A tool to convert json format output from TypeDoc to universal reference model for DocFx to consume.
Type2DocFx runs on Node.js and is available as an NPM package.
$ npm install type2docfx --save-dev
Usage: type2docfx [options] <inputFile> <outputFolder>
A tool to convert the json format api file generated by TypeDoc to yaml format output files for docfx.
Options:
-V, --version output the version number
--hasModule Add the option if the source repository contains module
--disableAlphabetOrder Add the option if you want to disable the alphabet order in output yaml
-h, --help output usage information
Licensed under the Apache License 2.0.