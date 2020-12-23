⚠️ This project is no longer maintained! We recommend you use a separate tool to build type definitions from the CSS modules.

This is a Webpack plugin to generate TypeScript typing declarations for a TypeScript + CSS Modules project. The plugin generates .css.d.ts file co-located with the corresponding .css file before compilation phase so all CSS imports in TypeScript source code type check.

This plugin is different from typings-for-css-modules-loader and dts-css-modules-loader in that it generates the typings before loaders process source files during the compilation. That means your TypeScript loader will type check the up-to-date typing definitions of your CSS modules.

Installation

yarn add --dev typed-css-modules-webpack-plugin npm install --save-dev typed-css-modules-webpack-plugin

Usage

A minimal TypeScript + CSS Modules Webpack configuration would look like this:

const path = require ( 'path' ); const {TypedCssModulesPlugin} = require ( 'typed-css-modules-webpack-plugin' ); module .exports = { entry : './src/index.ts' , output : { path : path.resolve(__dirname, 'dist' ), filename : 'bundle.js' , }, module : { rules : [ { test : /\.tsx?$/ , loader : 'ts-loader' , }, { test : /\.css$/ , use : [ 'style-loader' , { loader : 'css-loader' , options : { modules : true , }, }, ], }, ], }, plugins : [ new TypedCssModulesPlugin({ globPattern : 'src/**/*.css' , }), ], };

Other than emitting the JS bundle, the build would produce the side-effect of generating .css.d.ts files for all .css files in src/ directory.

Options

The available options for the plugin are:

globPattern: string

This is the glob pattern used to match CSS Modules in the project. The plugin only generates .d.ts for the matching CSS files. See node-glob for the pattern syntax.

This field is optional. If specified, the plugin would use the specified PostCSS plugin to transform CSS files instead of the default css-modules-loader-core plugins.

If a function is supplied, it will be called with the default plugin list. This is useful if you chain a postcss-loader before css-loader for some custom transformations. For example:

[ { loader : 'css-loader' , options : { modules : true , importLoaders : 1 , }, }, { loader : 'postcss-loader' , options : { plugins : () => [ require ( 'postcss-theme' )({ themePath : './theme' })], }, }, ];

Now to ensure CSS Modules recognize the custom syntax, we can inject the same transform in the plugin options:

new TypedCSSModulesPlugin({ globPattern : '**/*.css' , postCssPlugins : defaultPlugins => [ require ( 'postcss-theme' )({ themePath : './theme' }), ...defaultPlugins, ], });

camelCase?: boolean

This field is optional. When set to true the CSS field definitions will be emitted using camel case naming conventions. When undefined or false the CSS field definitions will be emitted verbatim.

rootDir?: string

This field is optional. Project root directory (default: process.cwd() ).

searchDir?: string

This field is optional. Directory which includes target *.css files (default: './' ).

outDir?: string

This field is optional. Output directory (default: option.searchDir ).

License

Copyright (c) 2018 Dropbox, Inc.

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http :

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.