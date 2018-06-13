An array of the world's countries, complete with full TypeScript declaration support.

Installation

Install from the NPM registry with NPM itself, or with Yarn:

npm install typed-countries yarn add typed-countries

Importing

You can import the package with ES6-style imports, or through Node's require:

import { countries, regions } from "typed-countries" ; const countries = require ( "typed-countries" ).countries; const regions = require ( "typed-countries" ).regions;

This package also uses an ES6-style default export:

import countries from "typed-countries" ; const countries = require ( "typed-countries" ).default;

Usage

The export is an array of country objects, which means you can use all of the usual array operations on the country list:

import { countries } from "typed-countries" ; const usa = countries.find( c => c.iso === "US" ); console .log(usa);

This package also contains an simple string array of all 6 regions used in the countries array.

import { regions } from "typed-countries" ; console .log(regions);

TypeScript

If you're using TypeScript, you can easily import the Country, Region and State interfaces: