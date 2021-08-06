Type2DocFx

A tool to convert json format output from TypeDoc to universal reference model for DocFx to consume.

Installation

Type2DocFx runs on Node.js and is available as an NPM package.

$ npm install type2docfx

Usage

Usage: type2docfx [options] <inputFile> <outputFolder> A tool to convert the json format api file generated by TypeDoc to yaml format output files for docfx. Options: - V, --version output the version number - -hasModule Add the option if the source repository contains module - -disableAlphabetOrder Add the option if you want to disable the alphabet order in output yaml - h, --help output usage information

License

Licensed under the Apache License 2.0.