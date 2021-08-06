openbase logo
type2docfx

by docascode
0.11.3 (see all)

A tool to convert json format output from TypeDoc to universal reference model for DocFx to consume.

Readme

Type2DocFx

A tool to convert json format output from TypeDoc to universal reference model for DocFx to consume.

Installation

Type2DocFx runs on Node.js and is available as an NPM package.

$ npm install type2docfx --save-dev

Usage

  Usage: type2docfx [options] <inputFile> <outputFolder>

  A tool to convert the json format api file generated by TypeDoc to yaml format output files for docfx.


  Options:

    -V, --version           output the version number
    --hasModule             Add the option if the source repository contains module
    --disableAlphabetOrder  Add the option if you want to disable the alphabet order in output yaml
    -h, --help              output usage information

License

Licensed under the Apache License 2.0.

