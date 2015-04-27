openbase logo
typeahead-js-commonjs

by twitter
0.11.3 (see all)

typeahead.js is a fast and fully-featured autocomplete library

Overview

Readme

build status Built with Grunt

typeahead.js

Inspired by twitter.com's autocomplete search functionality, typeahead.js is a flexible JavaScript library that provides a strong foundation for building robust typeaheads.

The typeahead.js library consists of 2 components: the suggestion engine, Bloodhound, and the UI view, Typeahead. The suggestion engine is responsible for computing suggestions for a given query. The UI view is responsible for rendering suggestions and handling DOM interactions. Both components can be used separately, but when used together, they can provide a rich typeahead experience.

Getting Started

How you acquire typeahead.js is up to you.

Preferred method:

  • Install with Bower: $ bower install typeahead.js

Other methods:

Note: both bloodhound.js and typeahead.jquery.js have a dependency on jQuery 1.9+.

Documentation

Examples

For some working examples of typeahead.js, visit the examples page.

Browser Support

  • Chrome
  • Firefox 3.5+
  • Safari 4+
  • Internet Explorer 8+
  • Opera 11+

NOTE: typeahead.js is not tested on mobile browsers.

Customer Support

For general questions about typeahead.js, tweet at @typeahead.

For technical questions, you should post a question on Stack Overflow and tag it with typeahead.js.

Issues

Discovered a bug? Please create an issue here on GitHub!

https://github.com/twitter/typeahead.js/issues

Versioning

For transparency and insight into our release cycle, releases will be numbered with the following format:

<major>.<minor>.<patch>

And constructed with the following guidelines:

  • Breaking backwards compatibility bumps the major
  • New additions without breaking backwards compatibility bumps the minor
  • Bug fixes and misc changes bump the patch

For more information on semantic versioning, please visit http://semver.org/.

Testing

Tests are written using Jasmine and ran with Karma. To run the test suite with PhantomJS, run $ npm test.

Developers

If you plan on contributing to typeahead.js, be sure to read the contributing guidelines. A good starting place for new contributors are issues labeled with entry-level. Entry-level issues tend to require minor changes and provide developers a chance to get more familiar with typeahead.js before taking on more challenging work.

In order to build and test typeahead.js, you'll need to install its dev dependencies ($ npm install) and have grunt-cli installed ($ npm install -g grunt-cli). Below is an overview of the available Grunt tasks that'll be useful in development.

  • grunt build – Builds typeahead.js from source.
  • grunt lint – Runs source and test files through JSHint.
  • grunt watch – Rebuilds typeahead.js whenever a source file is modified.
  • grunt server – Serves files from the root of typeahead.js on localhost:8888. Useful for using test/playground.html for debugging/testing.
  • grunt dev – Runs grunt watch and grunt server in parallel.

Maintainers

Authors

License

Copyright 2013 Twitter, Inc.

Licensed under the MIT License

