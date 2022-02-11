Type Route beta

Quick Start · Docs

Getting Started

Type Route is a flexible, type safe routing library built on top of the same core library that powers React Router.

Type Route was designed with excellent React integration in mind but isn't coupled to a specific UI framework. Most code examples in the documentation use React, but the general principles covered apply regardless of framework.

Continue reading this introduction for a quick overview of how to start using Type Route in your React project. Find a full runnable version of the below introduction on the Simple React Example page or see the Type Route without React guide to learn how to use Type Route without React.

Install

🚨 This is a beta release. 🚨 The Type Route API has been vetted with production code but the library has not yet reached version 1.0. More community feedback is needed to validate the project's maturity. Use the issue tracker to communicate this feedback in the form of bugs, questions, or suggestions.

Type Route's primary distribution channel is the NPM registry. React 16.8 (or any subsequent version of React) is a peer dependency of Type Route so you'll need to ensure that's installed as well.

npm install type -route react

Step 1: Create a Router

router.ts

import { createRouter, defineRoute, param } from "type-route" ; export const { RouteProvider, useRoute, routes } = createRouter({ home: defineRoute( "/" ), userList: defineRoute( { page: param.query.optional.number }, () => "/user" ), user: defineRoute( { userId: param.path.string }, p => `/user/ ${p.userId} ` ) });

Best practice is to immediately destructure the result of createRouter into the properties you'll be using in your application. The createRouter function accepts an object with route names and route definitions created via defineRoute and returns a new router.

Step 2: Connect Router to Application

App.tsx

import React, { useState, useEffect } from "react"; import ReactDOM from "react-dom"; import { RouteProvider } from "./router"; import { Page } from "./Page"; import { Navigation } from "./Navigation"; function App() { return ( <> <Navigation /> <Page /> </> ); } ReactDOM.render( <RouteProvider> <App/> </RouteProvider>, document.querySelector("#root") );

Wrap your entire application in the <RouteProvider> component returned by createRouter .

Step 3: Display Current Route

Page.tsx

import React from "react"; import { useRoute, routes } from "./router"; import { HomePage } from "./HomePage"; import { UserListPage } from "./UserListPage"; import { UserPage } from "./UserPage"; import type { Route } from "type-route"; export function Page() { const route = useRoute(); return ( <> {route.name === "home" && <HomePage/>} {route.name === "userList" && <UserListPage route={route}/>} {route.name === "user" && <UserPage route={route}/>} {route.name === false && "Not Found"} </> ); } function HomePage() { return <div>Home Page</div>; } function UserListPage({ route }: { route: Route<typeof routes.userList> }) { return <div>UserList Page: {route.params.page}</div> } function UserPage({ route }: { route: Route<typeof routes.user> }) { return <div>User: {route.params.userId}</div> }

Inside the code blocks above the TypeScript compiler (and your editor) will be able to correctly infer the type of route . This allows you, for instance, to pass the user route to the UserPage component and access the userId param with confidence in code blocks where it will definitely exist.

Type Route is written in TypeScript and designed for TypeScript users. Any editor, however, whose JavaScript experience is powered by TypeScript (VSCode for instance) will provide many of the same benefits described here when using regular JavaScript.

Step 4: Navigate Between Routes

Navigation.tsx

import React from "react"; import { routes } from "./router"; export function Navigation() { return ( <nav> <a {...routes.home().link}> Home </a> <a {...routes.userList().link}> User List </a> <a {...routes.userList({ page: 2 }).link}> User List Page 2 </a> <a {...routes.user({ userId: "abc" }).link}> User "abc" </a> </nav> ); }

The link property is an object with an href attribute and an onClick function. You need both to properly render a link in a single page application. Immediately spreading the link object into the properties of an <a> tag makes usage simple. Programmatic navigation is possible with the push and replace functions of a specific route. Type Route also supports extending the behavior of a link to cover more complex scenarios.

Next Steps

Hopefully that was enough to point you in the right direction!

If you need more guidance there is a full runnable version of the above code on the Simple React Example page. The Guides section of the documentation has detailed overviews and examples for most use cases. Additionally, the API Reference section has descriptions and examples for each part of the API.

View Docs →

Type Route is a Type Hero project.