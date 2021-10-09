Creates TypeScript definition files from CSS Modules .css files.
If you have the following css,
/* styles.css */
@value primary: red;
.myClass {
color: primary;
}
typed-css-modules creates the following .d.ts files from the above css:
/* styles.css.d.ts */
declare const styles: {
readonly primary: string;
readonly myClass: string;
};
export = styles;
So, you can import CSS modules' class or variable into your TypeScript sources:
/* app.ts */
import styles from './styles.css';
console.log(`<div class="${styles.myClass}"></div>`);
console.log(`<div style="color: ${styles.primary}"></div>`);
npm install -g typed-css-modules
And exec
tcm <input directory> command.
For example, if you have .css files under
src directory, exec the following:
tcm src
Then, this creates
*.css.d.ts files under the directory which has original .css file.
(your project root)
- src/
| myStyle.css
| myStyle.css.d.ts [created]
Use
-o or
--outDir option.
For example:
tcm -o dist src
(your project root)
- src/
| myStyle.css
- dist/
| myStyle.css.d.ts [created]
By the default, this tool searches
**/*.css files under
<input directory>.
If you can customize glob pattern, you can use
--pattern or
-p option.
Note the quotes around the glob to
-p (they are required, so that your shell does not perform the expansion).
tcm -p 'src/**/*.icss' .
With
-w or
--watch, this CLI watches files in the input directory.
With
-c or
--camelCase, kebab-cased CSS classes(such as
.my-class {...}) are exported as camelized TypeScript varibale name(
export const myClass: string).
You can pass
--camelCase dashes to only camelize dashes in the class name. Since version
0.27.1 in the
webpack
css-loader. This will keep upperCase class names intact, e.g.:
.SomeComponent {
height: 10px;
}
becomes
declare const styles: {
readonly SomeComponent: string;
};
export = styles;
See also webpack css-loader's camelCase option.
With
-e or
--namedExports, types are exported as named exports as opposed to default exports.
This enables support for the
namedExports css-loader feature, required for webpack to tree shake the final CSS (learn more here).
Use this option in combination with https://webpack.js.org/loaders/css-loader/#namedexport and https://webpack.js.org/loaders/style-loader/#namedexport (if you use
style-loader).
When this option is enabled, the type definition changes to support named exports.
NOTE: this option enables camelcase by default.
.SomeComponent {
height: 10px;
}
Standard output:
declare const styles: {
readonly SomeComponent: string;
};
export = styles;
Named exports output:
export const someComponent: string;
npm install typed-css-modules
import DtsCreator from 'typed-css-modules';
let creator = new DtsCreator();
creator.create('src/style.css').then(content => {
console.log(content.tokens); // ['myClass']
console.log(content.formatted); // 'export const myClass: string;'
content.writeFile(); // writes this content to "src/style.css.d.ts"
});
DtsCreator instance processes the input CSS and create TypeScript definition contents.
new DtsCreator(option)
You can set the following options:
option.rootDir: Project root directory(default:
process.cwd()).
option.searchDir: Directory which includes target
*.css files(default:
'./').
option.outDir: Output directory(default:
option.searchDir).
option.camelCase: Camelize CSS class tokens.
option.namedExports: Use named exports as opposed to default exports to enable tree shaking. Requires
import * as style from './file.module.css'; (default:
false)
option.EOL: EOL (end of line) for the generated
d.ts files. Possible values
'\n' or
'\r\n'(default:
os.EOL).
create(filepath, contents) => Promise(dtsContent)
Returns
DtsContent instance.
filepath: path of target .css file.
contents(optional): the CSS content of the
filepath. If set, DtsCreator uses the contents instead of the original contents of the
filepath.
DtsContent instance has
*.d.ts content, final output path, and function to write file.
writeFile(postprocessor) => Promise(dtsContent)
Writes the DtsContent instance's content to a file. Returns the DtsContent instance.
postprocessor (optional): a function that takes the formatted definition string and returns a modified string that will be the final content written to the file.
You could use this, for example, to pass generated definitions through a formatter like Prettier, or to add a comment to the top of generated files:
dtsContent.writeFile(definition => `// Generated automatically, do not edit\n${definition}`);
tokens
An array of tokens retrieved from input CSS file.
e.g.
['myClass']
contents
An array of TypeScript definition expressions.
e.g.
['export const myClass: string;'].
formatted
A string of TypeScript definition expression.
e.g.
export const myClass: string;
messageList
An array of messages. The messages contains invalid token information.
e.g.
['my-class is not valid TypeScript variable name.'].
outputFilePath
Final output file path.
If your input CSS file has the following class names, these invalid tokens are not written to output
.d.ts file.
/* TypeScript reserved word */
.while {
color: red;
}
/* invalid TypeScript variable */
/* If camelCase option is set, this token will be converted to 'myClass' */
.my-class {
color: red;
}
/* it's ok */
.myClass {
color: red;
}
There is a minimum example in this repository
example folder. Clone this repository and run
cd example; npm i; npm start.
Or please see https://github.com/Quramy/typescript-css-modules-demo. It's a working demonstration of CSS Modules with React and TypeScript.
This software is released under the MIT License, see LICENSE.txt.