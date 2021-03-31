Simplest webpack loader for https://github.com/Quramy/typed-css-modules

I suggest using it as preloader. Unless you change the options (see below), it will generate .css.d.ts files near the .css . Please take a look at this discussion to make a decision.

It has one option - noEmit, which turns off emitting files to the output path of webpack.

You can affect how typed-css-modules behaves by using query parameters. The loader will pass any query parameters you specify (excluding noEmit) to the constructor of the DtsCreator class. For more info on available options, please take a look here: DtsCreator constructor.