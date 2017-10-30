openbase logo
tjb

typeahead.js-bootstrap-css

by Bass Jobsen
1.2.1 (see all)

LESS / CSS code for using typeahead.js with Bootstrap 3

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

Typeahead.js and Bootstrap 3

For Bootstrap 4 try typeaheadjs.css

typeahead.js

The typeahead.js library consists of 2 components: the suggestion engine, Bloodhound, and the UI view, Typeahead. The suggestion engine is responsible for computing suggestions for a given query. The UI view is responsible for rendering suggestions and handling DOM interactions. Both components can be used separately, but when used together, they can provided a rich typeahead experience.

Bootstrap 3

Bootstrap is a sleek, intuitive, and powerful front-end framework for faster and easier web development, created by Mark Otto and Jacob Thornton, and maintained by the core team with the massive support and involvement of the community.

To get started, check out http://getbootstrap.com!

History

With Twitter Bootstrap 3 the typeahead plugin had been dropped. @mdo says: "in favor of folks using Twitter's typeahead. Twitter's typeahead has more features than the old bootstrap-typeahead.js and less bugs." Twitter's typeahead don't work direct with Bootstrap 3. The DOM structure of the dropdown menu used by typeahead.js differs from the DOM structure of the Bootstrap dropdown menu. You'll need to load some additional CSS in order to get the typeahead.js dropdown menu to fit the default Bootstrap theme. You can download the basic CSS here, or use the LESS file to integrate it into your project. CSS and LESS are build with the latest LESS code of Bootstrap 3.1.0. Code does not introduce new mixins and only extends Bootstrap's LESS. If you search for a more extended version try: typeahead.js-bootstrap3.less.

Note also the orginal typeahead plugin still works with Bootstrap 3.

Download

How to use

CSS

Include the CSS file after Bootstrap's CSS in your HTML:

<link href="bootstrap-3.1.0/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="typeaheadjs.css" rel="stylesheet">

LESS

  1. Copy typeaheadjs.less into your Bootstrap's LESS folder
  2. Import this file into bootstrap.less: @import "typeaheadjs.less";
  3. Recompile Bootstrap

Example

ScreenShot

Examples

Run npm install. Now the .html files can be opened standalone. Thanks to @holtkamp.

