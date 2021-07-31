Utilities to get and check variable types (isString, isPlainObject, isRegExp, etc)
Why should I use this instead of say
instanceof?
Under certain circumstances
instanceof may not return the correct results. This occurs with node's vm module especially, and circumstances where an object's prototype has been dereferenced from the original. As such, for basic
== and
=== checks (like
a === null), you're fine not using this, but for checks when you would have done
instanceof (like
err instanceof Error), you should try to use this instead. Plus things like
isPlainObject are darn useful!
npm install --save typechecker
import * as pkg from ('typechecker')
const pkg = require('typechecker')
import * as pkg from 'https://unpkg.com/typechecker@^7.18.0/edition-deno/index.ts'
<script type="module">
import * as pkg from '//cdn.skypack.dev/typechecker@^7.18.0'
</script>
<script type="module">
import * as pkg from '//unpkg.com/typechecker@^7.18.0'
</script>
<script type="module">
import * as pkg from '//dev.jspm.io/typechecker@7.18.0'
</script>
This package is published with the following editions:
typechecker/source/index.ts is TypeScript source code with Import for modules
typechecker/edition-browsers/index.js is TypeScript compiled against ES2020 for web browsers with Import for modules
typechecker aliases
typechecker/edition-es2019/index.js
typechecker/edition-es2019/index.js is TypeScript compiled against ES2019 for Node.js 10 || 12 || 14 || 16 with Require for modules
typechecker/edition-es2019-esm/index.js is TypeScript compiled against ES2019 for Node.js 12 || 14 || 16 with Import for modules
typechecker/edition-deno/index.ts is TypeScript source code made to be compatible with Deno
