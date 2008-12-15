A library for checking and casting types.
This is a light weight open source package for use on server or in browser (using module bundler). The source code is available on GitHub where you can also find our issue tracker.
Run the command below to install the package.
$ npm install --save typeable
import {cast} from 'typeable';
// general use
cast(100, 'String'); // => '100'
cast('true', 'Boolean'); // => true
cast('10.13', 'Integer'); // => 10
cast('10.13', 'Float'); // => 10.13
cast('10.13', 'Number'); // => 10.13
cast(1229380112300, 'Date'); // => Date(2008-12-15T22:28:32.300Z)
cast('John', ['Any']); // => ['John']
cast(100, ['String']); // => ['100']
cast([100], ['String']); // => ['100']
cast('true', ['Boolean']); // => [true]
cast(['true'], ['Boolean']); // => [true]
cast('10.13', ['Integer']); // => [10]
cast(['10.13'], ['Integer']); // => [10]
cast('10.13', ['Float']); // => [10.13]
cast(['10.13'], ['Float']); // => [10.13]
cast('10.13', ['Number']); // => [10.13]
cast(['10.13'], ['Number']); // => [10.13]
cast(1229380112300, ['Date']); // => [Date(2008-12-15T22:28:32.300Z)]
cast([1229380112300], ['Date']); // => [Date(2008-12-15T22:28:32.300Z)]
// short syntax
cast('10.13', 'Integer'); // => 10
// custom types
cast('value', (value) => `custom ${value}`); // => 'custom value'
|Type
|Description
|'Any'
|A value of different types (excluding arrays).
|['Any']
|An array with values of different types.
|'String'
|A string value.
|['String']
|An array of string values.
|'Boolean'
|A boolean value.
|['Boolean']
|An array of boolean values.
|'Number'
|An integer or a float number.
|['Number']
|An array of integer or float numbers.
|'Integer'
|An integer number.
|['Integer']
|An array of integer numbers.
|'Float'
|A float number.
|['Float']
|An array of float numbers.
|'Date'
|A date.
|['Date']
|An array of dates.
|Function
|Custom type.
|[Function]
|Custom type.
cast(value, type):Any
Converts the
valueto the specified
type.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|value
|Any
|Yes
|-
|A value to be casted.
|type
|String
|Yes
|-
|Data type name.
isAbsent(value):Boolean
Returns
trueif the
valuerepresents an empty value.
isArray(value):Boolean
Returns
trueif the
valueis an array.
isBoolean(value):Boolean
Returns
trueif the
valueis a boolean value.
isClass(value):Boolean
Returns
trueif the
valuerepresents a class object.
isDate(value):Boolean
Returns
trueif the
valueis a date object.
isFloat(value):Boolean
Returns
trueif the
valueis a float number.
isFunction(value):Boolean
Returns
trueif the
valuerepresents a function.
isInfinite(value):Boolean
Returns
trueif the provided
valuerepresents infinite number.
isInteger(value):Boolean
Returns
trueif the
valueis an integer number.
isNull(value):Boolean
Returns
trueif the provided
valueis
null.
isNumber(value):Boolean
Returns
trueif the
valueis a number.
isObject(value):Boolean
Returns
trueif the
valueis an object (an object with keys).
isPresent(value):Boolean
Returns
trueif the
valuerepresents a present value.
isPromise(value):Boolean
Returns
trueif the
valuerepresents a promise object.
isString(value):Boolean
Returns
trueif the
valueis a string value.
isUndefined(value):Boolean
Returns
trueif the provided
valueis of type
undefined.
isValue(value):Boolean
Returns
trueif the
valueis some sort of expected value.
toArray(value):Array
Converts the
valueto an array object.
toBoolean(value):Boolean
Converts the
valueto a boolean value.
toDate(value):Date
Converts the
valueto a date object.
toFloat(value):Number
Converts the
valueto a float value.
toInteger(value):Number
Converts the
valueto an integer value.
toNumber(value):Number
Converts the
valueto a number value.
toString(value):String
Converts the
valueto a string value.
Copyright (c) 2016 Kristijan Sedlak <xpepermint@gmail.com>
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in
all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN
THE SOFTWARE.