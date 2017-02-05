Typescript promise helpers: promisify(), map(), and _try(). You will need ES6 promises. These helpers preserve types in the promises, enabling better typechecking and VS Code intellisense:

API

import * as tp from 'typed-promisify' ;

Convert a node style callback function to one returning a promise.

Example:

var stat = tp.promisify(fs.stat); stat( 'test.txt' ) .then( stats => console .log(stats));

Promise aware map.

Elts can be a promise for an array, an array of promises, or a promise for an array of promises. Fn can be synchronous or return a promise.

Returns a promises that resolves when all applied promises resolve (similar to Promise.all).

Example:

var stat = tp.promisify(fs.stat); var elts = [ 'test.txt' , 'test2.txt' ]; tp.map(elts, stat) .then( stats => console .log(stats));

Call a synchronous function to kick off a promise chain.

Example: