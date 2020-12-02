Validation with good Flow and TypeScript type inference
Contract is a function that receives an arbitrary value and validates it.
Сontract returns the value if it passed the validation, or an instance of
ValidationError otherwise.
Contracts are a 100% guarantee that the data that passed validation matches your expected type definitions.
npm:
npm install --save typed-contracts
yarn:
yarn add typed-contracts
All contracts have this interface:
type Contract<+T> = {
(valueName: string): {
(value: mixed): ValidationError | T,
optional(value: mixed): ValidationError | void | T,
maybe(value: mixed): ValidationError | ?T,
},
(valueName: string, value: mixed): ValidationError | T,
optional(valueName: string): (value: mixed) => ValidationError | void | T,
optional(valueName: string, value: mixed): ValidationError | void | T,
maybe(valueName: string): (value: mixed) => ValidationError | ?T,
maybe(valueName: string, value: mixed): ValidationError | ?T,
}
Interface usage:
contract('my value', value) // => ValidationError | ValidValue
contract.maybe('my value', null) // => null
contract.maybe('my value', undefined) // => undefined
contract.maybe('my value', value) // => ValidationError | ValidValue
contract.optional('my value', undefined) // => undefined
contract.optional('my value', value) // => ValidationError | ValidValue
Contracts are curried:
contract('my value')(value)
contract('my value').maybe(value)
contract('my value').optional(value)
contract.maybe('my value')(value)
contract.optional('my value')(value)
/* @flow */
const {
array, object, string,
union, ValidationError,
} = require('typed-contracts')
type Person = {
+name: string,
+gender: 'm' | 'f',
+friends: $ReadOnlyArray<Person>,
+email?: string | $ReadOnlyArray<string>,
}
// person returns Person-compatible value or ValidationError
const person = object({
name: string,
gender: union('m', 'f'),
friends: array((valueName, value) => person(valueName, value)),
email: union(string, array(string)).optional,
})
// We need to control compatibility of the return value type with Person
const userValidate:
(value: mixed) => Person | ValidationError =
person('user')
const user = userValidate({ name: 'Vasya' })
array
Aliases:
isArray,
passArray,
arr,
isArr,
passArr.
Creates a contract which expects an array of values that are validated by the initial contract.
(...contracts: Array<
(valueName: string, value: mixed) => ValidationError | T,
>) => Contract
literal
Aliases:
isLiteral,
passLiteral,
lit,
isLit,
passLit.
Creates a contract which expects a specific string, number or boolean value.
(expected: string | number | boolean) => Contract
nul
Aliases:
isNull,
passNull.
Creates a contract which expects null.
number
Aliases:
isNumber,
passNumber,
num,
isNum,
passNum.
Creates a contract which expects a number.
boolean
Aliases:
isBoolean,
passBoolean,
bool,
isBool,
passBool.
Creates a contract which expects a boolean.
object
Aliases:
isObject,
passObject,
obj,
isObj,
passObj.
Creates a contract which expects an object whose properties are validated by the corresponding contracts in the spec.
(spec: { [key: string] (valueName: string, value: mixed) => (ValidationError | T) }) => Contract
shape
(spec: { [key: string] (valueName: string, value: mixed) => (ValidationError | void | T) }) => Contract
objectOf
Aliases:
isObjectOf,
passObjectOf,
objOf,
isObjOf,
passObjOf.
Creates a contract which expects an object whose properties are validated by the corresponding contracts in the spec.
(...contracts: Array<
| string
| number
| boolean
| ((valueName: string, value: mixed) => ValidationError | T),
>) => Contract
string
Aliases:
isString,
passString,
str,
isStr,
passStr.
Creates a contract which expects a string.
union
Aliases:
isUnion,
passUnion,
uni,
isUni,
passUni.
Creates a contract which expects a value, validating one of the initial contracts.
(...contracts: Array<
| string
| number
| boolean
| ((valueName: string, value: mixed) => ValidationError | T),
>) => Contract
undef
Aliases:
isUndefined,
passUndefined,
isUndef,
passUndef,
isVoid,
passVoid.
Creates a contract which expects
undefined.
import * as t from 'typed-contracts';
import { type Either, Right, Left } from 'igogo';
const transform = <T>(
result: t.ValidationError | T,
): Either<t.ValidationError, T> =>
result instanceof t.ValidationError ? Left(result) : Right(result);
const string = t.string.mapResult(transform);
const number = t.number.match<Either<*, *>>(Right, Left);