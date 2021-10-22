openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tp

typed-path

by Oleksandr Beshchuk
2.2.3 (see all)

Type safe object field string paths for typescript.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2K

GitHub Stars

106

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Typed Path

https://nodei.co/npm/typed-path.svg?downloads=true&downloadRank=true&stars=true

Travis Hits Contributions welcome GitHub top language David npm bundle size GitHub last commit Snyk Vulnerabilities for GitHub Repo GitHub issues Code Climate maintainability Code Climate technical debt

codecov

Overview

This small utility helps to extract type information from a TypeScript class, interface or type to use it in your code.

Example:

import {typedPath} from 'typed-path';

type TestType = {
    a: {
        testFunc: () => {result: string};
        b: {
            arrayOfArrays: string[][];
            c: {
                d: number;
            };
        }[];
    };
};

console.log(typedPath<TestType>().a.b[5].c.d.$rawPath);
/*
Outputs
["a", "b", 5, "c", "d"]

*/

Please see other path access methods and how to add custom path access methods below.

The utility might also be used to add type protection to such methods as _.get, _.map, _.set, R.pluck from libraries like lodash, ramda.

It is recommended, though, to use optional chaining instead.

Features

Errors

With typed-path, typescript can check paths and warns you about errors.

Path access methods

Default

.$path

@m-abboud
Also, you can get access to the path string using $path special field.

Like this:

    console.log(tp<TestType>().a.b.c.d.$path); // this will output "a.b.c.d"
.$raw

@dcbrwn
If you need a raw path, which is of type string[] - you can get it using $raw special field.
Deprecated, since it transforms symbols and numbers to strings, which might be not an expected behavior (the method name is "raw"). Please use .$rawPath

    console.log(tp<TestType>().a.b.c.d.$raw); // this will output ["a", "b", "c", "d"]
.$rawPath

If you need a raw path, which is of type (string | number | Symbol)[] - you can get it using $rawPath special field. 

    console.log(tp<TestType>().a.b[5].c.d.$rawPath); // this will output ["a", "b", 5, "c", "d"]

The $rawPath is something that you might want to use with the following methods from Ramda, to add type safety on the path:

Example: https://codesandbox.io/s/typed-path-ramda-assoc-path-x3qby?file=/src/index.ts

Additional handlers

@nick-lvov-dev

You can extend path handlers functionality using additional handlers:

const testAdditionalHandlers = {
    $url: (path: TypedPathKey[]) => path.join('/')
}

console.log(tp<TestType, typeof testAdditionalHandlers>(testAdditionalHandlers).a.b.c.$url); // this will output "a/b/c"

The additional handlers are also chainable:

const testAdditionalHandlers = {
    $abs: (path: TypedPathKey[]) => typedPath<TestType, typeof testAdditionalHandlers>(testAdditionalHandlers, ['', ...path]),
    $url: (path: TypedPathKey[]) => path.join('/'),
    $length: (path: TypedPathKey[]) => path.length
}

console.log(tp<TestType, typeof testAdditionalHandlers>(testAdditionalHandlers).a.b.c.$abs.$url); // this will output "/a/b/c"

Suggestions

Also, typed-path allows typescript to suggest field names for you.

License

Copyright (c) 2021 Oleksandr Beshchuk [bs.alex.mail@gmail.com](mailto:bs.alex.mail@gmail.com)
Licensed under the Apache License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial