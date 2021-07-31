openbase logo
typechecker

by bevry
7.18.0

Utilities to get and check variable types (isString, isPlainObject, isRegExp, etc)

Readme

TypeChecker

Utilities to get and check variable types (isString, isPlainObject, isRegExp, etc)

Why?

Why should I use this instead of say instanceof?

Under certain circumstances instanceof may not return the correct results. This occurs with node's vm module especially, and circumstances where an object's prototype has been dereferenced from the original. As such, for basic == and === checks (like a === null), you're fine not using this, but for checks when you would have done instanceof (like err instanceof Error), you should try to use this instead. Plus things like isPlainObject are darn useful!

Usage

Complete API Documentation.

Install

npm

  • Install: npm install --save typechecker
  • Import: import * as pkg from ('typechecker')
  • Require: const pkg = require('typechecker')

Deno

import * as pkg from 'https://unpkg.com/typechecker@^7.18.0/edition-deno/index.ts'

Skypack

<script type="module">
    import * as pkg from '//cdn.skypack.dev/typechecker@^7.18.0'
</script>

unpkg

<script type="module">
    import * as pkg from '//unpkg.com/typechecker@^7.18.0'
</script>

jspm

<script type="module">
    import * as pkg from '//dev.jspm.io/typechecker@7.18.0'
</script>

Editions

This package is published with the following editions:

  • typechecker/source/index.ts is TypeScript source code with Import for modules
  • typechecker/edition-browsers/index.js is TypeScript compiled against ES2020 for web browsers with Import for modules
  • typechecker aliases typechecker/edition-es2019/index.js
  • typechecker/edition-es2019/index.js is TypeScript compiled against ES2019 for Node.js 10 || 12 || 14 || 16 with Require for modules
  • typechecker/edition-es2019-esm/index.js is TypeScript compiled against ES2019 for Node.js 12 || 14 || 16 with Import for modules
  • typechecker/edition-deno/index.ts is TypeScript source code made to be compatible with Deno

History

Discover the release history by heading on over to the HISTORY.md file.

Contribute

Discover how you can contribute by heading on over to the CONTRIBUTING.md file.

Backers

Maintainers

These amazing people are maintaining this project:

Sponsors

No sponsors yet! Will you be the first?

Contributors

These amazing people have contributed code to this project:

Discover how you can contribute by heading on over to the CONTRIBUTING.md file.

License

Unless stated otherwise all works are:

and licensed under:

