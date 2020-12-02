Validation with good Flow and TypeScript type inference

What it is

Contract is a function that receives an arbitrary value and validates it. Сontract returns the value if it passed the validation, or an instance of ValidationError otherwise. Contracts are a 100% guarantee that the data that passed validation matches your expected type definitions.

Install

npm: npm install --save typed-contracts

yarn: yarn add typed-contracts

How it works

All contracts have this interface:

type Contract<+T> = { (valueName: string): { (value: mixed): ValidationError | T, optional(value: mixed): ValidationError | void | T, maybe(value: mixed): ValidationError | ?T, }, (valueName: string, value : mixed): ValidationError | T, optional(valueName: string): ( value: mixed ) => ValidationError | void | T, optional(valueName: string, value : mixed): ValidationError | void | T, maybe(valueName: string): ( value: mixed ) => ValidationError | ?T, maybe(valueName: string, value : mixed): ValidationError | ?T, }

Interface usage:

contract( 'my value' , value) contract.maybe( 'my value' , null ) contract.maybe( 'my value' , undefined ) contract.maybe( 'my value' , value) contract.optional( 'my value' , undefined ) contract.optional( 'my value' , value)

Contracts are curried:

contract( 'my value' )(value) contract( 'my value' ).maybe(value) contract( 'my value' ).optional(value) contract.maybe( 'my value' )(value) contract.optional( 'my value' )(value)

Contracts can be combined

const { array, object, string, union, ValidationError, } = require ( 'typed-contracts' ) type Person = { +name: string, +gender: 'm' | 'f' , +friends: $ReadOnlyArray<Person>, +email?: string | $ReadOnlyArray<string>, } const person = object({ name : string, gender : union( 'm' , 'f' ), friends : array( ( valueName, value ) => person(valueName, value)), email : union(string, array(string)).optional, }) const userValidate: ( value: mixed ) => Person | ValidationError = person( 'user' ) const user = userValidate({ name : 'Vasya' })

Contracts API

array

Aliases: isArray , passArray , arr , isArr , passArr .

Creates a contract which expects an array of values that are validated by the initial contract.

(...contracts: Array < ( valueName: string, value: mixed ) => ValidationError | T, >) => Contract

literal

Aliases: isLiteral , passLiteral , lit , isLit , passLit .

Creates a contract which expects a specific string, number or boolean value.

(expected: string | number | boolean) => Contract

nul

Aliases: isNull , passNull .

Creates a contract which expects null.

number

Aliases: isNumber , passNumber , num , isNum , passNum .

Creates a contract which expects a number.

boolean

Aliases: isBoolean , passBoolean , bool , isBool , passBool .

Creates a contract which expects a boolean.

object

Aliases: isObject , passObject , obj , isObj , passObj .

Creates a contract which expects an object whose properties are validated by the corresponding contracts in the spec.

(spec: { [key: string] (valueName: string, value : mixed) => ( ValidationError | T ) }) => Contract

shape

(spec: { [key: string] (valueName: string, value : mixed) => ( ValidationError | void | T ) }) => Contract

objectOf

Aliases: isObjectOf , passObjectOf , objOf , isObjOf , passObjOf .

Creates a contract which expects an object whose properties are validated by the corresponding contracts in the spec.

(...contracts: Array < | string | number | boolean | ( (valueName: string, value: mixed ) => ValidationError | T), >) => Contract

string

Aliases: isString , passString , str , isStr , passStr .

Creates a contract which expects a string.

union

Aliases: isUnion , passUnion , uni , isUni , passUni .

Creates a contract which expects a value, validating one of the initial contracts.

(...contracts: Array < | string | number | boolean | ( (valueName: string, value: mixed ) => ValidationError | T), >) => Contract

undef

Aliases: isUndefined , passUndefined , isUndef , passUndef , isVoid , passVoid .

Creates a contract which expects undefined .

Using with ADT