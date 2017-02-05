openbase logo
typed-promisify

by Emma Kuo
0.4.0

Typescript promise helpers

Documentation
10.6K

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Typescript promise helpers: promisify(), map(), and _try(). You will need ES6 promises. These helpers preserve types in the promises, enabling better typechecking and VS Code intellisense:

intellisense screenshot

API

import * as tp from 'typed-promisify';

promisify(fn)

Convert a node style callback function to one returning a promise.

Example:

var stat = tp.promisify(fs.stat);

stat('test.txt')
    .then(stats => console.log(stats));

map(elts, fn)

Promise aware map.

Elts can be a promise for an array, an array of promises, or a promise for an array of promises. Fn can be synchronous or return a promise.

Returns a promises that resolves when all applied promises resolve (similar to Promise.all).

Example:

var stat = tp.promisify(fs.stat);
var elts = ['test.txt', 'test2.txt'];

tp.map(elts, stat)
    .then(stats => console.log(stats));

_try(fn, arg1, arg2...)

Call a synchronous function to kick off a promise chain.

Example:

tp._try(fs.writeFileSync, 'test.txt', 'hello world')
    .then(() => {
        //do other stuff
    })
    .then(() => console.log('sucess'))
    .catch(err => console.log('failure'));

