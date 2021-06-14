You're writing Typescript and it's time to install your favorite node module. Has this ever happened to you?
% npm i my-module @types/my-module
npm ERR! code E404
npm ERR! 404 Not Found: @types/my-module@latest
npm ERR! A complete log of this run can be found in:
npm ERR! /Users/user/.npm/_logs/2018-03-31T23_41_37_683Z-debug.log
It's hard to know if type declarations are included with the module, shipped separately, or non-existent. Enter
typed-install.
Install from npm using your favorite package manager.
% npm i -g typed-install
Run it with the
typedi command, passing any number space-separated package names (this should be very familiar).
% typedi heroku-config lodash striptags
✔ Installing Packages
✔ Checking for @types
✔ Installing Available Types
The following packages were fully installed:
* lodash
* striptags
The following packages were installed, but lack types:
* heroku-config
By default,
typedi guesses your preferred package manager (based on a lockfile), uses
npm if there's no hint, saves packages into
dependencies, and
@types into
devDependencies.. This is configurable with the following flags:
devDependencies
dependencies
npm,
yarn, or
pnpm. Specifying one of these overwrites lockfile guessing.
^). This overwrites your config files for the tool you're using
Using
--dev and
--prod together will probably not do what you expect.
As of the release of
v1.0.6, the following packages ship with a stub types file, confusing this utility:
jest
Those are always explicitly fetched. If you know of another example (or one of the above is shipping actual types) file an issue and I'll add the exception.
If you have
npm@5.2.0 or greater installed, you can run this via
npx (more info), a tool to run CLI packages without explicitly installing them. This is great for periodic or one time use.
The previous example becomes:
% npx typed-install heroku-config lodash striptags
Similarly, if you're using
yarn@2, you can use
yarn dlx (see the docs).
If you're going to invoke this repeatedly or frequently, global installation is recommended.
The code that powers
typedi can also be used via the Node.js API.
The main function takes the following options, in order:
An array of npm module names
{})
an object with any of the following keys (see above):
Any keys not present default to false.
false)
Whether or not to run the fancy spinner. If you're using this in other code, this should probably be
false. Also controls whether messages are logged.
const typedi = require('typed-install').default
typedi(['lodash', 'striptags'], { dev: true }).then(() => {
console.log('all done!')
})