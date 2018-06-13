An array of the world's countries, complete with full TypeScript declaration support.
Install from the NPM registry with NPM itself, or with Yarn:
# NPM:
npm install typed-countries
# or Yarn:
yarn add typed-countries
You can import the package with ES6-style imports, or through Node's require:
//ES6-style import
import { countries, regions } from "typed-countries";
//Require
const countries = require("typed-countries").countries;
const regions = require("typed-countries").regions;
This package also uses an ES6-style default export:
//ES6-style default import
import countries from "typed-countries";
//Require
const countries = require("typed-countries").default;
The export is an array of country objects, which means you can use all of the usual array operations on the country list:
import { countries } from "typed-countries";
const usa = countries.find(c => c.iso === "US");
console.log(usa);
// {
// iso: 'US',
// name: 'United States',
// hasPostalCodes: true,
// region: "Americas",
// states: [
// {
// iso: 'AL',
// name: 'Alabama'
// },
// ...
// ],
// zipRegex: "^\\d{5}([\\-]\\d{4})?$"
// }
This package also contains an simple string array of all 6 regions used in the countries array.
import { regions } from "typed-countries";
console.log(regions);
// [ "Asia", "Europe", "Africa", "Oceania", "Americas", "Antarctica" ]
If you're using TypeScript, you can easily import the Country, Region and State interfaces:
import { countries, Country, State, Region } from "typed-countries";
const usa: Country = countries.find(c => c.iso === "US");
const iowa: State = usa.states.find(c => c.iso === "IA");
const region: Region = usa.region; // "Americas"