Type Zoo

TypeScript ships with some handy user-definable type operators: Partial , Readonly , Pick and Record . However many other useful operators have been demonstrated in GitHub issue comments and elsewhere. This repository is intended to collect all this folklore in one place, so you can stop copying and pasting these solutions into project after project.

PRs more than welcome! Please note that this library is intended to be fully static, i.e. it has no runtime component, only a type definition file. The idea is that these could all potentially make their way into lib.d.ts at some point.

Installation

yarn add type -zoo

API

ExcludeStrict<T, U extends T>

Exclude from T those types that are assignable to U , where U must exist in T .

Similar to Exclude but requires the exclusion list to be composed of valid members of T .

See: https://github.com/pelotom/type-zoo/issues/37

ExtractStrict<T, U extends T>

Extract from T those types that are assignable to U , where U must exist in T .

Similar to Extract but requires the extraction list to be composed of valid members of T .

See: https://github.com/pelotom/type-zoo/issues/37

Use to prevent a usage of type T from being inferred in other generics.

Example:

declare function assertEqual < T >( actual: T, expected: NoInfer<T> ): boolean ;

Type T will now only be inferred based on the type of the actual param, and the expected param is required to be assignable to the type of actual . This allows you to give one particular usage of type T full control over how the compiler infers type T .

See: https://github.com/Microsoft/TypeScript/issues/14829#issuecomment-322267089

Omit<T, K extends keyof any>

Drop keys K from T if they are present.

See: https://github.com/Microsoft/TypeScript/issues/12215#issuecomment-377567046

OmitStrict<T, K extends keyof T>

Drop keys K from T , where K must exist in T .

See: https://github.com/Microsoft/TypeScript/issues/12215#issuecomment-377567046

Like T & U , but where there are overlapping properties using the type from U only.

See: https://github.com/pelotom/type-zoo/pull/14#discussion_r183527882

Param#<T extends Function> and ParamTypes<T extends Function>

These helpers extract the Parameter-types from Functions.

See: https://github.com/pelotom/type-zoo/issues/22

Pick#<T, K1 in keyof T, K2 in ...>

Like Pick<> but for # of nested levels!

See https://gist.github.com/staltz/368866ea6b8a167fbdac58cddf79c1bf

Get only the public members of a type or class. When applied to a class T with private members, Public can be implemented.

See https://github.com/Microsoft/TypeScript/issues/18499#issuecomment-429272545

Related Projects