix them:
import 'typed-query-selector'
document.querySelector('input.form-control[name=username]') // ==> HTMLInputElement
And with
:is() or
:where():
Available in v2.5+
import 'typed-query-selector'
document.querySelector(':is(div#id, span.class[k=v])') // ==> HTMLDivElement | HTMLSpanElement
document.querySelector(':where(div#id, span.class[k=v])') // ==> HTMLDivElement | HTMLSpanElement
import 'typed-query-selector'
document.querySelector('body div') // ==> HTMLDivElement
document.querySelector('body > form') // ==> HTMLFormElement
document.querySelector('h1 + p') // ==> HTMLParagraphElement
document.querySelector('h2 ~ p') // ==> HTMLParagraphElement
import 'typed-query-selector'
document.querySelector('div, span') // ==> HTMLDivElement | HTMLSpanElement
If you passed an unknown tag, it will fall back to
Element,
but you can override it by specifying concrete type.
import 'typed-query-selector'
document.querySelector('my-web-component') // ==> Element
document.querySelector<MyComponent>('my-web-component') // ==> MyComponent
When passing an invalid selector which causes parsing error,
it will fall back to
Element.
import 'typed-query-selector'
document.querySelector('div#app >') // ==> Element
document.querySelector('div#app ?') // ==> Element
However, if you're using strict mode,
all
querySelector calls above will return
never type.
This can stop you from misusing it.
import 'typed-query-selector/strict'
const el = document.querySelector('div#app >')
el.className // TypeScript will report error when compiling
never in strict mode?
In runtime, if you pass an invalid selector string to
querySelector or
querySelectorAll function, it will throw an error instead of returning
null or
undefined or anything else.
For details, please read TypeScript Handbook.
