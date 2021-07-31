TypeChecker





Utilities to get and check variable types (isString, isPlainObject, isRegExp, etc)

Why should I use this instead of say instanceof ?

Under certain circumstances instanceof may not return the correct results. This occurs with node's vm module especially, and circumstances where an object's prototype has been dereferenced from the original. As such, for basic == and === checks (like a === null ), you're fine not using this, but for checks when you would have done instanceof (like err instanceof Error ), you should try to use this instead. Plus things like isPlainObject are darn useful!

Usage

Install

Install: npm install --save typechecker

Import: import * as pkg from ('typechecker')

Require: const pkg = require('typechecker')

import * as pkg from 'https://unpkg.com/typechecker@^7.18.0/edition-deno/index.ts'

< script type = "module" > import * as pkg from '//cdn.skypack.dev/typechecker@^7.18.0' </ script >

< script type = "module" > import * as pkg from '//unpkg.com/typechecker@^7.18.0' </ script >

< script type = "module" > import * as pkg from '//dev.jspm.io/typechecker@7.18.0' </ script >

This package is published with the following editions:

typechecker/source/index.ts is TypeScript source code with Import for modules

is TypeScript source code with Import for modules typechecker/edition-browsers/index.js is TypeScript compiled against ES2020 for web browsers with Import for modules

is TypeScript compiled against ES2020 for web browsers with Import for modules typechecker aliases typechecker/edition-es2019/index.js

aliases typechecker/edition-es2019/index.js is TypeScript compiled against ES2019 for Node.js 10 || 12 || 14 || 16 with Require for modules

is TypeScript compiled against ES2019 for Node.js 10 || 12 || 14 || 16 with Require for modules typechecker/edition-es2019-esm/index.js is TypeScript compiled against ES2019 for Node.js 12 || 14 || 16 with Import for modules

is TypeScript compiled against ES2019 for Node.js 12 || 14 || 16 with Import for modules typechecker/edition-deno/index.ts is TypeScript source code made to be compatible with Deno

