Typesafe dependency injection for TypeScript
A tiny, 100% typesafe dependency injection framework for TypeScript. You can inject classes, interfaces, or primitives. If your project compiles, you know your dependencies are resolved at runtime and have their declared types.
If you are new to 'Dependency Injection'/'Inversion of control', please read up on it in this blog article about it
If you want to know more about how typed-inject works, please read my blog article about it
Install typed-inject locally within your project folder, like so:
npm i typed-inject
Or with yarn:
yarn add typed-inject
Note: this package uses advanced TypeScript features. Only TS 3.0 and above is supported!
Note: due to a bug in TypeScript >3.8 <4.5 there is a small chance that the compiler doesn't catch all errors (as well as you might experience some performance issues).
Note: projects must enable
--strictFunctionTypes (or
--strict) in their Typescript config or some type errors may not be caught.
An example:
import { createInjector } from 'typed-inject';
interface Logger {
info(message: string): void;
}
const logger: Logger = {
info(message: string) {
console.log(message);
}
};
class HttpClient {
constructor(private log: Logger) {}
public static inject = ['logger'] as const;
}
class MyService {
constructor(private http: HttpClient, private log: Logger) {}
public static inject = ['httpClient', 'logger'] as const;
}
const appInjector = createInjector().provideValue('logger', logger).provideClass('httpClient', HttpClient);
const myService = appInjector.injectClass(MyService);
// Dependencies for MyService validated and injected
In this example:
logger is injected into a new instance of
HttpClient by value.
HttpClient and the
logger are injected into a new instance of
MyService.
Dependencies are resolved using the static
inject property in their classes. They must match the names given to the dependencies when configuring the injector with
provideXXX methods.
Expect compiler errors when you mess up the order of tokens or forget it completely.
import { createInjector } from 'typed-inject';
// Same logger as before
class HttpClient {
constructor(private log: Logger) {}
// ERROR! Property 'inject' is missing in type 'typeof HttpClient' but required
}
class MyService {
constructor(private http: HttpClient, private log: Logger) {}
public static inject = ['logger', 'httpClient'] as const;
// ERROR! Types of parameters 'http' and 'args_0' are incompatible
}
const appInjector = createInjector().provideValue('logger', logger).provideClass('httpClient', HttpClient);
const myService = appInjector.injectClass(MyService);
The error messages are a bit cryptic at times, but it sure is better than running into them at runtime.
JavaScript and TypeScript development already has a great dependency injection solution with InversifyJS. However, InversifyJS comes with 2 caveats.
InversifyJS works with a nice API using decorators. Decorators are in Stage 2 of ecma script proposal at the moment of writing this, so they will most likely land in ESNext. However, it also is opinionated in that it requires you to use reflect-metadata, which is supposed to be an ecma script proposal, but isn't yet (at the moment of writing this). It might take years for reflect-metadata to land in JavaScript, if it ever does.
InversifyJS is also not typesafe. There is no check to see of the injected type is actually injectable or that the corresponding type adheres to the expected type.
Type safe dependency injection works by combining excellent TypeScript features. Some of those features are:
Please read my blog article on Medium if you want to know how this works.
The
Injector interface is responsible for injecting classes or functions. You start off with an empty injector after calling
createInjector. It can't provide any dependencies directly (expect for magic tokens).
To do anything useful with your injector, you'll need to create child injectors. This what you do with the
provideXXX methods.
import { createInjector } from 'typed-inject';
function barFactory(foo: number) {
return foo + 1;
}
barFactory.inject = ['foo'] as const;
class Baz {
constructor(bar: number) {
console.log(`bar is: ${bar}`);
}
static inject = ['bar'] as const;
}
// Create 3 child injectors here
const childInjector = createInjector()
.provideValue('foo', 42) // child injector can provide 'foo'
.provideFactory('bar', barFactory) // child injector can provide both 'bar' and 'foo'
.provideClass('baz', Baz); // child injector can provide 'baz', 'bar' and 'foo'
// Now use it here
function run(baz: Baz) {
// baz is created!
}
run.inject = ['baz'] as const;
childInjector.injectFunction(run);
In the example above, a child injector is created. It can provide values for the tokens
'foo',
'bar' and
'baz'. You can create as many child injectors as you want.
Injectors keep track of their child injectors and values they've injected. This way it can provide functionality like cache the injected value or keep track of stuff to dispose.
A common use case for dependency injection is the decorator design pattern. It is used to dynamically add functionality to existing dependencies. Typed inject supports decoration of existing dependencies using its
provideFactory and
provideClass methods.
import { createInjector } from 'typed-inject';
class Foo {
public bar() {
console.log('bar!');
}
}
function fooDecorator(foo: Foo) {
return {
bar() {
console.log('before call');
foo.bar();
console.log('after call');
}
};
}
fooDecorator.inject = ['foo'] as const;
const fooProvider = createInjector().provideClass('foo', Foo).provideFactory('foo', fooDecorator);
const foo = fooProvider.resolve('foo');
foo.bar();
// => "before call"
// => "bar!"
// => "after call"
In this example above the
Foo class is decorated by the
fooDecorator.
You can determine the lifecycle of dependencies with the third
Scope parameter of
provideFactory and
provideClass methods.
function loggerFactory(target: Function | null) {
return getLogger((target && target.name) || 'UNKNOWN');
}
loggerFactory.inject = ['target'] as const;
class Foo {
constructor(public log: Logger) {
log.info('Foo created');
}
static inject = ['log'] as const;
}
const fooProvider = injector.provideFactory('log', loggerFactory, Scope.Transient).provideClass('foo', Foo, Scope.Singleton);
const foo = fooProvider.resolve('foo');
const fooCopy = fooProvider.resolve('foo');
const log = fooProvider.resolve('log');
console.log(foo === fooCopy); // => true
console.log(log === foo.log); // => false
A scope has 2 possible values.
Scope.Singleton (default value)
Scope.Singleton to enable caching. Every time the dependency needs to be provided by the injector, the same instance is returned. Other injectors will still create their own instances, so it's only a
Singleton for the specific injector (and child injectors created from it). In other words,
the instance will be scoped to the
Injector
Scope.Transient
Scope.Transient to altogether disable cashing. You'll always get fresh instances.
Memory in JavaScript is garbage collected, so, we usually don't care about cleaning up after ourselves. However, there might be a need to explicit cleanup. For example removing a temp folder, or killing a child process.
As
typed-inject is responsible for creating (providing) your dependencies, it only makes sense it is also responsible for the disposing of them.
Any
Injector has a
dispose method. Calling it will call
dispose on any instance that was ever provided from it, as well as any child injectors that were created from it.
import { createInjector } from 'typed-inject';
class Foo {
constructor() {
console.log('Foo created');
}
dispose() {
console.log('Foo disposed');
}
}
const rootInjector = createInjector();
const fooProvider = rootInjector.provideClass('foo', Foo);
fooProvider.resolve('foo'); // => "Foo created"
await rootInjector.dispose(); // => "Foo disposed"
fooProvider.resolve('foo'); // Error: Injector already disposed
Note: Always dispose from the top down! In this example, the
rootInjector is disposed, which in turn disposes everything that was ever provided from one if it's child injectors.
To help you implementing the
dispose method correctly,
typed-inject exports the
Disposable interface for convenience:
import { Disposable } from 'typed-inject';
class Foo implements Disposable {
dispose() {}
}
Dispose methods are typically
async. For example, you might need to clean up some files or get rid of a child process.
If you do so, your dependencies should return a promise from the
dispose method. In turn, calling
dispose on an
Injector is always async.
You are responsible for the correct handling of the async behavior of the
dispose method.
This means you should either
await the result or attach
then/
catch handlers.
import { createInjector, Disposable } from 'typed-inject';
class Foo implements Disposable {
dispose(): Promise<void> {
return Promise.resolve();
}
}
const rootInjector = createInjector();
const fooProvider = rootInjector
.provideClass('foo', Foo);
const foo = fooProvider.resolve('foo');
async function disposeFoo() {
await fooProvider.dispose();
}
disposeFoo()
.then(() => console.log('Foo disposed'))
.catch(err => console.error('Foo disposal resulted in an error', err);
Using
dispose on the rootInjector will automatically dispose it's child injectors as well:
import { createInjector } from 'typed-inject';
class Foo {}
class Bar {}
const rootInjector = createInjector();
const fooProvider = rootInjector.provideClass('foo', Foo);
const barProvider = fooProvider.provideClass('bar', Bar);
await rootInjector.dispose(); // => fooProvider is also disposed!
fooProvider.resolve('foo'); // => Error: Injector already disposed
Disposing of provided values is done in order of child first. So they are disposed in the opposite order of respective
providedXXX calls (like a stack):
import { createInjector } from 'typed-inject';
class Foo {
dispose() {
console.log('Foo disposed');
}
}
class Bar {
dispose() {
console.log('Bar disposed');
}
}
class Baz {
static inject = ['foo', 'bar'] as const;
constructor(public foo: Foo, public bar: Bar) {}
}
const rootInjector = createInjector();
rootInjector
.provideClass('foo', Foo)
.provideClass('bar', Bar)
.injectClass(Baz);
await fooProvider.dispose();
// => "Foo disposed"
// => "Bar disposed",
Any instance created with
injectClass or
injectFactory will not be disposed when
dispose is called. You were responsible for creating it, so you are also responsible for the disposing of it. In the same vain, anything provided as a value with
providedValue will also not be disposed when
dispose is called on it's injector.
Any
Injector instance can always provide the following tokens:
|Token name
|Token value
|Description
INJECTOR_TOKEN
'$injector'
|Injects the current injector
TARGET_TOKEN
'$target'
|The class or function in which the current values are injected, or
undefined if resolved directly
An example:
import { createInjector, Injector, TARGET_TOKEN, INJECTOR_TOKEN } from 'typed-inject';
class Foo {
constructor(injector: Injector<{}>, target: Function | undefined) {}
static inject = [INJECTOR_TOKEN, TARGET_TOKEN] as const;
}
const foo = createInjector().inject(Foo);
When a runtime error occurs, typed inject will provide you with the exact path where the error occurred.
class GrandChild {
public baz = 'baz';
constructor() {
throw expectedCause;
}
}
class Child {
public bar = 'foo';
constructor(public grandchild: GrandChild) {}
public static inject = ['grandChild'] as const;
}
class Parent {
constructor(public readonly child: Child) {}
public static inject = ['child'] as const;
}
createInjector()
.provideClass('grandChild', GrandChild)
.provideClass('child', Child)
.injectClass(Parent);
// => Error: Could not inject [class Parent] -> [token "child"] -> [class Child] -> [token "grandChild"] -> [class GrandChild]. Cause: Expected error
When you handle the error, you will be able to capture the original
cause.
import { InjectionError } from 'typed-inject';
try {
createInjector()
.provideClass('grandChild', GrandChild)
.provideClass('child', Child)
.injectClass(Parent);
} catch (err) {
if (err instanceof InjectionError) {
console.error(err.cause.stack);
}
}
Note: some generic parameters are omitted for clarity.
createInjector
Create a new
Injector<{}>. You generally want to create one per application/request. If you're using
typed-inject also in your unit tests, you probably want to create a fresh one for each test, for example in global test setup.
Injector<TContext>
The
Injector<TContext> is the core interface of typed-inject. It provides the ability to inject your class or function with
injectClass and
injectFunction respectively. You can create new child injectors from it using the
provideXXX methods.
The
TContext generic argument is a lookup type. The keys in this type are the tokens that can be injected, the values are the exact types of those tokens. For example, if
TContext extends { foo: string, bar: number }, you can let a token
'foo' be injected of type
string, and a token
'bar' of type
number.
Typed inject comes with only one implementation. The
rootInjector. It implements
Injector<{}> interface, meaning that it does not provide any tokens (except for magic tokens). Import it with
import { rootInjector } from 'typed-inject'. From the
rootInjector, you can create child injectors. See creating child injectors for more information.
injector.injectClass(injectable: InjectableClass)
This method creates a new instance of class
injectable by populating its constructor arguments from the injector and returns it.
Basically it is a shortcut for resolving values from the injector and creating a new instance with those values:
const logger = appInjector.resolve('logger');
const httpClient = appInjector.resolve('httpClient');
const service = new MyService(httpClient, logger);
Any instance created with
injectClass will not be disposed when
dispose is called. It is the caller's responsiblity to dispose it.
When there are any problems in the dependency graph, it gives a compiler error.
class Foo {
constructor(bar: number) {}
static inject = ['bar'] as const;
}
const foo /*: Foo*/ = injector.injectClass(Foo);
injector.injectFunction(fn: InjectableFunction)
This method injects the function with requested tokens from the injector, invokes it and returns the result.
It is a shortcut for calling the provided function with the values from the injector.
const logger = appInjector.resolve('logger');
const httpClient = appInjector.resolve('httpClient');
const request = doRequest(httpClient, logger);
When there are any problems in the dependency graph, it gives a compiler error.
function foo(bar: number) {
return bar + 1;
}
foo.inject = ['bar'] as const;
const baz /*: number*/ = injector.injectFunction(Foo);
injector.resolve(token: Token): CorrespondingType<TContext, Token>
The
resolve method lets you resolve tokens by hand.
const foo = injector.resolve('foo');
// Equivalent to:
function retrieveFoo(foo: number) {
return foo;
}
retrieveFoo.inject = ['foo'] as const;
const foo2 = injector.injectFunction(retrieveFoo);
injector.provideValue(token: Token, value: R): Injector<ChildContext<TContext, Token, R>>
Create a child injector that can provide value
value for token
'token'. The new child injector can resolve all tokens the parent injector can as well as
'token'.
const fooInjector = injector.provideValue('foo', 42);
injector.provideFactory(token: Token, factory: InjectableFunction<TContext>, scope = Scope.Singleton): Injector<ChildContext<TContext, Token, R>>
Create a child injector that can provide a value using
factory for token
'token'. The new child injector can resolve all tokens the parent injector can and the new
'token'.
With
scope you can decide whether the value must be cached after the factory is invoked once. Use
Scope.Singleton to enable caching (default), or
Scope.Transient to disable caching.
const fooInjector = injector.provideFactory('foo', () => 42);
function loggerFactory(target: Function | undefined) {
return new Logger((target && target.name) || '');
}
loggerFactory.inject = [TARGET_TOKEN] as const;
const fooBarInjector = fooInjector.provideFactory('logger', loggerFactory, Scope.Transient);
injector.provideFactory(token: Token, Class: InjectableClass<TContext>, scope = Scope.Singleton): Injector<ChildContext<TContext, Token, R>>
Create a child injector that can provide a value using instances of
Class for token
'token'. The new child injector can resolve all tokens the parent injector can, as well as the new
'token'.
Scope is also supported here, for more info, see
provideFactory.
injector.dispose(): Promise<void>
Use
dispose to explicitly dispose the
injector. This will result in the following (in order):
dispose on each child injector created from this injector.
dispose on any dependency created by the injector (if it exists) using
provideClass or
provideFactory (not
provideValue or
injectXXX).
Note: this behavior changed since v2. Before v2, the parent injector was always disposed before the child injector.
Note: this behavior changed again in v3, calling
dispose on a child injector will no longer dispose it's parent injector and instead will dispose it's child injectors. The order of disposal is still child first.
After an injector is disposed, you cannot use it anymore. Any attempt to do so will result in an
InjectorDisposedError error.
Disposing of your dependencies is always done asynchronously. You should take care to handle this appropriately. The best way to do that is to
await the result of
myInjector.dispose().
Scope
The
Scope enum indicates the scope of a provided injectable (class or factory). Possible values:
Scope.Transient (new injection per resolve) or
Scope.Singleton (inject once, and reuse values). It generally defaults to
Singleton.
tokens
The
tokens function is a simple helper method that makes sure that an
inject array is filled with a readonly tuple type filled with literal strings. It is mostly there for backward compatibility reasons, since we can now use
as const, but one might also simply prefer to use
tokens instead.
const inject = tokens('foo', 'bar');
// Equivalent to:
const inject = ['foo', 'bar'] as const;
InjectableClass<TContext, R, Tokens extends InjectionToken<TContext>[]>
The
InjectableClass interface is used to identify the (static) interface of classes that can be injected. It is defined as follows:
{
new(...args: CorrespondingTypes<TContext, Tokens>): R;
readonly inject: Tokens;
}
In other words, it makes sure that the
inject tokens is corresponding with the constructor types.
InjectableFunction<TContext, R, Tokens extends InjectionToken<TContext>[]>
Comparable to
InjectableClass, but for (non-constructor) functions.
Disposable
You can implement the
Disposable interface in your dependencies. It looks like this:
interface Disposable {
dispose(): void;
}
With this, you can let the
Injector call your dispose method.
Note: This is just a convenience interface. Due to TypeScripts structural typing system
typed-inject calls your
dispose method without you having to explicitly implement it.
InjectionError
The error class of which instances are thrown when an error occurs during injection or dependency resolving.
An example:
const explosion = new Error('boom!');
class Boom {
constructor() {
throw explosion;
}
}
class Prison {
constructor(public readonly child: Boom) {}
public static inject = ['boom'] as const;
}
try {
rootInjector.provideClass('boom', Boom).injectClass(Prison);
} catch (error) {
if (error instanceof InjectionError) {
error.path[0] === Prison;
error.path[1] === 'boom';
error.path[2] === Boom;
error.cause === explosion;
}
}
InjectionError.path
This will contain the path that was taken to get to the error.
InjectionError.cause
The original cause of the injection error.
This entire framework would not be possible without the awesome guys working on TypeScript. Guys like Ryan, Anders and the rest of the team: a heartfelt thanks! 💖
Inspiration for the API with static
inject method comes from years-long AngularJS development. Special thanks to the Angular team.