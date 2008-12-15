openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
typ

typeable

by Kristijan Sedlak
2.4.1 (see all)

A library for checking and casting types.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

410

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status NPM Version Dependency Status

typeable.js

A library for checking and casting types.

This is a light weight open source package for use on server or in browser (using module bundler). The source code is available on GitHub where you can also find our issue tracker.

  • RawModel.js: Strongly-typed JavaScript object with support for validation and error handling.
  • Validatable.js: A library for synchronous and asynchronous validation.
  • Handleable.js: A library for synchronous and asynchronous error handling.

Install

Run the command below to install the package.

$ npm install --save typeable

Examples

import {cast} from 'typeable';

// general use
cast(100, 'String'); // => '100'
cast('true', 'Boolean'); // => true
cast('10.13', 'Integer'); // => 10
cast('10.13', 'Float'); // => 10.13
cast('10.13', 'Number'); // => 10.13
cast(1229380112300, 'Date'); // => Date(2008-12-15T22:28:32.300Z)
cast('John', ['Any']); // => ['John']
cast(100, ['String']); // => ['100']
cast([100], ['String']); // => ['100']
cast('true', ['Boolean']); // => [true]
cast(['true'], ['Boolean']); // => [true]
cast('10.13', ['Integer']); // => [10]
cast(['10.13'], ['Integer']); // => [10]
cast('10.13', ['Float']); // => [10.13]
cast(['10.13'], ['Float']); // => [10.13]
cast('10.13', ['Number']); // => [10.13]
cast(['10.13'], ['Number']); // => [10.13]
cast(1229380112300, ['Date']); // => [Date(2008-12-15T22:28:32.300Z)]
cast([1229380112300], ['Date']); // => [Date(2008-12-15T22:28:32.300Z)]

// short syntax
cast('10.13', 'Integer'); // => 10

// custom types
cast('value', (value) => `custom ${value}`); // => 'custom value'

API

Data Types

TypeDescription
'Any'A value of different types (excluding arrays).
['Any']An array with values of different types.
'String'A string value.
['String']An array of string values.
'Boolean'A boolean value.
['Boolean']An array of boolean values.
'Number'An integer or a float number.
['Number']An array of integer or float numbers.
'Integer'An integer number.
['Integer']An array of integer numbers.
'Float'A float number.
['Float']An array of float numbers.
'Date'A date.
['Date']An array of dates.
FunctionCustom type.
[Function]Custom type.

Methods

cast(value, type):Any

Converts the value to the specified type.

NameTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
valueAnyYes-A value to be casted.
typeStringYes-Data type name.

isAbsent(value):Boolean

Returns true if the value represents an empty value.

isArray(value):Boolean

Returns true if the value is an array.

isBoolean(value):Boolean

Returns true if the value is a boolean value.

isClass(value):Boolean

Returns true if the value represents a class object.

isDate(value):Boolean

Returns true if the value is a date object.

isFloat(value):Boolean

Returns true if the value is a float number.

isFunction(value):Boolean

Returns true if the value represents a function.

isInfinite(value):Boolean

Returns true if the provided value represents infinite number.

isInteger(value):Boolean

Returns true if the value is an integer number.

isNull(value):Boolean

Returns true if the provided value is null.

isNumber(value):Boolean

Returns true if the value is a number.

isObject(value):Boolean

Returns true if the value is an object (an object with keys).

isPresent(value):Boolean

Returns true if the value represents a present value.

isPromise(value):Boolean

Returns true if the value represents a promise object.

isString(value):Boolean

Returns true if the value is a string value.

isUndefined(value):Boolean

Returns true if the provided value is of type undefined.

isValue(value):Boolean

Returns true if the value is some sort of expected value.

toArray(value):Array

Converts the value to an array object.

toBoolean(value):Boolean

Converts the value to a boolean value.

toDate(value):Date

Converts the value to a date object.

toFloat(value):Number

Converts the value to a float value.

toInteger(value):Number

Converts the value to an integer value.

toNumber(value):Number

Converts the value to a number value.

toString(value):String

Converts the value to a string value.

License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2016 Kristijan Sedlak <xpepermint@gmail.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in
all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN
THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial