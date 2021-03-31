Simplest webpack loader for https://github.com/Quramy/typed-css-modules
I suggest using it as preloader. Unless you change the options (see below), it
will generate
.css.d.ts files near the
.css. Please take a look at
this discussion to make a decision.
It has one option - noEmit, which turns off emitting files to the output path of webpack.
You can affect how
typed-css-modules behaves by using query parameters. The loader
will pass any query parameters you specify (excluding noEmit) to the constructor of the
DtsCreator
class. For more info on available options, please take a look here:
DtsCreator constructor.
const settings = {
// ...
module: {
loaders: [
// ...
{
enforce: 'pre',
test: /\.css$/,
exclude: /node_modules/,
loader: 'typed-css-modules-loader'
// or in case you want to use parameters:
// loader: 'typed-css-modules?outDir=/tmp'
// or in case you want to use noEmit:
// loader: 'typed-css-modules?noEmit'
}
],
}
// ...
}