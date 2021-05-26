Preview |
(CN DOC) 中文文档
PJAX Version | Change Log | Donate 捐赠支持
As lovely as sagiri, based on hexo-theme-sagiri
git clone https://github.com/shiyiya/typecho-theme-sagiri.git
Most of Feature was off, turn on by yourself.
Using Prism.js as code highlighting. sagiri default comes with 5 themes & supported 32 language, if you need more, just go here to download.
Create Page.
Select the corresponding template and fill in the correct path and turn off "allow commomt"
|search.html
|Without restriction
|archive.html
|category.html
video Short Code
- bilibili video
[bplayer](https://www.bilibili.com/video/av68718423)
- local video
[lplayer](/usr/uploads/2019/11/330578098.mp4)
- youtube video
[yplayer](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wv1bHjMGUBY)
will render
...
Index Post Card
Home Article Overview The default maximum output is Infinity characters, you can manually add the truncation
<!-- more --> control output.
⬇ ⬇ ⬇ example (Article content)
## hello world
<!--more-->
**I will not show it on the single page**
~~Can you find me?~~
Article thumbnail weight of the thumbnail: Article field -> The first Upload Image of Article -> Image link in the article -> Random Image
Create a template before this, the content format is as follows
- ![avatar descript](avatar href)[href descript](href)<hr> descript
- [title](href) <hr> descript
- [title](href)
How to import custom Emoji ?
