openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tc

typed-contracts

by Pavel Tereschenko
3.0.0 (see all)

Validation with good Flow and TypeScript type inference

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

202

GitHub Stars

91

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/52
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

typed-contracts

Lint and test

Validation with good Flow and TypeScript type inference

What it is

Contract is a function that receives an arbitrary value and validates it. Сontract returns the value if it passed the validation, or an instance of ValidationError otherwise. Contracts are a 100% guarantee that the data that passed validation matches your expected type definitions.

Install

npm: npm install --save typed-contracts

yarn: yarn add typed-contracts

How it works

All contracts have this interface:

type Contract<+T> = {
  (valueName: string): {
    (value: mixed): ValidationError | T,
    optional(value: mixed): ValidationError | void | T,
    maybe(value: mixed): ValidationError | ?T,
  },

  (valueName: string, value: mixed): ValidationError | T,

  optional(valueName: string): (value: mixed) => ValidationError | void | T,
  optional(valueName: string, value: mixed): ValidationError | void | T,

  maybe(valueName: string): (value: mixed) => ValidationError | ?T,
  maybe(valueName: string, value: mixed): ValidationError | ?T,
}

Interface usage:

contract('my value', value)               // => ValidationError | ValidValue
contract.maybe('my value', null)          // => null
contract.maybe('my value', undefined)     // => undefined
contract.maybe('my value', value)         // => ValidationError | ValidValue
contract.optional('my value', undefined)  // => undefined
contract.optional('my value', value)      // => ValidationError | ValidValue

Contracts are curried:

contract('my value')(value)
contract('my value').maybe(value)
contract('my value').optional(value)
contract.maybe('my value')(value)
contract.optional('my value')(value)

Contracts can be combined

/* @flow */

const {
  array, object, string,
  union, ValidationError,
} = require('typed-contracts')

type Person = {
  +name: string,
  +gender: 'm' | 'f',
  +friends: $ReadOnlyArray<Person>,
  +email?: string | $ReadOnlyArray<string>,
}

// person returns Person-compatible value or ValidationError
const person = object({
  name: string,
  gender: union('m', 'f'),
  friends: array((valueName, value) => person(valueName, value)),
  email: union(string, array(string)).optional,
})

// We need to control compatibility of the return value type with Person
const userValidate:
  (value: mixed) => Person | ValidationError =
    person('user')

const user = userValidate({ name: 'Vasya' })

Contracts API

array

Aliases: isArray, passArray, arr, isArr, passArr.

Creates a contract which expects an array of values that are validated by the initial contract.

(...contracts: Array<
  (valueName: string, value: mixed) => ValidationError | T,
>) => Contract

literal

Aliases: isLiteral, passLiteral, lit, isLit, passLit.

Creates a contract which expects a specific string, number or boolean value.

(expected: string | number | boolean) => Contract

nul

Aliases: isNull, passNull.

Creates a contract which expects null.

number

Aliases: isNumber, passNumber, num, isNum, passNum.

Creates a contract which expects a number.

boolean

Aliases: isBoolean, passBoolean, bool, isBool, passBool.

Creates a contract which expects a boolean.

object

Aliases: isObject, passObject, obj, isObj, passObj.

Creates a contract which expects an object whose properties are validated by the corresponding contracts in the spec.

(spec: { [key: string] (valueName: string, value: mixed) => (ValidationError | T) }) => Contract

shape

(spec: { [key: string] (valueName: string, value: mixed) => (ValidationError | void | T) }) => Contract

objectOf

Aliases: isObjectOf, passObjectOf, objOf, isObjOf, passObjOf.

Creates a contract which expects an object whose properties are validated by the corresponding contracts in the spec.

(...contracts: Array<
  | string
  | number
  | boolean
  | ((valueName: string, value: mixed) => ValidationError | T),
>) => Contract

string

Aliases: isString, passString, str, isStr, passStr.

Creates a contract which expects a string.

union

Aliases: isUnion, passUnion, uni, isUni, passUni.

Creates a contract which expects a value, validating one of the initial contracts.

(...contracts: Array<
  | string
  | number
  | boolean
  | ((valueName: string, value: mixed) => ValidationError | T),
>) => Contract

undef

Aliases: isUndefined, passUndefined, isUndef, passUndef, isVoid, passVoid.

Creates a contract which expects undefined.

Using with ADT

import * as t from 'typed-contracts';
import { type Either, Right, Left } from 'igogo';

const transform = <T>(
  result: t.ValidationError | T,
): Either<t.ValidationError, T> =>
  result instanceof t.ValidationError ? Left(result) : Right(result);

const string = t.string.mapResult(transform);

const number = t.number.match<Either<*, *>>(Right, Left);

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Sergey SovaSaint-Petersburg57 Ratings0 Reviews
🦀 Rustacean, Frontender, Podcaster 🔍 @cardbox @accesso-app
3 months ago
Ilya Lesik20 Ratings0 Reviews
The main contributor of @react-figma
August 27, 2020

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial