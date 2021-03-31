openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tcm

typed-css-modules-loader

by Oleg Stepura
0.0.18 (see all)

💠 Webpack loader for typed-css-modules auto-creation

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.4K

GitHub Stars

62

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

typed-css-modules-loader

Simplest webpack loader for https://github.com/Quramy/typed-css-modules

I suggest using it as preloader. Unless you change the options (see below), it will generate .css.d.ts files near the .css. Please take a look at this discussion to make a decision.

It has one option - noEmit, which turns off emitting files to the output path of webpack.

You can affect how typed-css-modules behaves by using query parameters. The loader will pass any query parameters you specify (excluding noEmit) to the constructor of the DtsCreator class. For more info on available options, please take a look here: DtsCreator constructor.


const settings = {
  // ...
  module: {
    loaders: [
      // ...
      {
        enforce: 'pre',
        test: /\.css$/,
        exclude: /node_modules/,
        loader: 'typed-css-modules-loader'
        // or in case you want to use parameters:
        // loader: 'typed-css-modules?outDir=/tmp'
        // or in case you want to use noEmit:
        // loader: 'typed-css-modules?noEmit'
      }
    ],
  }
  // ...
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial