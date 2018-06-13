openbase logo
typed-countries

by Joshua Harms
1.1.1 (see all)

An array of the world's countries, complete with full TypeScript declaration support.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

typed-countries

An array of the world's countries, complete with full TypeScript declaration support.

Installation

Install from the NPM registry with NPM itself, or with Yarn:

# NPM:
npm install typed-countries

# or Yarn:
yarn add typed-countries

Importing

You can import the package with ES6-style imports, or through Node's require:

//ES6-style import
import { countries, regions } from "typed-countries";

//Require
const countries = require("typed-countries").countries;
const regions = require("typed-countries").regions;

This package also uses an ES6-style default export:

//ES6-style default import
import countries from "typed-countries";

//Require
const countries = require("typed-countries").default;

Usage

The export is an array of country objects, which means you can use all of the usual array operations on the country list:

import { countries } from "typed-countries";

const usa = countries.find(c => c.iso === "US");

console.log(usa); 
// {
//     iso: 'US',
//     name: 'United States',
//     hasPostalCodes: true,
//     region: "Americas",
//     states: [
//         { 
//             iso: 'AL', 
//             name: 'Alabama' 
//         },
//         ...
//     ],
//     zipRegex: "^\\d{5}([\\-]\\d{4})?$"
// }

This package also contains an simple string array of all 6 regions used in the countries array.

import { regions } from "typed-countries";

console.log(regions);
// [ "Asia", "Europe", "Africa", "Oceania", "Americas", "Antarctica" ]

TypeScript

If you're using TypeScript, you can easily import the Country, Region and State interfaces:

import { countries, Country, State, Region } from "typed-countries";

const usa: Country = countries.find(c => c.iso === "US");
const iowa: State = usa.states.find(c => c.iso === "IA");
const region: Region = usa.region; // "Americas"

