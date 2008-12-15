A library for checking and casting types.

This is a light weight open source package for use on server or in browser (using module bundler). The source code is available on GitHub where you can also find our issue tracker.

Install

Run the command below to install the package.

$ npm install

Examples

import {cast} from 'typeable' ; cast( 100 , 'String' ); cast( 'true' , 'Boolean' ); cast( '10.13' , 'Integer' ); cast( '10.13' , 'Float' ); cast( '10.13' , 'Number' ); cast( 1229380112300 , 'Date' ); cast( 'John' , [ 'Any' ]); cast( 100 , [ 'String' ]); cast([ 100 ], [ 'String' ]); cast( 'true' , [ 'Boolean' ]); cast([ 'true' ], [ 'Boolean' ]); cast( '10.13' , [ 'Integer' ]); cast([ '10.13' ], [ 'Integer' ]); cast( '10.13' , [ 'Float' ]); cast([ '10.13' ], [ 'Float' ]); cast( '10.13' , [ 'Number' ]); cast([ '10.13' ], [ 'Number' ]); cast( 1229380112300 , [ 'Date' ]); cast([ 1229380112300 ], [ 'Date' ]); cast( '10.13' , 'Integer' ); cast( 'value' , (value) => `custom ${value} ` );

API

Data Types

Type Description 'Any' A value of different types (excluding arrays). ['Any'] An array with values of different types. 'String' A string value. ['String'] An array of string values. 'Boolean' A boolean value. ['Boolean'] An array of boolean values. 'Number' An integer or a float number. ['Number'] An array of integer or float numbers. 'Integer' An integer number. ['Integer'] An array of integer numbers. 'Float' A float number. ['Float'] An array of float numbers. 'Date' A date. ['Date'] An array of dates. Function Custom type. [Function] Custom type.

Methods

cast(value, type):Any

Converts the value to the specified type .

Name Type Required Default Description value Any Yes - A value to be casted. type String Yes - Data type name.

isAbsent(value):Boolean

Returns true if the value represents an empty value.

isArray(value):Boolean

Returns true if the value is an array.

isBoolean(value):Boolean

Returns true if the value is a boolean value.

isClass(value):Boolean

Returns true if the value represents a class object.

isDate(value):Boolean

Returns true if the value is a date object.

isFloat(value):Boolean

Returns true if the value is a float number.

isFunction(value):Boolean

Returns true if the value represents a function.

isInfinite(value):Boolean

Returns true if the provided value represents infinite number.

isInteger(value):Boolean

Returns true if the value is an integer number.

isNull(value):Boolean

Returns true if the provided value is null .

isNumber(value):Boolean

Returns true if the value is a number.

isObject(value):Boolean

Returns true if the value is an object (an object with keys).

isPresent(value):Boolean

Returns true if the value represents a present value.

isPromise(value):Boolean

Returns true if the value represents a promise object.

isString(value):Boolean

Returns true if the value is a string value.

isUndefined(value):Boolean

Returns true if the provided value is of type undefined .

isValue(value):Boolean

Returns true if the value is some sort of expected value.

toArray(value):Array

Converts the value to an array object.

toBoolean(value):Boolean

Converts the value to a boolean value.

toDate(value):Date

Converts the value to a date object.

toFloat(value):Number

Converts the value to a float value.

toInteger(value):Number

Converts the value to an integer value.

toNumber(value):Number

Converts the value to a number value.

toString(value):String

Converts the value to a string value.

