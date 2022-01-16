🔌 TypeScript bindings for Ethereum smart contracts
ethers.js,
hardhat,
truffle,
Web3.js or you can create your own
target
npm install --save-dev typechain
You will also need to install a desired target for example
@typechain/ethers-v4. Learn more about targets
|Package
|Version
|Description
|Examples
typechain
|Core package
|-
@typechain/ethers-v5
|Ethers ver 5 support (⚠️ requires TS 4.0 >=)
|example
@typechain/ethers-v4
|Ethers ver 4 support
|example
@typechain/truffle-v5
|Truffle ver 5 support
|example
@typechain/web3-v1
|Web3 ver 1 support
|example
@typechain/hardhat
|Hardhat plugin
|example-ethers example-truffle
@typechain/truffle-v4
|Truffle ver 4 support (deprecated)
|example
TypeChain generates only TypeScript typings (
d.ts) files, if you're looking for "opionated", "batteries included"
solution check out our new project: eth-sdk. It generates typesafe, ready to
use ethers.js wrappers and uses etherscan/sourcify to automatically get ABIs based only on smart contract addresses.
Under the hood,
eth-sdk relies on
TypeChain.
Note: If you use hardhat just use hardhat plugin.
typechain --target=(ethers-v4|ethers-v5|truffle-v4|truffle-v5|web3-v1|path-to-custom-target) [glob]
glob - pattern that will be used to find ABIs, remember about adding quotes:
typechain "**/*.json", examples:
./abis/**/*.abi,
./abis/?(Oasis.abi|OasisHelper.abi).
--target - ethers-v4, ethers-v5, truffle-v4, truffle-v5, web3-v1 or path to your custom target. Typechain will try
to load package named:
@typechain/${target}, so make sure that desired package is installed.
--out-dir (optional) - put all generated files to a specific dir.
--always-generate-overloads (optional) - some targets won't generate unnecessary types for overloaded functions by
default, this option forces to always generate them
TypeChain always will rewrite existing files. You should not commit them. Read more in FAQ section.
Example:
typechain --target ethers-v5 --out-dir app/contracts './node_modules/neufund-contracts/build/contracts/*.json'
Interacting with blockchain in Javascript is a pain. Developers need to remember not only a name of a given smart contract method or event but also it's full signature. This wastes time and might introduce bugs that will be triggered only in runtime. TypeChain solves these problems (as long as you use TypeScript).
TypeChain is a code generator - provide ABI file and name of your blockchain access library (ethers/truffle/web3.js) and you will get TypeScript typings compatible with a given library.
Install TypeChain with
yarn add --dev typechain and install desired target.
Run
typechain --target=your_target (you might need to make sure that it's available in your path if you installed it
only locally), it will automatically find all
.abi files in your project and generate Typescript classes based on
them. You can specify your glob pattern:
typechain --target=your_target "**/*.abi.json".
node_modules are always
ignored. We recommend git ignoring these generated files and making typechain part of your build process.
That's it! Now, you can simply import typings, check out our examples for more details.
Use
ethers-v5 target to generate wrappers for ethers.js lib. To make it
work great with Hardhat, use Hardhat plugin.
Truffle target is great when you use truffle contracts already. Check out truffle-typechain-example for more details. It require installing typings for truffle library itself.
Now you can simply use your contracts as you did before and get full type safety, yay!
Generates typings for contracts compatible with latest stable Web3.js version. Typings for library itself are now part
of the
Web3 1.0.0 library so nothing additional is needed. For now it needs explicit cast as shown
here, this will be fixed
after improving official typings.
If you provide solidity artifacts rather than plain ABIs as an input, TypeChain can generate NatSpec comments directly to your typings which enables simple access to docs while coding.
This might be useful when you're creating a library for users of your smartcontract and you don't want to lock yourself into any API provided by Web3 access providing library. You can generate basically any code (even for different languages than TypeScript!) that based on smartcontract's ABI.
A: NO — we believe that no generated files should go to git repository. You should git ignore them and make
typechain run automatically for example in post install hook in package.json:
"postinstall":"typechain"
When you update ABI, just regenerate files with TypeChain and Typescript compiler will find any breaking changes for you.
A: You can create your own target and generate basically any code.
A: We will automatically format generated classes with
prettier to match your coding preferences (just make sure to
use
.prettierrc file).
Furthermore, TypeChain will silent
eslint and
tslint errors for generated files.
import { runTypeChain, glob } from 'typechain'
async function main() {
const cwd = process.cwd()
// find all files matching the glob
const allFiles = glob(cwd, [`${config.paths.artifacts}/!(build-info)/**/+([a-zA-Z0-9_]).json`])
const result = await runTypeChain({
cwd,
filesToProcess: allFiles,
allFiles,
outDir: 'out directory',
target: 'target name',
})
}
main().catch(console.error)
If you don't care about incremental generation just specify the same set of files for
filesToProcess and
allFiles.
For incremental generation example read the source code of
hardhat plugin.
Check out our contributing guidelines