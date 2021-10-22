Typed Path

Overview

This small utility helps to extract type information from a TypeScript class, interface or type to use it in your code.

Example:

import {typedPath} from 'typed-path' ; type TestType = { a : { testFunc : () => { result : string}; b: { arrayOfArrays : string[][]; c: { d : number; }; }[]; }; }; console .log(typedPath<TestType>().a.b[ 5 ].c.d.$rawPath);

Please see other path access methods and how to add custom path access methods below.

The utility might also be used to add type protection to such methods as _.get, _.map, _.set, R.pluck from libraries like lodash, ramda.

It is recommended, though, to use optional chaining instead.

Features

Errors

With typed-path , typescript can check paths and warns you about errors.

Path access methods

Default

Also, you can get access to the path string using $path special field.

Like this:

console .log(tp<TestType>().a.b.c.d.$path);

If you need a raw path, which is of type string[] - you can get it using $raw special field.

Deprecated, since it transforms symbols and numbers to strings, which might be not an expected behavior (the method name is "raw"). Please use .$rawPath

console .log(tp<TestType>().a.b.c.d.$raw);

If you need a raw path, which is of type (string | number | Symbol)[] - you can get it using $rawPath special field.

console .log(tp<TestType>().a.b[ 5 ].c.d.$rawPath);

The $rawPath is something that you might want to use with the following methods from Ramda, to add type safety on the path:

Example: https://codesandbox.io/s/typed-path-ramda-assoc-path-x3qby?file=/src/index.ts

Additional handlers

You can extend path handlers functionality using additional handlers:

const testAdditionalHandlers = { $url : ( path: TypedPathKey[] ) => path.join( '/' ) } console .log(tp<TestType, typeof testAdditionalHandlers>(testAdditionalHandlers).a.b.c.$url);

The additional handlers are also chainable:

const testAdditionalHandlers = { $abs : ( path: TypedPathKey[] ) => typedPath<TestType, typeof testAdditionalHandlers>(testAdditionalHandlers, [ '' , ...path]), $url : ( path: TypedPathKey[] ) => path.join( '/' ), $length : ( path: TypedPathKey[] ) => path.length } console .log(tp<TestType, typeof testAdditionalHandlers>(testAdditionalHandlers).a.b.c.$abs.$url);

Suggestions

Also, typed-path allows typescript to suggest field names for you.

