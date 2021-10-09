Creates TypeScript definition files from CSS Modules .css files.

If you have the following css,

@ value primary: red; .myClass { color : primary; }

typed-css-modules creates the following .d.ts files from the above css:

declare const styles: { readonly primary: string ; readonly myClass: string ; }; export = styles;

So, you can import CSS modules' class or variable into your TypeScript sources:

import styles from './styles.css' ; console .log( `<div class=" ${styles.myClass} "></div>` ); console .log( `<div style="color: ${styles.primary} "></div>` );

CLI

npm install -g typed-css-modules

And exec tcm <input directory> command. For example, if you have .css files under src directory, exec the following:

tcm src

Then, this creates *.css.d.ts files under the directory which has original .css file.

(your project root) - src/ | myStyle.css | myStyle.css.d.ts [created]

output directory

Use -o or --outDir option.

For example:

tcm -o dist src

(your project root) - src/ | myStyle.css - dist/ | myStyle.css.d.ts [created]

file name pattern

By the default, this tool searches **/*.css files under <input directory> . If you can customize glob pattern, you can use --pattern or -p option. Note the quotes around the glob to -p (they are required, so that your shell does not perform the expansion).

tcm -p 'src/**/*.icss' .

watch

With -w or --watch , this CLI watches files in the input directory.

camelize CSS token

With -c or --camelCase , kebab-cased CSS classes(such as .my-class {...} ) are exported as camelized TypeScript varibale name( export const myClass: string ).

You can pass --camelCase dashes to only camelize dashes in the class name. Since version 0.27.1 in the webpack css-loader . This will keep upperCase class names intact, e.g.:

.SomeComponent { height : 10px ; }

becomes

declare const styles: { readonly SomeComponent: string ; }; export = styles;

See also webpack css-loader's camelCase option.

named exports (enable tree shaking)

With -e or --namedExports , types are exported as named exports as opposed to default exports. This enables support for the namedExports css-loader feature, required for webpack to tree shake the final CSS (learn more here).

Use this option in combination with https://webpack.js.org/loaders/css-loader/#namedexport and https://webpack.js.org/loaders/style-loader/#namedexport (if you use style-loader ).

When this option is enabled, the type definition changes to support named exports.

NOTE: this option enables camelcase by default.

.SomeComponent { height : 10px ; }

Standard output:

declare const styles: { readonly SomeComponent: string ; }; export = styles;

Named exports output:

export const someComponent: string ;

API

npm install typed-css-modules

import DtsCreator from 'typed-css-modules' ; let creator = new DtsCreator(); creator.create( 'src/style.css' ).then( content => { console .log(content.tokens); console .log(content.formatted); content.writeFile(); });

class DtsCreator

DtsCreator instance processes the input CSS and create TypeScript definition contents.

new DtsCreator(option)

You can set the following options:

option.rootDir : Project root directory(default: process.cwd() ).

: Project root directory(default: ). option.searchDir : Directory which includes target *.css files(default: './' ).

: Directory which includes target files(default: ). option.outDir : Output directory(default: option.searchDir ).

: Output directory(default: ). option.camelCase : Camelize CSS class tokens.

: Camelize CSS class tokens. option.namedExports : Use named exports as opposed to default exports to enable tree shaking. Requires import * as style from './file.module.css'; (default: false )

: Use named exports as opposed to default exports to enable tree shaking. Requires (default: ) option.EOL : EOL (end of line) for the generated d.ts files. Possible values '

' or '\r

' (default: os.EOL ).

Returns DtsContent instance.

filepath : path of target .css file.

: path of target .css file. contents (optional): the CSS content of the filepath . If set, DtsCreator uses the contents instead of the original contents of the filepath .

class DtsContent

DtsContent instance has *.d.ts content, final output path, and function to write file.

Writes the DtsContent instance's content to a file. Returns the DtsContent instance.

postprocessor (optional): a function that takes the formatted definition string and returns a modified string that will be the final content written to the file. You could use this, for example, to pass generated definitions through a formatter like Prettier, or to add a comment to the top of generated files: dtsContent.writeFile( definition => `// Generated automatically, do not edit

${definition} ` );

tokens

An array of tokens retrieved from input CSS file. e.g. ['myClass']

contents

An array of TypeScript definition expressions. e.g. ['export const myClass: string;'] .

formatted

A string of TypeScript definition expression.

e.g.

export const myClass: string ;

messageList

An array of messages. The messages contains invalid token information. e.g. ['my-class is not valid TypeScript variable name.'] .

outputFilePath

Final output file path.

Remarks

If your input CSS file has the following class names, these invalid tokens are not written to output .d.ts file.

.while { color : red; } .my-class { color : red; } .myClass { color : red; }

Example

There is a minimum example in this repository example folder. Clone this repository and run cd example; npm i; npm start .

Or please see https://github.com/Quramy/typescript-css-modules-demo. It's a working demonstration of CSS Modules with React and TypeScript.

License

This software is released under the MIT License, see LICENSE.txt.